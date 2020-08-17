British students in uproar after algorithm decides their final grades
A student burns an A-level result during a protest at Parliament Square in London, Britain, August 16, 2020. The UK government has faced days of criticism over the way pupils were awarded grades after their exams were canceled due to COVID-19. Its...more
A level students hold placards as they protest outside the Department for Education, in London, Britain, August 16, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A-level student holds a placard during a protest about the exam results at the constituency offices of Education Secretary Gavin Williamson, in South Staffordshire, Britain, August 17, 2020. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
An A level student holds a placard during a protest at Parliament Square, in London, Britain, August 16, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A-level students march to protest about their exam results at the constituency offices of Education Secretary Gavin Williamson, in South Staffordshire, Britain, August 17, 2020. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
An A level student holds a placard during a protest opposite Downing Street, in London, Britain, August 16, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A level students hold a placard as they protest outside the Department for Education, in London, Britain, August 16, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
An A level student holds a placard as she protests outside the Department for Education, in London, Britain, August 16, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A level students protest opposite Downing Street, in London, Britain, August 16, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
An A level student holds a placard as she protests outside the Department for Education, in London, Britain, August 16, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A level students hold placards as they protest outside the Department for Education, in London, Britain, August 16, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
An A level student reacts during a protest outside the Department for Education, in London, Britain, August 16, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A level students hold placards as they protest outside the Department for Education, in London, Britain, August 14, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
A level students hold placards as they protest at Parliament Square, in London, Britain, August 16, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A student and a teacher react as she checks her A-Level results at Ark Academy, in London, Britain August 13, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
A student consults with a teacher as more students queue for a consultation after they received their A-Level results at Ark Academy, in London, Britain August 13, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
A sixth form student reacts after receiving her A-Level results at The Hemel Hempstead School, in Hemel Hempstead, Britain August 13, 2020. REUTERS/Paul Childs
Students embrace each other after collecting their A-Level results at Ark Academy, in London, Britain August 13, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
A sixth form student poses with a piece of paper after receiving his A-Level results at The Hemel Hempstead School, in Hemel Hempstead, Britain August 13, 2020. REUTERS/Paul Childs
A sixth form student receives his A-Level results at The Hemel Hempstead School, in Hemel Hempstead, Britain August 13, 2020. REUTERS/Paul Childs
Sixth form students react after receiving their A-Level results at The Hemel Hempstead School, in Hemel Hempstead, Britain August 13, 2020. REUTERS/Paul Childs
A sixth form student reacts after receiving her A-Level results at Sir Herbert Leon Academy, in Bletchley, Britain August 13, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
Students burn their A-Level results at London Dungeons, in London, Britain, August 13, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A sixth form student is embraced after receiving her A-Level results at The Crossley Heath Grammar School in Halifax, Britain August 13, 2020. REUTERS/Molly Darlington
