British streets submerged by Storm Christoph
Members of a fire brigade evacuate the residents of a care home after the river Weaver burst banks in Northwich, Britain, January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Two children stand on a partially flooded street after the River Ouse burst banks in York, Britain, January 22, 2021. REUTERS/Lee Smith
A man walks through a flooded street after the River Ouse burst banks in York, Britain, January 22, 2021. REUTERS/Lee Smith
Landlord of the Swinging Witch pub Danny Barton begins the clean up after Storm Christoph hit Cheshire causing floods in Northwich, Britain, January 22, 2021. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
A sign is partially covered by water on a flooded street, after the River Ouse burst banks, in York, Britain, January 22, 2021. REUTERS/Lee Smith
Business owner Charles Rose begins the clean up after Storm Christoph hit Cheshire causing floods in Northwich, Britain, January 22, 2021. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
Water damaged stock in a Holland and Barrett store after Storm Christoph hit Cheshire causing floods in Northwich, Britain, January 22, 2021. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
Streets are flooded after the River Ouse burst banks in York, Britain, January 22, 2021. REUTERS/Lee Smith
Business owner Charles Rose begins the clean up after Storm Christoph hit Cheshire causing floods in Northwich, Britain, January 22, 2021. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
A sign is partially covered by water on a flooded street, after the River Ouse burst banks, in York, Britain, January 22, 2021. REUTERS/Lee Smith
A flooded street is seen in front of businesses, after the river Weaver burst banks in Northwich, Britain, January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Molly Darlington
Residents of a care home are evacuated by members of a fire brigade after the river Weaver burst banks in Northwich, Britain, January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Molly Darlington
A woman places sandbags outside a shop during a flood, after the river Weaver burst banks in Northwich, Britain, January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Molly Darlington
Birds swim near a partially submerged goalpost in a flooded playing field after Storm Christoph arrived in Manchester, Britain January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Member of a fire brigade evacuate residents from a care home after the river Weaver burst banks in Northwich, Britain, January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Molly Darlington
A flooded street in front of businesses is seen, after the river Weaver burst banks in Northwich, Britain, January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Molly Darlington
A road sign is seen partially submerged on a flooded street, as the city prepares for flooding due to the arrival of Storm Christoph, in York, Britain, January 19, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Members of a fire brigade evacuate the residents of a care home after the river Weaver burst banks in Northwich, Britain, January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Streets are flooded after the River Ouse burst banks in York, Britain, January 22, 2021. REUTERS/Lee Smith
Water is pumped out from a car park during a flood after the river Weaver burst banks in Northwich, Britain, January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Molly Darlington
A flooded street is seen in front of a bank after the river Weaver burst banks in Northwich, Britain, January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Molly Darlington
A member of a fire brigade transports the belongings of residents evacuated from a care home after the river Weaver burst banks in Northwich, Britain, January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Molly Darlington
Members of a fire brigade evacuate the residents of a care home after the river Weaver burst banks in Northwich, Britain, January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Molly Darlington
A car is seen on a flooded street after the river Weaver burst banks in Northwich, Britain, January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Molly Darlington
Bins are seen on a flooded street, after the river Weaver burst banks in Northwich, Britain, January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Molly Darlington
A flooded street is seen in front of a business, after the river Weaver burst banks in Northwich, Britain, January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Molly Darlington
A view of a flooded street after the river Weaver burst banks in Northwich, Britain, January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Molly Darlington
Members of a fire brigade evacuate residents from a care home after the river Weaver burst banks in Northwich, Britain, January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Molly Darlington
Residents of a care home are evacuated after the river Weaver burst banks in Northwich, Britain, January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Molly Darlington
A closed road sign is seen on a flooded road in Elvaston, Britain, January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge
A vehicle rides through a flooded road after Storm Christoph hit Wales, in Tenby, Britain, January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
General view of allotments next to the River Ver, flooded due to the heavy rainfall, in St. Albans, Britain, 19 January 2021. REUTERS/Paul Childs
A warning sign is seen at an allotment next to the River Ver, during a flood caused by the heavy rainfall, in St. Albans, Britain, 19 January 2021. REUTERS/Paul Childs
