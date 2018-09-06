Burt Reynolds: 1936 - 2018
Burt Reynolds poses for a portrait during an interview with Reuters at a hotel in central London, Britain December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Burt Reynolds is seen in Los Angeles, California, August 21, 2006. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Burt Reynolds, winner of the Golden Globe Award as best supporting actor in a motion picture for his role in "Boogie Nights", poses with his co-star from the film and fellow nominee Julianne Moore at New Line Cinema's post-Golden Globe Award party in...more
California's Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger is silhouetted against a picture of Burt Reynolds before announcing that the latter will receive the Honorary Award for Lifetime Achievement at the 2007 Taurus World Stunt Awards at Paramount Studios in Los...more
Burt Reynolds (L) hugs Charles Durning after he accepted the Lifetime Achievement award at the 14th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles January 27, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Burt Reynolds and actress Lauren Bacall pose for photographers as Reynolds holds his Golden Globe that he won for best supporting actor in a motion picture for the film "Boogie Nights" at the 55th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January...more
Burt Reynolds, Julianne Moore and Heather Graham, cast members of the new film "Boogie Nights", pose together at the film's premiere at Mann's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, October 15, 1997. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Burt Reynolds, star of the 1974 original film "The Longest Yard" and son Quinton Reynolds, stop for an interview as they arrive at the premiere of the remake starring Chris Rock and Adam Sandler in Hollywood, May 19, 2005. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Burt Reynolds arrives as a guest at the Golden Boot Awards in Beverly Hills, California August 12, 2006. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Actor Estella Warren and Burt Reynolds sit together during the production kick off for the Franchise Pictures film "Champs" in Toronto, Canada, July 13, 2000. REUTERS/Peter Jones
Actress Loni Anderson (R) and her attorney Martin Simone (behind Anderson) walk past Anderson's ex-husband Burt Reynolds (L) during a court session on child support and visitation issues concerning their six year old son Quinton in Los Angeles,...more
Director Renny Harlin (R) answers questions about his upcoming film "Champs" as actors Sylvester Stallone and Burt Reynolds (L) listen during the production kick off in Toronto, Canada, July 13, 2000. REUTERS/Peter Jones
Florida State University head coach Bobby Bowden (C) shares a laugh with Brigham Young University head coach LaVell Edwards (L) and FSU former player and actor Burt Reynolds on the field before play in the Pigskin Classic college football game in...more
Burt Reynolds accepts the Alpha Male award at the seventh annual Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Culver City, California June 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
