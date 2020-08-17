British students in uproar after algorithm decides their final grades

A student burns an A-level result during a protest at Parliament Square in London, Britain, August 16, 2020. The UK government has faced days of criticism over the way pupils were awarded grades after their exams were canceled due to COVID-19. Its...more

A student burns an A-level result during a protest at Parliament Square in London, Britain, August 16, 2020. The UK government has faced days of criticism over the way pupils were awarded grades after their exams were canceled due to COVID-19. Its exam regulator used an algorithm to assess grade predictions made by teachers, and lowered those grades for almost 40% of students taking their main school-leaving exams. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

