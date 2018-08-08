Edition:
Building a super yacht

People work on a yacht under construction at the Heesen Yachts shipyard in Oss, Netherlands August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

People work on a yacht under construction. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

A man works on a yacht under construction. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

A yacht is seen under construction. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

People work on a yacht under construction. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

People work on a yacht under construction. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

A yacht is seen under construction. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

People work on a yacht under construction. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

A yacht is seen under construction. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

A yacht is seen under construction. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

A man is seen on a yacht under construction. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

A person works on a yacht under construction. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

People work on a yacht under construction. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

A person works on a yacht under construction. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

A yacht is seen under construction. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

The shipyard of Heesen Yachts is seen in Oss, Netherlands. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

