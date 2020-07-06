Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Jul 6, 2020 | 1:45pm EDT

British pubs reopen as restrictions ease

A doorman in a floral-themed suit stands at the entrance to Annabel's club, after it reopened in London, July 5. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls &nbsp;

A doorman in a floral-themed suit stands at the entrance to Annabel's club, after it reopened in London, July 5. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls  

Reuters / Sunday, July 05, 2020
A doorman in a floral-themed suit stands at the entrance to Annabel's club, after it reopened in London, July 5. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls  
Close
1 / 11
People have a drink in Clapham, London, July 4. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

People have a drink in Clapham, London, July 4. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Saturday, July 04, 2020
People have a drink in Clapham, London, July 4. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
2 / 11
People sit in an outdoor area at St Villa bar and restaurant, in St. Albans, July 4. REUTERS/Paul Childs &nbsp;

People sit in an outdoor area at St Villa bar and restaurant, in St. Albans, July 4. REUTERS/Paul Childs  

Reuters / Saturday, July 04, 2020
People sit in an outdoor area at St Villa bar and restaurant, in St. Albans, July 4. REUTERS/Paul Childs  
Close
3 / 11
People gather in Soho, as restrictions are eased in London, July 4. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

People gather in Soho, as restrictions are eased in London, July 4. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, July 04, 2020
People gather in Soho, as restrictions are eased in London, July 4. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
4 / 11
Men have their hair cut at Savvas Barbers as it reopened in London, July 4. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Men have their hair cut at Savvas Barbers as it reopened in London, July 4. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Saturday, July 04, 2020
Men have their hair cut at Savvas Barbers as it reopened in London, July 4. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
5 / 11
People wear compulsory protective masks as they enjoy a ride in Thorpe Park, near London, July 5. REUTERS/Toby Melville &nbsp; &nbsp;

People wear compulsory protective masks as they enjoy a ride in Thorpe Park, near London, July 5. REUTERS/Toby Melville    

Reuters / Sunday, July 05, 2020
People wear compulsory protective masks as they enjoy a ride in Thorpe Park, near London, July 5. REUTERS/Toby Melville    
Close
6 / 11
A woman gestures on a bike at the Borough Market, after the reopening of commercial activities, in London, July 4. REUTERS/Hannah McKay &nbsp; &nbsp;

A woman gestures on a bike at the Borough Market, after the reopening of commercial activities, in London, July 4. REUTERS/Hannah McKay    

Reuters / Saturday, July 04, 2020
A woman gestures on a bike at the Borough Market, after the reopening of commercial activities, in London, July 4. REUTERS/Hannah McKay    
Close
7 / 11
People pose for a picture while sitting in an outdoor area at St Villa bar and restaurant in St. Albans, July 4. REUTERS/Paul Childs

People pose for a picture while sitting in an outdoor area at St Villa bar and restaurant in St. Albans, July 4. REUTERS/Paul Childs

Reuters / Saturday, July 04, 2020
People pose for a picture while sitting in an outdoor area at St Villa bar and restaurant in St. Albans, July 4. REUTERS/Paul Childs
Close
8 / 11
People have a drink at a bars area in Clapham, London, July 4. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

People have a drink at a bars area in Clapham, London, July 4. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Saturday, July 04, 2020
People have a drink at a bars area in Clapham, London, July 4. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
9 / 11
People are pictured at a bars area in Clapham, London, July 4. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

People are pictured at a bars area in Clapham, London, July 4. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Saturday, July 04, 2020
People are pictured at a bars area in Clapham, London, July 4. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
10 / 11
People gather in Soho, London, July 4. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

People gather in Soho, London, July 4. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, July 04, 2020
People gather in Soho, London, July 4. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
11 / 11
View Again
View Next
America celebrates the Fourth of July

America celebrates the Fourth of July

Next Slideshows

America celebrates the Fourth of July

America celebrates the Fourth of July

America celebrates 244 years of independence with fireworks and social distancing as it fights the coronavirus outbreak and protesters march for racial...

8:46am EDT
Americans protest coronavirus restrictions

Americans protest coronavirus restrictions

Protesters across the U.S. rally against stay-at-home orders and mask mandates aimed at reducing the spread of coronavirus.

Jul 05 2020
Protests against racial inequality sweep across America

Protests against racial inequality sweep across America

The killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer last month has spawned a wave of protests and national soul-searching over systemic racism in the...

Jul 05 2020
Hot dog champions

Hot dog champions

Joey Chestnut and Miki Sudo set records and retain their titles at Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest behind closed doors in...

Jul 04 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

Torrential rain turns Japanese streets to rivers

Torrential rain turns Japanese streets to rivers

Torrential rain hit Japan's southwestern island of Kyushu on Monday, with at least one more river bursting its banks, as the death toll from three days of floods and mudslides rose to 44, including 14 at an old people's home.

America celebrates the Fourth of July

America celebrates the Fourth of July

America celebrates 244 years of independence with fireworks and social distancing as it fights the coronavirus outbreak and protesters march for racial equality.

Americans protest coronavirus restrictions

Americans protest coronavirus restrictions

Protesters across the U.S. rally against stay-at-home orders and mask mandates aimed at reducing the spread of coronavirus.

Protests against racial inequality sweep across America

Protests against racial inequality sweep across America

The killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer last month has spawned a wave of protests and national soul-searching over systemic racism in the United States.

Hot dog champions

Hot dog champions

Joey Chestnut and Miki Sudo set records and retain their titles at Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest behind closed doors in Brooklyn due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Trump visits Mount Rushmore

Trump visits Mount Rushmore

President Donald Trump accused "angry mobs" of trying to erase history with efforts to remove or rethink monuments to U.S. historical figures and used a speech at Mount Rushmore to paint himself as a bulwark against left-wing extremism.

Life in the age of coronavirus

Life in the age of coronavirus

People around the world adapt to a new normal of staying at home, social distancing and masks during the coronavirus pandemic.

Burying the victims of coronavirus

Burying the victims of coronavirus

Morgues and cemeteries struggle to bury the victims of COVID-19 as some countries fear a second wave of cases.

Botswana investigating mystery deaths of 275 elephants

Botswana investigating mystery deaths of 275 elephants

Authorities are investigating the unexplained deaths over the past months. Poaching has been ruled out as the carcasses were found intact.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast