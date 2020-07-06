British pubs reopen as restrictions ease
A doorman in a floral-themed suit stands at the entrance to Annabel's club, after it reopened in London, July 5. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
People have a drink in Clapham, London, July 4. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
People sit in an outdoor area at St Villa bar and restaurant, in St. Albans, July 4. REUTERS/Paul Childs
People gather in Soho, as restrictions are eased in London, July 4. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Men have their hair cut at Savvas Barbers as it reopened in London, July 4. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
People wear compulsory protective masks as they enjoy a ride in Thorpe Park, near London, July 5. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A woman gestures on a bike at the Borough Market, after the reopening of commercial activities, in London, July 4. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
People pose for a picture while sitting in an outdoor area at St Villa bar and restaurant in St. Albans, July 4. REUTERS/Paul Childs
People have a drink at a bars area in Clapham, London, July 4. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
People are pictured at a bars area in Clapham, London, July 4. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
People gather in Soho, London, July 4. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
