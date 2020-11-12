Broomstick scooter inspired by Harry Potter

"Actually, I tell my friends that now I only go to the bakery using my broom. But it's not a joke. I actually do that," said Russo, whose waistcoat and golden tie would not be out of place at Hogwarts, the school of magic attended by Potter. "I use...more

"Actually, I tell my friends that now I only go to the bakery using my broom. But it's not a joke. I actually do that," said Russo, whose waistcoat and golden tie would not be out of place at Hogwarts, the school of magic attended by Potter. "I use my broom as a means of transportation nowadays. And it's so fun." REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Close