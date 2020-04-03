Edition:
Burying the victims of coronavirus

Gravediggers open new graves as the number of dead rose after the coronavirus outbreak, at Vila Formosa cemetery, Brazil's biggest cemetery, in Sao Paulo, April 2. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2020
Relatives wearing face masks stand next to graves of coronavirus victims at a cemetery area provided by the government in Jakarta, Indonesia, April 3. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Friday, April 03, 2020
A worker places flowers on a tomb of a person who died from coronavirus at the Chiguayante cemetery, in Concepcion, Chile, March 26. REUTERS/Juan Gonzalez

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2020
Coffins of people who have died from coronavirus are seen in the church of the Serravalle Scrivia cemetery in Alessandria, Italy, March 23. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2020
Relatives react next to a coffin of a person who died of coronavirus at the crematorium of La Almudena cemetery in Madrid, Spain, March 23. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2020
A relative reacts before the burial of the journalist Abdollah Zavieh, who passed away due to coronavirus, at Behesht Zahra cemetery in Tehran, Iran, March 24. WANA/Ali Khara via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2020
Pallbearers wearing protective masks carry the coffin of a woman who died from coronavirus at her funeral in Seriate, Italy, March 28. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Reuters / Saturday, March 28, 2020
Roses are pictured on a new grave at a cemetery complex provided by the government for coronavirus victims in Jakarta, Indonesia, April 3. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Friday, April 03, 2020
Iraqi Shiite volunteers from Hashid Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces) and members of a medical team wearing protective suits, pray near the coffin of a man who passed away due to coronavirus at a new cemetery for victims of coronavirus, on the outskirt of Najaf, Iraq, March, 30. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2020
A funeral vehicle stands in front of a morgue to carry a coffin of a coronavirus victim to a cemetery in Istanbul, Turkey, March 31. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2020
A worker checks coffins, most of them containing the bodies of COVID-19 victims, in the parking garage of a funeral parlor in Barcelona, Spain, April 2. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2020
Relatives of coronavirus victims wearing wearing face masks are sprayed with disinfectant at a cemetery area provided by the government in Jakarta, Indonesia, April 3. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Friday, April 03, 2020
An employee, wearing a protective face mask, prepares a coffin for a coronavirus victim at a funeral logistic center in Ris-Orangis, near Paris, France, March 31. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2020
Cemetery workers and funeral agency workers in protective masks transport a coffin of a person who died from coronavirus into a cemetery in Bergamo, Italy, March 16. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Reuters / Saturday, March 21, 2020
Gravediggers wearing protective suits gather at Vila Formosa cemetery, Brazil's biggest cemetery, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, April 2. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2020
Funeral parlor employees carry the coffin of a coronavirus victim at a cemetery in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, March 31. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2020
A worker walks at a cemetery where a special center that prepares bodies of Jews who died from the coronavirus is located in Tel Aviv, Israel, March 31. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Wednesday, April 01, 2020
A funeral service worker looks at coffins of two victims of coronavirus during a burial ceremony in the southern town of Cisternino, Italy, March 30. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2020
