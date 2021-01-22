Edition:
British streets submerged by Storm Christoph

Members of a fire brigade evacuate the residents of a care home after the river Weaver burst banks in Northwich, Britain, January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2021
Two children stand on a partially flooded street after the River Ouse burst banks in York, Britain, January 22, 2021. REUTERS/Lee Smith

Reuters / Friday, January 22, 2021
A man walks through a flooded street after the River Ouse burst banks in York, Britain, January 22, 2021. REUTERS/Lee Smith

Reuters / Friday, January 22, 2021
Landlord of the Swinging Witch pub Danny Barton begins the clean up after Storm Christoph hit Cheshire causing floods in Northwich, Britain, January 22, 2021. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Friday, January 22, 2021
A sign is partially covered by water on a flooded street, after the River Ouse burst banks, in York, Britain, January 22, 2021. REUTERS/Lee Smith

Reuters / Friday, January 22, 2021
Business owner Charles Rose begins the clean up after Storm Christoph hit Cheshire causing floods in Northwich, Britain, January 22, 2021. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Friday, January 22, 2021
Water damaged stock in a Holland and Barrett store after Storm Christoph hit Cheshire causing floods in Northwich, Britain, January 22, 2021. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Friday, January 22, 2021
Streets are flooded after the River Ouse burst banks in York, Britain, January 22, 2021. REUTERS/Lee Smith

Reuters / Friday, January 22, 2021
Business owner Charles Rose begins the clean up after Storm Christoph hit Cheshire causing floods in Northwich, Britain, January 22, 2021. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Friday, January 22, 2021
A sign is partially covered by water on a flooded street, after the River Ouse burst banks, in York, Britain, January 22, 2021. REUTERS/Lee Smith

Reuters / Friday, January 22, 2021
A flooded street is seen in front of businesses, after the river Weaver burst banks in Northwich, Britain, January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Molly Darlington

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2021
Residents of a care home are evacuated by members of a fire brigade after the river Weaver burst banks in Northwich, Britain, January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Molly Darlington

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2021
A woman places sandbags outside a shop during a flood, after the river Weaver burst banks in Northwich, Britain, January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Molly Darlington

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2021
Birds swim near a partially submerged goalpost in a flooded playing field after Storm Christoph arrived in Manchester, Britain January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2021
Member of a fire brigade evacuate residents from a care home after the river Weaver burst banks in Northwich, Britain, January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Molly Darlington

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2021
A flooded street in front of businesses is seen, after the river Weaver burst banks in Northwich, Britain, January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Molly Darlington

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2021
A road sign is seen partially submerged on a flooded street, as the city prepares for flooding due to the arrival of Storm Christoph, in York, Britain, January 19, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2021
Members of a fire brigade evacuate the residents of a care home after the river Weaver burst banks in Northwich, Britain, January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2021
Streets are flooded after the River Ouse burst banks in York, Britain, January 22, 2021. REUTERS/Lee Smith

Reuters / Friday, January 22, 2021
Water is pumped out from a car park during a flood after the river Weaver burst banks in Northwich, Britain, January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Molly Darlington

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2021
A flooded street is seen in front of a bank after the river Weaver burst banks in Northwich, Britain, January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Molly Darlington

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2021
A member of a fire brigade transports the belongings of residents evacuated from a care home after the river Weaver burst banks in Northwich, Britain, January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Molly Darlington

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2021
Members of a fire brigade evacuate the residents of a care home after the river Weaver burst banks in Northwich, Britain, January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Molly Darlington

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2021
A car is seen on a flooded street after the river Weaver burst banks in Northwich, Britain, January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Molly Darlington

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2021
Bins are seen on a flooded street, after the river Weaver burst banks in Northwich, Britain, January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Molly Darlington

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2021
A flooded street is seen in front of a business, after the river Weaver burst banks in Northwich, Britain, January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Molly Darlington

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2021
A view of a flooded street after the river Weaver burst banks in Northwich, Britain, January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Molly Darlington

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2021
Members of a fire brigade evacuate residents from a care home after the river Weaver burst banks in Northwich, Britain, January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Molly Darlington

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2021
Residents of a care home are evacuated after the river Weaver burst banks in Northwich, Britain, January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Molly Darlington

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2021
A closed road sign is seen on a flooded road in Elvaston, Britain, January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2021
A vehicle rides through a flooded road after Storm Christoph hit Wales, in Tenby, Britain, January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2021
General view of allotments next to the River Ver, flooded due to the heavy rainfall, in St. Albans, Britain, 19 January 2021. REUTERS/Paul Childs

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2021
A warning sign is seen at an allotment next to the River Ver, during a flood caused by the heavy rainfall, in St. Albans, Britain, 19 January 2021. REUTERS/Paul Childs

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2021
