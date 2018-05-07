Edition:
United States
Buffett's Berkshire bash

A Berkshire Hathaway shareholder hugs a Mr. Kool-Aid character in the exhibit hall at the company's annual shareholders meeting in Omaha, Nebraska, May 5, 2018. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Saturday, May 05, 2018
Warren Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway Inc, gestures while playing bridge. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Sunday, May 06, 2018
Warren Buffett (2nd L) plays bridge with Bill Gates, founder of Microsoft. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Sunday, May 06, 2018
A woman takes a nap while waiting with the crowd for Warren Buffett to come to the table tennis area. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Sunday, May 06, 2018
Thousands of shareholders wait for the Berkshire Hathaway Inc annual meeting to begin. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Saturday, May 05, 2018
Warren Buffett walks through the exhibit hall. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Saturday, May 05, 2018
Shareholders Deborah Kiel (L) and Laura Flynn react to a Warren Buffett fan. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Friday, May 04, 2018
Charlie Munger, vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway Inc, arrives at the company's annual meeting. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Saturday, May 05, 2018
A shareholder sits on the bow of a boat made by a Berkshire Hathaway company in the exhibit hall. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Saturday, May 05, 2018
A worker holds a commemorative Heinz ketchup at the Heinz exhibit. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Friday, May 04, 2018
Shareholders line up at a massive bar at the opening cocktail party. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Friday, May 04, 2018
Warren Buffett takes a drink of Cherry Coke while playing bridge. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Sunday, May 06, 2018
A worker arranges a display of t-shirts with images of Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Friday, May 04, 2018
Shareholders arrive for the opening cocktail party. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Friday, May 04, 2018
A young girl holding a doll of Warren Buffett watches Buffett walk through the exhibit hall. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Saturday, May 05, 2018
Warren Buffett reacts to his cards as he plays bridge. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Sunday, May 06, 2018
A shareholder holds a drink posing with a cartoon Warren Buffett at the opening cocktail party. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Friday, May 04, 2018
A shareholder shows her ID to prove she is old enough to drink at the opening cocktail party. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Friday, May 04, 2018
Shareholders line up at a massive bar at the opening cocktail party. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Friday, May 04, 2018
Warren Buffett talks to a reporter in the exhibit hall. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Saturday, May 05, 2018
