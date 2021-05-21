Edition:
Brood X cicadas emerge after 17 years underground

A cicada from Brood X clings to a flower after emerging from 17 years underground to join the trillions of cicadas that will surface in eastern U.S. states in the coming weeks, in Falls Church, Virginia, May 17, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A newly emerged adult cicada dries its wings on a tree at the National Mall in Washington, May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Cicadas make holes to come out of the ground in Louisville, Kentucky, May 20, 2021. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud

A newly emerged adult cicada wriggles out of its shell in Louisville, Kentucky, May 20, 2021. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud

Newly emerged adult cicadas leave their shells and hang on a street telephone pole as they fly looking to mate in Louisville, Kentucky, May 20, 2021. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud

A cicada comes out of its shell in Louisville, Kentucky, May 20, 2021. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud

Entomologist Michael Raupp looks at a cicada nymph shell on a tree at the University of Maryland campus in College Park, Maryland, May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Newly emerged adult cicadas dry their wings on plant leaves in Louisville, Kentucky, May 20, 2021. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud

A newly emerged adult cicada dries its wings on a tree in Louisville, Kentucky, May 20, 2021. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud

A newly emerged adult cicada dries its wings on a flower in Louisville, Kentucky, May 20, 2021. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud

Newly emerged adult cicadas leave their shells behind as they fly to mate in Louisville, Kentucky, May 20, 2021. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud

A cicada from Brood X clings to a tree at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, May 19, 2021.      REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

A cicada from Brood X clings to a flower after emerging from its 17 years underground in Falls Church, Virginia, May 17, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A newly emerged adult cicada dries its wings on a tree near Rock Creek Park in Washington, May 9, 2021.   REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A newly emerged adult cicada dries its wings on a leaf in College Park, Maryland, May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A newly emerged adult cicada dries its wings on a tree near Rock Creek park in Washington, May 9, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

