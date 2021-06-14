Britons protest lockdown as UK delays lifting restrictions due to Delta variant
An anti-lockdown and anti-vaccine demonstrator speaks to police as he takes part in a protest in Downing Street, amid the coronavirus pandemic, London, Britain, June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
An anti-lockdown and anti-vaccine demonstrator holds a sign as she takes part in a protest in Downing Street, London, Britain, June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Demonstrators gather in front of police during an anti-lockdown and anti-vaccine protest outside the Houses of Parliament, London, Britain, June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Police officers stand guard during an anti-lockdown and anti-vaccine protest outside Downing Street, London, Britain, June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Demonstrators take part in an anti-lockdown and anti-vaccine protest outside the Houses of Parliament, London, Britain, June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
People gather during an anti-lockdown and anti-vaccine protest near the Houses of Parliament, London, Britain, June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
British actor and political activist Laurence Fox speaks to police as he takes part in an anti-lockdown and anti-vaccine demonstration in Downing Street, London, Britain, June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Activist Piers Corbyn takes part in an anti-lockdown and anti-vaccine protest in Downing Street, London, Britain, June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
An anti-lockdown and anti-vaccine demonstrator holds a sign as she takes part in a protest in Downing Street, London, Britain, June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Anti-lockdown and anti-vaccine demonstrators take part in a protest in Downing Street, London, Britain, June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Anti-lockdown and anti-vaccine demonstrators gather at the gates of the Houses of Parliament during a protest, London, Britain, June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Anti-lockdown and anti-vaccine demonstrators take part in a protest in Downing Street, London, Britain, June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
People gather during an anti-lockdown and anti-vaccine protest, near the Houses of Parliament, London, Britain, June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A woman holds a placard during an anti-lockdown and anti-vaccine protest, near the Houses of Parliament, London, Britain, June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
People gather during an anti-lockdown and anti-vaccine protest, near the Houses of Parliament, London, Britain, June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
An anti-lockdown and anti-vaccine demonstrator holds up an umbrella as she takes part in a protest in Downing Street, London, Britain, June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Police officers stand guard during an anti-lockdown and anti-vaccine protest, outside Downing Street, London, Britain, June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Police officers stand guard during an anti-lockdown and anti-vaccine protest, outside Downing Street, London, Britain, June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A demonstrator gestures towards police during an anti-lockdown and anti-vaccine protest, outside the Houses of Parliament, London, Britain, June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A demonstrator gestures towards police during an anti-lockdown and anti-vaccine protest, outside the Houses of Parliament, London, Britain, June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Anti-lockdown and anti-vaccine demonstrators gather at the gates of the Houses of Parliament during a protest, London, Britain, June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
People march during an anti-lockdown and anti-vaccine protest, near parliament, London, Britain, June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Anti-lockdown and anti-vaccine demonstrators take part in a protest in Downing Street, London, Britain, June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Activist Piers Corbyn takes part in an anti-lockdown and anti-vaccine protest in Downing Street, London, Britain, June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
An anti-lockdown and anti-vaccine demonstrator holds a sign as she takes part in a protest in Downing Street, London, Britain, June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Anti-lockdown and anti-vaccine demonstrators speak to police as they take part in a protest in Downing Street, London, Britain, June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Anti-lockdown and anti-vaccine demonstrators take part in a protest in Downing Street, London, Britain, June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
An anti-lockdown and anti-vaccine demonstrator holds a placard as he takes part in a protest in Downing Street, London, Britain, June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
An anti-lockdown and anti-vaccine protester stands in Downing Street, London, Britain, June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
People struggle as they attempt to obstruct the police officers from apprehending a demonstrator during an anti-lockdown and anti-vaccine protest, in London, Britain, June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A woman attempts to obstruct the police officers from apprehending a demonstrator during an anti-lockdown and anti-vaccine protest, in London, Britain, June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Police officers apprehend a demonstrator during an anti-lockdown and anti-vaccine protest, in London, Britain, June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
