Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Nov 3, 2020 | 5:05pm EST

Buildings boarded up as anxious Americans brace for Election Day

People dine on a restaurant's boarded-up patio near the White House on Election Day in Washington, November 3, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Erin Scott

People dine on a restaurant's boarded-up patio near the White House on Election Day in Washington, November 3, 2020.  REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
People dine on a restaurant's boarded-up patio near the White House on Election Day in Washington, November 3, 2020.  REUTERS/Erin Scott
Close
1 / 33
U.S. Marine Corps veteran Erick Jordan openly carries a Smith & Wesson AR-15 style rifle while providing security at a "Get Out the Vote" event at Civic Center Park, as a boarded-up United States Postal Service (USPS) office is seen in the background, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, November 2, 2020. REUTERS/Bing Guan

U.S. Marine Corps veteran Erick Jordan openly carries a Smith & Wesson AR-15 style rifle while providing security at a "Get Out the Vote" event at Civic Center Park, as a boarded-up United States Postal Service (USPS) office is seen in the...more

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2020
U.S. Marine Corps veteran Erick Jordan openly carries a Smith & Wesson AR-15 style rifle while providing security at a "Get Out the Vote" event at Civic Center Park, as a boarded-up United States Postal Service (USPS) office is seen in the background, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, November 2, 2020. REUTERS/Bing Guan
Close
2 / 33
Workers board up a store ahead of election results in Manhattan, New York, November 2, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Workers board up a store ahead of election results in Manhattan, New York, November 2, 2020.  REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2020
Workers board up a store ahead of election results in Manhattan, New York, November 2, 2020.  REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
3 / 33
A shopper passes as workers board up a store ahead of election results in Manhattan, New York, November 2, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A shopper passes as workers board up a store ahead of election results in Manhattan, New York, November 2, 2020.  REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2020
A shopper passes as workers board up a store ahead of election results in Manhattan, New York, November 2, 2020.  REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
4 / 33
Construction workers prepare a wooden frame to board up an office building glass exterior on Election Day in downtown St Louis, Missouri, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant

Construction workers prepare a wooden frame to board up an office building glass exterior on Election Day in downtown St Louis, Missouri, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
Construction workers prepare a wooden frame to board up an office building glass exterior on Election Day in downtown St Louis, Missouri, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
Close
5 / 33
Workers board up a Zara store ahead of election results in Manhattan, New York, November 2, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Workers board up a Zara store ahead of election results in Manhattan, New York, November 2, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2020
Workers board up a Zara store ahead of election results in Manhattan, New York, November 2, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
6 / 33
Nike store is boarded-up at Lenox Square mall on Election Day in Fulton County, Atlanta, Georgia, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Nike store is boarded-up at Lenox Square mall on Election Day in Fulton County, Atlanta, Georgia, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
Nike store is boarded-up at Lenox Square mall on Election Day in Fulton County, Atlanta, Georgia, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Close
7 / 33
A person experiencing homelessness rests outside of a business storefront boarded up in preparation for Election Day protests, in Washington, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

A person experiencing homelessness rests outside of a business storefront boarded up in preparation for Election Day protests, in Washington, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
A person experiencing homelessness rests outside of a business storefront boarded up in preparation for Election Day protests, in Washington, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Close
8 / 33
A woman exits Bloomingdale's, which workers boarded up ahead of election results in Manhattan, New York, November 2, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

A woman exits Bloomingdale's, which workers boarded up ahead of election results in Manhattan, New York, November 2, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2020
A woman exits Bloomingdale's, which workers boarded up ahead of election results in Manhattan, New York, November 2, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
9 / 33
Helicopter passes over the White House, seen behind a fence and protest posters, the day before the U.S. presidential election in Washington, November 2, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Helicopter passes over the White House, seen behind a fence and protest posters, the day before the U.S. presidential election in Washington, November 2, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2020
Helicopter passes over the White House, seen behind a fence and protest posters, the day before the U.S. presidential election in Washington, November 2, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott
Close
10 / 33
A woman walks past the boarded up News Corporation headquarters building that houses Fox News in Manhattan, New York City, November 2, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A woman walks past the boarded up News Corporation headquarters building that houses Fox News in Manhattan, New York City, November 2, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2020
A woman walks past the boarded up News Corporation headquarters building that houses Fox News in Manhattan, New York City, November 2, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
11 / 33
Workers install heavy-duty security fencing outside the Executive Office Building near the White House, the day before the presidential election, in Washington, November 2, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Workers install heavy-duty security fencing outside the Executive Office Building near the White House, the day before the presidential election, in Washington, November 2, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2020
Workers install heavy-duty security fencing outside the Executive Office Building near the White House, the day before the presidential election, in Washington, November 2, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott
Close
12 / 33
A worker carries plywood in front of a boarded-up Starbucks the day before the presidential election in Washington, November 2, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott

A worker carries plywood in front of a boarded-up Starbucks the day before the presidential election in Washington, November 2, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2020
A worker carries plywood in front of a boarded-up Starbucks the day before the presidential election in Washington, November 2, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott
Close
13 / 33
Workers are seen behind layers of security fencing in front of the White House the day before the election in Washington, November 2, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Workers are seen behind layers of security fencing in front of the White House the day before the election in Washington, November 2, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2020
Workers are seen behind layers of security fencing in front of the White House the day before the election in Washington, November 2, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott
Close
14 / 33
People walk past the boarded up Empire State Building building in anticipation of tomorrow's elections in the Manhattan, New York, November 2, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

People walk past the boarded up Empire State Building building in anticipation of tomorrow's elections in the Manhattan, New York, November 2, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2020
People walk past the boarded up Empire State Building building in anticipation of tomorrow's elections in the Manhattan, New York, November 2, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
15 / 33
A worker puts up painted wood on the doors of an office building near the White House in downtown Washington, October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

A worker puts up painted wood on the doors of an office building near the White House in downtown Washington, October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Friday, October 30, 2020
A worker puts up painted wood on the doors of an office building near the White House in downtown Washington, October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
16 / 33
People board up a business in Washington October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

People board up a business in Washington October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Friday, October 30, 2020
People board up a business in Washington October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
17 / 33
The windows of the fenced off St. John's Episcopal Church are seen boarded up across the street from the White House in downtown Washington, October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

The windows of the fenced off St. John's Episcopal Church are seen boarded up across the street from the White House in downtown Washington, October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Friday, October 30, 2020
The windows of the fenced off St. John's Episcopal Church are seen boarded up across the street from the White House in downtown Washington, October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
18 / 33
Workers use sheets of plywood to cover the windows of Macy's department store in Manhattan, New York City, October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Workers use sheets of plywood to cover the windows of Macy's department store in Manhattan, New York City, October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, October 30, 2020
Workers use sheets of plywood to cover the windows of Macy's department store in Manhattan, New York City, October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
19 / 33
Plywood covers the windows of a Columbia Sportswear Company store in Chicago, Illinois, October 13, 2020. Chicago police have warned local retailers to prepare for possible protests around Election Day. REUTERS/Moe Zoyari

Plywood covers the windows of a Columbia Sportswear Company store in Chicago, Illinois, October 13, 2020. Chicago police have warned local retailers to prepare for possible protests around Election Day. REUTERS/Moe Zoyari

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2020
Plywood covers the windows of a Columbia Sportswear Company store in Chicago, Illinois, October 13, 2020. Chicago police have warned local retailers to prepare for possible protests around Election Day. REUTERS/Moe Zoyari
Close
20 / 33
A man walks past walk past the boarded up Saks Fifth Ave store in anticipation of the elections in Manhattan, New York City, November 2, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A man walks past walk past the boarded up Saks Fifth Ave store in anticipation of the elections in Manhattan, New York City, November 2, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2020
A man walks past walk past the boarded up Saks Fifth Ave store in anticipation of the elections in Manhattan, New York City, November 2, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
21 / 33
A woman walks in front of a boarded store on Rodeo Drive in preparation for Election Day in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, November 2, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A woman walks in front of a boarded store on Rodeo Drive in preparation for Election Day in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, November 2, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2020
A woman walks in front of a boarded store on Rodeo Drive in preparation for Election Day in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, November 2, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
22 / 33
The late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is seen painted on a boarded up tavern near the White House in downtown Washington, October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

The late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is seen painted on a boarded up tavern near the White House in downtown Washington, October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Friday, October 30, 2020
The late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is seen painted on a boarded up tavern near the White House in downtown Washington, October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
23 / 33
The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute is seen with boards that have covered its front all summer on Black Lives Matter Plaza next to the White House in downtown Washington, October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute is seen with boards that have covered its front all summer on Black Lives Matter Plaza next to the White House in downtown Washington, October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Friday, October 30, 2020
The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute is seen with boards that have covered its front all summer on Black Lives Matter Plaza next to the White House in downtown Washington, October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
24 / 33
Plywood covers the windows of a Louis Vuitton store in Chicago, Illinois, October 13, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Moe Zoyari

Plywood covers the windows of a Louis Vuitton store in Chicago, Illinois, October 13, 2020.  REUTERS/Moe Zoyari

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2020
Plywood covers the windows of a Louis Vuitton store in Chicago, Illinois, October 13, 2020.  REUTERS/Moe Zoyari
Close
25 / 33
Workers paint over plywood used to cover the windows of a business in Chicago, Illinois, October 13, 2020. REUTERS/Moe Zoyari

Workers paint over plywood used to cover the windows of a business in Chicago, Illinois, October 13, 2020. REUTERS/Moe Zoyari

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2020
Workers paint over plywood used to cover the windows of a business in Chicago, Illinois, October 13, 2020. REUTERS/Moe Zoyari
Close
26 / 33
A worker builds protective paneling outside of an office building, in preparation for possible protests or riots around the election, in downtown Washington, October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

A worker builds protective paneling outside of an office building, in preparation for possible protests or riots around the election, in downtown Washington, October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Friday, October 30, 2020
A worker builds protective paneling outside of an office building, in preparation for possible protests or riots around the election, in downtown Washington, October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
27 / 33
Plywood covers the windows of a business in Chicago, Illinois, October 13, 2020. REUTERS/Moe Zoyari

Plywood covers the windows of a business in Chicago, Illinois, October 13, 2020. REUTERS/Moe Zoyari

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2020
Plywood covers the windows of a business in Chicago, Illinois, October 13, 2020. REUTERS/Moe Zoyari
Close
28 / 33
A public art statue in Beverly Gardens Park is seen wrapped in plastic in preparation for Election Day, in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, November 2, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A public art statue in Beverly Gardens Park is seen wrapped in plastic in preparation for Election Day, in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, November 2, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2020
A public art statue in Beverly Gardens Park is seen wrapped in plastic in preparation for Election Day, in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, November 2, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
29 / 33
Workers board up windows at The Hay-Adams hotel across the street from the White House in downtown Washington, October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Workers board up windows at The Hay-Adams hotel across the street from the White House in downtown Washington, October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Friday, October 30, 2020
Workers board up windows at The Hay-Adams hotel across the street from the White House in downtown Washington, October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
30 / 33
A woman walks in front of plywood covering the windows of a Victoria's Secret store in Chicago, Illinois, October 13, 2020. REUTERS/Moe Zoyari

A woman walks in front of plywood covering the windows of a Victoria's Secret store in Chicago, Illinois, October 13, 2020. REUTERS/Moe Zoyari

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2020
A woman walks in front of plywood covering the windows of a Victoria's Secret store in Chicago, Illinois, October 13, 2020. REUTERS/Moe Zoyari
Close
31 / 33
Workers board up a store on Rodeo Drive in preparation for Election Day in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, November 2, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Workers board up a store on Rodeo Drive in preparation for Election Day in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, November 2, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2020
Workers board up a store on Rodeo Drive in preparation for Election Day in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, November 2, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
32 / 33
Plywood covers a Gucci shop window in Chicago, Illinois, October 13, 2020. REUTERS/Moe Zoyari

Plywood covers a Gucci shop window in Chicago, Illinois, October 13, 2020. REUTERS/Moe Zoyari

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2020
Plywood covers a Gucci shop window in Chicago, Illinois, October 13, 2020. REUTERS/Moe Zoyari
Close
33 / 33
View Again
View Next
Trump vs Biden: Final push before Election Day

Trump vs Biden: Final push before Election Day

Next Slideshows

Trump vs Biden: Final push before Election Day

Trump vs Biden: Final push before Election Day

The candidates barnstorm battleground states on the last day of the presidential campaign.

8:29am EST
Four years of a tumultuous Trump presidency

Four years of a tumultuous Trump presidency

Businessman-turned-politician Donald Trump has promoted "America First" nationalism, withstood impeachment and a bout with COVID-19, and taken contentious...

Nov 02 2020
Signs of the times: Voters share their 2020 election views

Signs of the times: Voters share their 2020 election views

Americans voice their electoral opinions with signs as campaigning for the 2020 presidential election enters the home stretch.

Nov 02 2020
Long lines as early voting smashes records

Long lines as early voting smashes records

The pandemic and an extraordinary level of enthusiasm have prompted Americans to vote early in unprecedented numbers with more than 95 million votes already...

Nov 02 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

Anxious Americans await election results

Anxious Americans await election results

The winner will lead a nation strained by a pandemic, racial tensions and political polarization that has only worsened during a vitriolic campaign marked by provocative rhetoric.

Candidates make last-minute push on Election Day

Candidates make last-minute push on Election Day

Trump, Biden and other candidates make their Election Day pitches to voters after an acrimonious presidential campaign that exposed the depth of the political divisions in the United States.

Oddities on America's Election Day

Oddities on America's Election Day

Odd and unusual images from around the U.S. on Election Day.

Election Day in America

Election Day in America

Americans head to the polls to choose either incumbent Donald Trump or challenger Joe Biden as their next president.

Trump vs Biden: Final push before Election Day

Trump vs Biden: Final push before Election Day

The candidates barnstorm battleground states on the last day of the presidential campaign.

Four years of a tumultuous Trump presidency

Four years of a tumultuous Trump presidency

Businessman-turned-politician Donald Trump has promoted "America First" nationalism, withstood impeachment and a bout with COVID-19, and taken contentious stands on race and immigration during a turbulent presidency that detractors say has flouted U.S. democratic norms.

Signs of the times: Voters share their 2020 election views

Signs of the times: Voters share their 2020 election views

Americans voice their electoral opinions with signs as campaigning for the 2020 presidential election enters the home stretch.

Long lines as early voting smashes records

Long lines as early voting smashes records

The pandemic and an extraordinary level of enthusiasm have prompted Americans to vote early in unprecedented numbers with more than 95 million votes already cast by mail or in person.

Crowds vs cars: The contrasting campaign rallies of Biden and Trump

Crowds vs cars: The contrasting campaign rallies of Biden and Trump

Images from the dueling U.S. presidential campaigns amid the coronavirus pandemic.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast