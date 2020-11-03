Buildings boarded up as anxious Americans brace for Election Day
People dine on a restaurant's boarded-up patio near the White House on Election Day in Washington, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott
U.S. Marine Corps veteran Erick Jordan openly carries a Smith & Wesson AR-15 style rifle while providing security at a "Get Out the Vote" event at Civic Center Park, as a boarded-up United States Postal Service (USPS) office is seen in the...more
Workers board up a store ahead of election results in Manhattan, New York, November 2, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A shopper passes as workers board up a store ahead of election results in Manhattan, New York, November 2, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Construction workers prepare a wooden frame to board up an office building glass exterior on Election Day in downtown St Louis, Missouri, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
Workers board up a Zara store ahead of election results in Manhattan, New York, November 2, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Nike store is boarded-up at Lenox Square mall on Election Day in Fulton County, Atlanta, Georgia, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
A person experiencing homelessness rests outside of a business storefront boarded up in preparation for Election Day protests, in Washington, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
A woman exits Bloomingdale's, which workers boarded up ahead of election results in Manhattan, New York, November 2, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Helicopter passes over the White House, seen behind a fence and protest posters, the day before the U.S. presidential election in Washington, November 2, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott
A woman walks past the boarded up News Corporation headquarters building that houses Fox News in Manhattan, New York City, November 2, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Workers install heavy-duty security fencing outside the Executive Office Building near the White House, the day before the presidential election, in Washington, November 2, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott
A worker carries plywood in front of a boarded-up Starbucks the day before the presidential election in Washington, November 2, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott
Workers are seen behind layers of security fencing in front of the White House the day before the election in Washington, November 2, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott
People walk past the boarded up Empire State Building building in anticipation of tomorrow's elections in the Manhattan, New York, November 2, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A worker puts up painted wood on the doors of an office building near the White House in downtown Washington, October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
People board up a business in Washington October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
The windows of the fenced off St. John's Episcopal Church are seen boarded up across the street from the White House in downtown Washington, October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Workers use sheets of plywood to cover the windows of Macy's department store in Manhattan, New York City, October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Plywood covers the windows of a Columbia Sportswear Company store in Chicago, Illinois, October 13, 2020. Chicago police have warned local retailers to prepare for possible protests around Election Day. REUTERS/Moe Zoyari
A man walks past walk past the boarded up Saks Fifth Ave store in anticipation of the elections in Manhattan, New York City, November 2, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A woman walks in front of a boarded store on Rodeo Drive in preparation for Election Day in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, November 2, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
The late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is seen painted on a boarded up tavern near the White House in downtown Washington, October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute is seen with boards that have covered its front all summer on Black Lives Matter Plaza next to the White House in downtown Washington, October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Plywood covers the windows of a Louis Vuitton store in Chicago, Illinois, October 13, 2020. REUTERS/Moe Zoyari
Workers paint over plywood used to cover the windows of a business in Chicago, Illinois, October 13, 2020. REUTERS/Moe Zoyari
A worker builds protective paneling outside of an office building, in preparation for possible protests or riots around the election, in downtown Washington, October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Plywood covers the windows of a business in Chicago, Illinois, October 13, 2020. REUTERS/Moe Zoyari
A public art statue in Beverly Gardens Park is seen wrapped in plastic in preparation for Election Day, in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, November 2, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Workers board up windows at The Hay-Adams hotel across the street from the White House in downtown Washington, October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A woman walks in front of plywood covering the windows of a Victoria's Secret store in Chicago, Illinois, October 13, 2020. REUTERS/Moe Zoyari
Workers board up a store on Rodeo Drive in preparation for Election Day in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, November 2, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Plywood covers a Gucci shop window in Chicago, Illinois, October 13, 2020. REUTERS/Moe Zoyari
