Pictures | Mon Jun 7, 2021 | 7:20pm EDT

Brood X cicadas emerge after 17 years underground

An adult cicada emerges out of its shell, as Brood X or Brood 10 cicadas have begun emerging from the earth after 17 years, in Louisville, Kentucky, May 20, 2021. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud

Reuters / Thursday, May 20, 2021
Brood X cicadas are seen on a water hose in Jeana and Manooch Saeedi's house, in Louisville, Kentucky, June 4, 2021. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud

Reuters / Friday, June 04, 2021
A newly emerged adult cicada dries its wings on a tree at the National Mall in Washington, May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, May 19, 2021
Brood X cicadas lay dying on the swimming pool of Jeana and Manooch Saeedi's son, Aslan, at their backyard, in Louisville, Kentucky, June 4, 2021. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud

Reuters / Friday, June 04, 2021
Brood X cicadas lay dying and rotten as others climb a wall at the entrance of Jeana and Manooch Saeedi's house, in Louisville, Kentucky, June 4, 2021. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud

Reuters / Friday, June 04, 2021
A cicada comes out of its shell in Louisville, Kentucky, May 20, 2021. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud

Reuters / Thursday, May 20, 2021
Brood X cicadas mate near Blairsville, Georgia, May 22, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, May 26, 2021
Brood X cicadas take over the outside walls of Jeana and Manooch Saeedi's house, in Louisville, Kentucky, June 4, 2021. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud

Reuters / Friday, June 04, 2021
Brood X cicadas lay dying and rotten in sidewalks, in Louisville, Kentucky, June 4, 2021. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud

Reuters / Friday, June 04, 2021
Brood X cicadas are seen on Jeana and Manooch Saeedi's garage wall in Louisville, Kentucky, June 4, 2021. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud

Reuters / Friday, June 04, 2021
Brood X cicadas lay dead and rotten in Jeana and Manooch Saeedi's backyard, in Louisville, Kentucky, June 4, 2021. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud

Reuters / Friday, June 04, 2021
David Rothenberg, a professor of philosophy and music at the New Jersey Institute of Technology, plays the clarinet along with the sounds of cicadas at a nature preserve in Princeton, New Jersey, June 2, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Fogarty

Reuters / Thursday, June 03, 2021
Brood X cicadas take over monarchs shelter in Cherokee Park in Louisville, Kentucky, June 4, 2021. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud

Reuters / Friday, June 04, 2021
A dead cicada lies on a sidewalk in downtown Washington D.C., May 17, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, May 26, 2021
A cicada from Brood X clings to a flower after emerging from its 17 years underground to join the trillions of cicadas that will surface in eastern states in the coming weeks, in Falls Church, Virginia, May 17, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, May 17, 2021
Cicadas make holes to come out of the ground in Louisville, Kentucky, May 20, 2021. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud

Reuters / Thursday, May 20, 2021
A newly emerged adult cicada wriggles out of its shell in Louisville, Kentucky, May 20, 2021. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud

Reuters / Thursday, May 20, 2021
Newly emerged adult cicadas leave their shells and hang on a street telephone pole as they fly looking to mate in Louisville, Kentucky, May 20, 2021. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud

Reuters / Thursday, May 20, 2021
Entomologist Michael Raupp looks at a cicada nymph shell on a tree at the University of Maryland campus in College Park, Maryland, May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, May 17, 2021
Newly emerged adult cicadas dry their wings on plant leaves in Louisville, Kentucky, May 20, 2021. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud

Reuters / Thursday, May 20, 2021
A newly emerged adult cicada dries its wings on a tree in Louisville, Kentucky, May 20, 2021. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud

Reuters / Thursday, May 20, 2021
A newly emerged adult cicada dries its wings on a flower in Louisville, Kentucky, May 20, 2021. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud

Reuters / Thursday, May 20, 2021
Newly emerged adult cicadas leave their shells behind as they fly to mate in Louisville, Kentucky, May 20, 2021. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud

Reuters / Thursday, May 20, 2021
A cicada from Brood X clings to a tree at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, May 19, 2021.      REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Wednesday, May 19, 2021
A cicada from Brood X clings to a flower after emerging from its 17 years underground in Falls Church, Virginia, May 17, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, May 17, 2021
A newly emerged adult cicada dries its wings on a tree near Rock Creek Park in Washington, May 9, 2021.   REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
A newly emerged adult cicada dries its wings on a leaf in College Park, Maryland, May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, May 17, 2021
A newly emerged adult cicada dries its wings on a tree near Rock Creek park in Washington, May 9, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
