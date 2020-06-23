Burying the victims of coronavirus
People lower the coffin of a victim who died from the coronavirus disease into a grave at a cemetery as a priest and relative watch, during a funeral in Mumbai, India, June 23, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
Cemetery workers wearing protective suits complete the burial of a man at San Efren Municipal Cemetery in Ecatepec de Morelos, on the outskirts of Mexico City, Mexico June 19, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Romero
People carry the coffin of a victim who died from coronavirus before burial at a cemetery in Mumbai, India, June 23, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
Funeral workers carry the coffin of a coronavirus victim, at a cemetery, in Lima, Peru June 18, 2020. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda
A relative throws flowers on the coffin of a man who died of coronavirus during his funeral at the San Efren Municipal cemetery in Ecatepec de Morelos, on the outskirts of Mexico City, Mexico June 19, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Relatives and friends carry the coffin of a woman who died of coronavirus during her funeral at the San Isidro Municipal cemetery in Ecatepec de Morelos, on the outskirts of Mexico City, Mexico June 19, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A funeral worker sits in the back of a car and next to a coffin with the body of a coronavirus victim at a cemetery in Lima, Peru June 18, 2020. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda
Funeral workers move the coffin of a woman who died of coronavirus at the Municipal cemetery in Nezahualcoyotl, State of Mexico, Mexico June 12, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A man loads a truck with new coffins during the outbreak of coronavirus in Lima, Peru, June 16, 2020. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda
Cemetery workers carry the coffin of a man who died of coronavirus at the Cementerio Jardin cemetery in Soyapango, El Salvador, June 12, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Family members look inside a coffin holding the body of a coronavirus victim at a cemetery in Lima, Peru June 18, 2020. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda
Funeral workers dig a grave during the coronavirus outbreak at a cemetery in Lima, Peru June 17, 2020. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda
A man reacts as the coffin of his father, who died from coronavirus, is prepared to be buried at Vila Formosa cemetery, Brazil's biggest cemetery, in Sao Paulo, June 19, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Cemetery workers bury the casket of 68-year-old Jose, who died of coronavirus, during his funeral in Colina area, Santiago, Chile June 19, 2020. According to his granddaughter Darling: "It is a super classist disease, poor people have to continue...more
A musician plays the guitar as people gather during the funeral of a coronavirus victim at a cemetery in Lima, Peru, June 18, 2020. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda
People throw soil on a coffin holding the body of a coronavirus victim during a funeral at a cemetery in Lima, Peru June 18, 2020. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda
