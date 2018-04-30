Edition:
Mon Apr 30, 2018

Buddha's birthday

Buddhist monks wait to receive alms during the birth anniversary of Buddha, also known as Vesak Day, at Boudhanath Stupa in Kathmandu, Nepal April 30, 2018. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Buddhist monks wait to receive alms during the birth anniversary of Buddha, also known as Vesak Day, at Boudhanath Stupa in Kathmandu, Nepal April 30, 2018. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Monday, April 30, 2018
Buddhist monks wait to receive alms during the birth anniversary of Buddha, also known as Vesak Day, at Boudhanath Stupa in Kathmandu, Nepal April 30, 2018. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A woman releases birds in front of the Royal Palace during Vesak Bochea Day to honor the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia April 29, 2018.REUTERS/Samrang Pring

A woman releases birds in front of the Royal Palace during Vesak Bochea Day to honor the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia April 29, 2018.REUTERS/Samrang Pring

Reuters / Sunday, April 29, 2018
A woman releases birds in front of the Royal Palace during Vesak Bochea Day to honor the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia April 29, 2018.REUTERS/Samrang Pring
A woman burns a candle at a pagoda during Vesak Bochea Day to honor the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha, on the outskirts of Phnom Penh, Cambodia, April 29, 2018. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

A woman burns a candle at a pagoda during Vesak Bochea Day to honor the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha, on the outskirts of Phnom Penh, Cambodia, April 29, 2018. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

Reuters / Sunday, April 29, 2018
A woman burns a candle at a pagoda during Vesak Bochea Day to honor the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha, on the outskirts of Phnom Penh, Cambodia, April 29, 2018. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
A devotee places flowers in front of a statue of Lord Buddha at a temple on the occasion of the Buddha Purnima festival, also known as Vesak Day, in Kolkata, India, April 29, 2018. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A devotee places flowers in front of a statue of Lord Buddha at a temple on the occasion of the Buddha Purnima festival, also known as Vesak Day, in Kolkata, India, April 29, 2018. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Sunday, April 29, 2018
A devotee places flowers in front of a statue of Lord Buddha at a temple on the occasion of the Buddha Purnima festival, also known as Vesak Day, in Kolkata, India, April 29, 2018. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Pigeons rest at the dome of Boudhanath Stupa during the birth anniversary of Buddha, also known as Vesak Day, in Kathmandu, Nepal April 30, 2018. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Pigeons rest at the dome of Boudhanath Stupa during the birth anniversary of Buddha, also known as Vesak Day, in Kathmandu, Nepal April 30, 2018. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Monday, April 30, 2018
Pigeons rest at the dome of Boudhanath Stupa during the birth anniversary of Buddha, also known as Vesak Day, in Kathmandu, Nepal April 30, 2018. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Women pray and release birds in front of the Royal Palace during Vesak Bochea Day, to honor the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia April 29, 2018. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

Women pray and release birds in front of the Royal Palace during Vesak Bochea Day, to honor the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia April 29, 2018. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

Reuters / Sunday, April 29, 2018
Women pray and release birds in front of the Royal Palace during Vesak Bochea Day, to honor the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia April 29, 2018. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
Buddhist nuns listen to the speech of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the celebrations of Buddha Purnima festival, also known as Vesak Day, in New Delhi, India April 30, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Buddhist nuns listen to the speech of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the celebrations of Buddha Purnima festival, also known as Vesak Day, in New Delhi, India April 30, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, April 30, 2018
Buddhist nuns listen to the speech of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the celebrations of Buddha Purnima festival, also known as Vesak Day, in New Delhi, India April 30, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Devotees light candles at a Buddhist temple on the occasion of Buddha Purnima festival, also known as Vesak Day, in Chandigarh, India, April 30, 2018. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Devotees light candles at a Buddhist temple on the occasion of Buddha Purnima festival, also known as Vesak Day, in Chandigarh, India, April 30, 2018. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Monday, April 30, 2018
Devotees light candles at a Buddhist temple on the occasion of Buddha Purnima festival, also known as Vesak Day, in Chandigarh, India, April 30, 2018. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
People pray at a pagoda during Vesak Bochea Day to honor the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha, on the outskirts of Phnom Penh, Cambodia, April 29, 2018. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

People pray at a pagoda during Vesak Bochea Day to honor the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha, on the outskirts of Phnom Penh, Cambodia, April 29, 2018. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

Reuters / Sunday, April 29, 2018
People pray at a pagoda during Vesak Bochea Day to honor the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha, on the outskirts of Phnom Penh, Cambodia, April 29, 2018. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
A Buddhist monk takes pictures of a Vesak lantern at the Vesak celebrations zone to commemorate the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha at a temple, in Colombo, Sri Lanka April 29, 2018. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

A Buddhist monk takes pictures of a Vesak lantern at the Vesak celebrations zone to commemorate the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha at a temple, in Colombo, Sri Lanka April 29, 2018. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Sunday, April 29, 2018
A Buddhist monk takes pictures of a Vesak lantern at the Vesak celebrations zone to commemorate the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha at a temple, in Colombo, Sri Lanka April 29, 2018. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
A Buddhist monk sits outside a monastery during the birth anniversary of Buddha, also known as Vesak Day, at Boudhanath Stupa in Kathmandu, Nepal April 30, 2018. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A Buddhist monk sits outside a monastery during the birth anniversary of Buddha, also known as Vesak Day, at Boudhanath Stupa in Kathmandu, Nepal April 30, 2018. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Monday, April 30, 2018
A Buddhist monk sits outside a monastery during the birth anniversary of Buddha, also known as Vesak Day, at Boudhanath Stupa in Kathmandu, Nepal April 30, 2018. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Devotees stand in a queue in front of the Boudhanath Stupa to offer butter lamps during the birth anniversary of Buddha, also known as Vesak Day, in Kathmandu, Nepal April 30, 2018. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Devotees stand in a queue in front of the Boudhanath Stupa to offer butter lamps during the birth anniversary of Buddha, also known as Vesak Day, in Kathmandu, Nepal April 30, 2018. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Monday, April 30, 2018
Devotees stand in a queue in front of the Boudhanath Stupa to offer butter lamps during the birth anniversary of Buddha, also known as Vesak Day, in Kathmandu, Nepal April 30, 2018. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Butter lamps are offered near the idol of Buddha during the birth anniversary of Buddha, also known as Vesak Day, at Boudhanath Stupa in Kathmandu, Nepal April 30, 2018. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Butter lamps are offered near the idol of Buddha during the birth anniversary of Buddha, also known as Vesak Day, at Boudhanath Stupa in Kathmandu, Nepal April 30, 2018. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Monday, April 30, 2018
Butter lamps are offered near the idol of Buddha during the birth anniversary of Buddha, also known as Vesak Day, at Boudhanath Stupa in Kathmandu, Nepal April 30, 2018. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Buddhist monks wait to receive food as offering during celebrations of Buddha Purnima festival, also known as Vesak Day at a temple on the outskirts of Agartala, India April 29, 2018. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Buddhist monks wait to receive food as offering during celebrations of Buddha Purnima festival, also known as Vesak Day at a temple on the outskirts of Agartala, India April 29, 2018. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / Sunday, April 29, 2018
Buddhist monks wait to receive food as offering during celebrations of Buddha Purnima festival, also known as Vesak Day at a temple on the outskirts of Agartala, India April 29, 2018. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
A Buddhist monk holding a vessel sits at the premises of Boudhanath Stupa while waiting for alms during the birth anniversary of Buddha, also known as Vesak Day, in Kathmandu, Nepal April 30, 2018. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A Buddhist monk holding a vessel sits at the premises of Boudhanath Stupa while waiting for alms during the birth anniversary of Buddha, also known as Vesak Day, in Kathmandu, Nepal April 30, 2018. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Monday, April 30, 2018
A Buddhist monk holding a vessel sits at the premises of Boudhanath Stupa while waiting for alms during the birth anniversary of Buddha, also known as Vesak Day, in Kathmandu, Nepal April 30, 2018. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Pigeons take flight at Boudhanath Stupa during the birth anniversary of Buddha, also known as Vesak Day, in Kathmandu, Nepal April 30, 2018. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Pigeons take flight at Boudhanath Stupa during the birth anniversary of Buddha, also known as Vesak Day, in Kathmandu, Nepal April 30, 2018. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Monday, April 30, 2018
Pigeons take flight at Boudhanath Stupa during the birth anniversary of Buddha, also known as Vesak Day, in Kathmandu, Nepal April 30, 2018. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Boudhanath Stupa is reflected in the window of a monastery during the birth anniversary of Buddha, also known as Vesak Day, in Kathmandu, Nepal April 30, 2018. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Boudhanath Stupa is reflected in the window of a monastery during the birth anniversary of Buddha, also known as Vesak Day, in Kathmandu, Nepal April 30, 2018. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Monday, April 30, 2018
Boudhanath Stupa is reflected in the window of a monastery during the birth anniversary of Buddha, also known as Vesak Day, in Kathmandu, Nepal April 30, 2018. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A woman releases birds in front of the Royal Palace during Vesak Bochea Day to honor the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, April 29, 2018.REUTERS/Samrang Pring

A woman releases birds in front of the Royal Palace during Vesak Bochea Day to honor the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, April 29, 2018.REUTERS/Samrang Pring

Reuters / Sunday, April 29, 2018
A woman releases birds in front of the Royal Palace during Vesak Bochea Day to honor the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, April 29, 2018.REUTERS/Samrang Pring
Devotees pray after offering food to the Buddhist monks during celebrations of Buddha Purnima festival, also known as Vesak Day at a temple on the outskirts of Agartala, India April 29, 2018. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Devotees pray after offering food to the Buddhist monks during celebrations of Buddha Purnima festival, also known as Vesak Day at a temple on the outskirts of Agartala, India April 29, 2018. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / Sunday, April 29, 2018
Devotees pray after offering food to the Buddhist monks during celebrations of Buddha Purnima festival, also known as Vesak Day at a temple on the outskirts of Agartala, India April 29, 2018. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
A man takes a picture of a Vesak lantern at the Vesak celebrations zone to commemorate the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha at a temple, in Colombo, Sri Lanka April 29, 2018. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

A man takes a picture of a Vesak lantern at the Vesak celebrations zone to commemorate the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha at a temple, in Colombo, Sri Lanka April 29, 2018. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Sunday, April 29, 2018
A man takes a picture of a Vesak lantern at the Vesak celebrations zone to commemorate the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha at a temple, in Colombo, Sri Lanka April 29, 2018. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Sri Lankan traditional drummers perform in front of a Buddha statue at a religious ceremony to commemorate the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha at a temple, in Colombo, Sri Lanka April 29, 2018. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Sri Lankan traditional drummers perform in front of a Buddha statue at a religious ceremony to commemorate the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha at a temple, in Colombo, Sri Lanka April 29, 2018. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Sunday, April 29, 2018
Sri Lankan traditional drummers perform in front of a Buddha statue at a religious ceremony to commemorate the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha at a temple, in Colombo, Sri Lanka April 29, 2018. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
A woman burns a candle at a pagoda during Vesak Bochea Day to honor the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha, on the outskirts of Phnom Penh, Cambodia, April 29, 2018. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

A woman burns a candle at a pagoda during Vesak Bochea Day to honor the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha, on the outskirts of Phnom Penh, Cambodia, April 29, 2018. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

Reuters / Sunday, April 29, 2018
A woman burns a candle at a pagoda during Vesak Bochea Day to honor the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha, on the outskirts of Phnom Penh, Cambodia, April 29, 2018. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
