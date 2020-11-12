Edition:
Broomstick scooter inspired by Harry Potter

On a recent Saturday, Vinícius Sanctus, 39, and Alessandro Russo, 28, could be seen coasting down the Sao Paulo's main thoroughfares on a pair of broomsticks, each one attached to a single motorized wheel. The Brazilian duo have created contraptions that look uncannily like the brooms used by witches and wizards in the Harry Potter universe. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2020
To steer, they simply lean in the direction they wish to travel. While it takes a bit of practice at first, the broomsticks, which can reach top speeds of 37 mph, are useful for day-to-day urban living, they say. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

To steer, they simply lean in the direction they wish to travel. While it takes a bit of practice at first, the broomsticks, which can reach top speeds of 37 mph, are useful for day-to-day urban living, they say. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
So far, the brooms for Muggles - non-magic people - are largely limited to personal use, but Russo and Sanctus have plans to market and sell the broomsticks, which cost about 4,000 reais ($740) each. Hopefully, they say, people will be able to play a game using the brooms that closely resembles Quidditch, the dominant sport in Rowling's magical universe. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

So far, the brooms for Muggles - non-magic people - are largely limited to personal use, but Russo and Sanctus have plans to market and sell the broomsticks, which cost about 4,000 reais ($740) each. Hopefully, they say, people will be able to play a game using the brooms that closely resembles Quidditch, the dominant sport in Rowling's magical universe. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
In the famously traffic-choked streets of Brazilian megalopolis Sao Paulo, two men have invented a novel way of getting from point A to B - and they are raising a lot of eyebrows in the process. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

In the famously traffic-choked streets of Brazilian megalopolis Sao Paulo, two men have invented a novel way of getting from point A to B - and they are raising a lot of eyebrows in the process. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
"Actually, I tell my friends that now I only go to the bakery using my broom. But it's not a joke. I actually do that," said Russo, whose waistcoat and golden tie would not be out of place at Hogwarts, the school of magic attended by Potter. "I use my broom as a means of transportation nowadays. And it's so fun." REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

"Actually, I tell my friends that now I only go to the bakery using my broom. But it's not a joke. I actually do that," said Russo, whose waistcoat and golden tie would not be out of place at Hogwarts, the school of magic attended by Potter. "I use my broom as a means of transportation nowadays. And it's so fun." REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
"Our final goal is to sell the brooms to the world and maybe create a new variation of Quidditch," said Russo. "And it'll look a lot like the one played in the Harry Potter movies." REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

"Our final goal is to sell the brooms to the world and maybe create a new variation of Quidditch," said Russo. "And it'll look a lot like the one played in the Harry Potter movies." REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Friends Vinicius Sanctus and Alessandro Russo ride electric monowheels called 'nuvem' (cloud) inspired by the Harry Potter series, in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Friends Vinicius Sanctus and Alessandro Russo ride electric monowheels called 'nuvem' (cloud) inspired by the Harry Potter series, in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
"People on Harry Pottery, they control the broom by leaning their body. So I thought, we already have vehicles that we control for the balance of our body, so maybe if we could bring the control not to your feet but to the broom, maybe that would bring a very similar sensation to how people ride brooms in movies." REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

"People on Harry Pottery, they control the broom by leaning their body. So I thought, we already have vehicles that we control for the balance of our body, so maybe if we could bring the control not to your feet but to the broom, maybe that would bring a very similar sensation to how people ride brooms in movies." REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
