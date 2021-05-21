Brood X cicadas emerge after 17 years underground
A cicada from Brood X clings to a flower after emerging from 17 years underground to join the trillions of cicadas that will surface in eastern U.S. states in the coming weeks, in Falls Church, Virginia, May 17, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A newly emerged adult cicada dries its wings on a tree at the National Mall in Washington, May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Cicadas make holes to come out of the ground in Louisville, Kentucky, May 20, 2021. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud
A newly emerged adult cicada wriggles out of its shell in Louisville, Kentucky, May 20, 2021. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud
Newly emerged adult cicadas leave their shells and hang on a street telephone pole as they fly looking to mate in Louisville, Kentucky, May 20, 2021. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud
A cicada comes out of its shell in Louisville, Kentucky, May 20, 2021. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud
Entomologist Michael Raupp looks at a cicada nymph shell on a tree at the University of Maryland campus in College Park, Maryland, May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Newly emerged adult cicadas dry their wings on plant leaves in Louisville, Kentucky, May 20, 2021. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud
A newly emerged adult cicada dries its wings on a tree in Louisville, Kentucky, May 20, 2021. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud
A newly emerged adult cicada dries its wings on a flower in Louisville, Kentucky, May 20, 2021. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud
Newly emerged adult cicadas leave their shells behind as they fly to mate in Louisville, Kentucky, May 20, 2021. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud
A cicada from Brood X clings to a tree at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, May 19, 2021. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A cicada from Brood X clings to a flower after emerging from its 17 years underground in Falls Church, Virginia, May 17, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A newly emerged adult cicada dries its wings on a tree near Rock Creek Park in Washington, May 9, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A newly emerged adult cicada dries its wings on a leaf in College Park, Maryland, May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A newly emerged adult cicada dries its wings on a tree near Rock Creek park in Washington, May 9, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Next Slideshows
Spanish troops deploy after thousands of migrants swim from Morocco
Spain deployed troops to Ceuta to patrol the border with Morocco after around 8,000 migrants, many from Sub-Saharan Africa and including 1,500 minors, entered...
Best of Eurovision
Contestants from 39 countries take part in a slimmed-down version of the Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam, with a limited live audience due to the pandemic.
Deadly violence flares in West Bank amid aerial bombardments
The hostilities between Israel and Hamas-controlled Gaza have also stoked violence in the West Bank, where Palestinian officials said at least 21 Palestinians...
MORE IN PICTURES
Gazans celebrate after Israel and Hamas begin truce
Palestinians poured into Gaza's streets to celebrate after a truce between Israel and Hamas began on Friday at the hour set by Egyptian mediators.
Spanish troops deploy after thousands of migrants swim from Morocco
Spain deployed troops to Ceuta to patrol the border with Morocco after around 8,000 migrants, many from Sub-Saharan Africa and including 1,500 minors, entered the enclave by swimming in or climbing over the fence.
Best of Eurovision
Contestants from 39 countries take part in a slimmed-down version of the Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam, with a limited live audience due to the pandemic.
Deadly violence flares in West Bank amid aerial bombardments
The hostilities between Israel and Hamas-controlled Gaza have also stoked violence in the West Bank, where Palestinian officials said at least 21 Palestinians have been killed in clashes with Israeli troops or other incidents since May 10.
In pictures: Israel-Gaza fighting continues
The fighting is the heaviest between Israel and Hamas since a 2014 war in the Hamas-ruled enclave, and concern is growing that the situation could spiral out of control.
Under the Iron Dome: Israelis take cover as rockets fall
The Israeli military said its air defense has shot down around 90% of rockets that crossed the Gaza border.
Demonstrators vow to carry on as Colombia protests stretch into fourth week
Colombia's wave of anti-government protests entered their fourth week, as unions, student groups and others turned out at marches to demand social change amid intermittent talks between the government and strike organizers.
Greece evacuates residents as forest fire spreads
Greek authorities moved more people to safety on Thursday as firefighters battled a forest fire that spread from the Corinth region of southern Greece to western Attica, they said.