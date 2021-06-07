Brood X cicadas emerge after 17 years underground
An adult cicada emerges out of its shell, as Brood X or Brood 10 cicadas have begun emerging from the earth after 17 years, in Louisville, Kentucky, May 20, 2021. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud
Brood X cicadas are seen on a water hose in Jeana and Manooch Saeedi's house, in Louisville, Kentucky, June 4, 2021. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud
A newly emerged adult cicada dries its wings on a tree at the National Mall in Washington, May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Brood X cicadas lay dying on the swimming pool of Jeana and Manooch Saeedi's son, Aslan, at their backyard, in Louisville, Kentucky, June 4, 2021. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud
Brood X cicadas lay dying and rotten as others climb a wall at the entrance of Jeana and Manooch Saeedi's house, in Louisville, Kentucky, June 4, 2021. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud
A cicada comes out of its shell in Louisville, Kentucky, May 20, 2021. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud
Brood X cicadas mate near Blairsville, Georgia, May 22, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Brood X cicadas take over the outside walls of Jeana and Manooch Saeedi's house, in Louisville, Kentucky, June 4, 2021. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud
Brood X cicadas lay dying and rotten in sidewalks, in Louisville, Kentucky, June 4, 2021. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud
Brood X cicadas are seen on Jeana and Manooch Saeedi's garage wall in Louisville, Kentucky, June 4, 2021. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud
Brood X cicadas lay dead and rotten in Jeana and Manooch Saeedi's backyard, in Louisville, Kentucky, June 4, 2021. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud
David Rothenberg, a professor of philosophy and music at the New Jersey Institute of Technology, plays the clarinet along with the sounds of cicadas at a nature preserve in Princeton, New Jersey, June 2, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Fogarty
Brood X cicadas take over monarchs shelter in Cherokee Park in Louisville, Kentucky, June 4, 2021. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud
A dead cicada lies on a sidewalk in downtown Washington D.C., May 17, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A cicada from Brood X clings to a flower after emerging from its 17 years underground to join the trillions of cicadas that will surface in eastern states in the coming weeks, in Falls Church, Virginia, May 17, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Cicadas make holes to come out of the ground in Louisville, Kentucky, May 20, 2021. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud
A newly emerged adult cicada wriggles out of its shell in Louisville, Kentucky, May 20, 2021. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud
Newly emerged adult cicadas leave their shells and hang on a street telephone pole as they fly looking to mate in Louisville, Kentucky, May 20, 2021. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud
Entomologist Michael Raupp looks at a cicada nymph shell on a tree at the University of Maryland campus in College Park, Maryland, May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Newly emerged adult cicadas dry their wings on plant leaves in Louisville, Kentucky, May 20, 2021. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud
A newly emerged adult cicada dries its wings on a tree in Louisville, Kentucky, May 20, 2021. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud
A newly emerged adult cicada dries its wings on a flower in Louisville, Kentucky, May 20, 2021. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud
Newly emerged adult cicadas leave their shells behind as they fly to mate in Louisville, Kentucky, May 20, 2021. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud
A cicada from Brood X clings to a tree at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, May 19, 2021. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A cicada from Brood X clings to a flower after emerging from its 17 years underground in Falls Church, Virginia, May 17, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A newly emerged adult cicada dries its wings on a tree near Rock Creek Park in Washington, May 9, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A newly emerged adult cicada dries its wings on a leaf in College Park, Maryland, May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A newly emerged adult cicada dries its wings on a tree near Rock Creek park in Washington, May 9, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Next Slideshows
Kamala Harris meets Guatemalan president to tackle corruption, undocumented immigration
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said on Monday she had held "robust" talks with Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei on the need to fight corruption and...
Turkey's coast mired in 'sea snot'
A plague of "sea snot" threatens Turkey's Sea of Marmara, as the thick slimy layer of the organic matter, known as marine mucilage, spreads through the sea...
Canada mourns after 215 children's remains discovered at indigenous residential school
The discovery of 215 children's remains last month at the Kamloops Indian Residential School in British Columbia reopened old wounds about the lack of...
Venice protests first post-COVID cruise ship as tourism returns
The first cruise ship to leave Venice since coronavirus restrictions were eased set sail on Saturday, but some local residents protested over the return to...
MORE IN PICTURES
Kamala Harris meets Guatemalan president to tackle corruption, undocumented immigration
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said on Monday she had held "robust" talks with Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei on the need to fight corruption and deter undocumented immigration from Central America to the United States.
Turkey's coast mired in 'sea snot'
A plague of "sea snot" threatens Turkey's Sea of Marmara, as the thick slimy layer of the organic matter, known as marine mucilage, spreads through the sea south of Istanbul, posing a threat to marine life and the fishing industry.
Canada mourns after 215 children's remains discovered at indigenous residential school
The discovery of 215 children's remains last month at the Kamloops Indian Residential School in British Columbia reopened old wounds about the lack of information and accountability around the residential school system, which forcibly separated indigenous children from their families.
Venice protests first post-COVID cruise ship as tourism returns
The first cruise ship to leave Venice since coronavirus restrictions were eased set sail on Saturday, but some local residents protested over the return to normal, unhappy about the passage of giant liners through the historic lagoon city.
The battle over Western Canada's ancient forests at Fairy Creek
Protesters have been blockading logging roads for months near the Fairy Creek watershed on western Vancouver Island, reigniting a debate on whether there should be a moratorium on logging Canada's ancient forests.
Severed head and body parts on Mexico midterm election day
A man lobbed a severed human head at a voting station in Tijuana and plastic bags filled with body parts were found nearby, local authorities said, while a left-wing candidate said two of his allies had been kidnapped, as Mexicans voted across the country in midterm elections.
I am LGBTQ
As Pride Month begins, a look at the lives of those in LGBTQ communities around the world.
Venezuela's Dancing Devils ask for an end to the pandemic
Members of a Venezuela ceremonial brotherhood known as the Dancing Devils held their annual Corpus Christi celebration by calling for the end of COVID-19 pandemic in the country and the world.
Inside Canada's residential school system
A look inside Canada's residential school system after the remains of 215 children were discovered at one of the former sites. Between 1831 and 1996, the residential school system forcibly separated about 150,000 indigenous children from their homes. Many were subjected to abuse, rape and malnutrition in what the Truth and Reconciliation Commission in 2015 called "cultural genocide."