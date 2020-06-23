Burying the victims of coronavirus

Cemetery workers bury the casket of 68-year-old Jose, who died of coronavirus, during his funeral in Colina area, Santiago, Chile June 19, 2020. According to his granddaughter Darling: "It is a super classist disease, poor people have to continue...more

Cemetery workers bury the casket of 68-year-old Jose, who died of coronavirus, during his funeral in Colina area, Santiago, Chile June 19, 2020. According to his granddaughter Darling: "It is a super classist disease, poor people have to continue working, my grandfather was infected because he continued working, if he could have been quarantined, we would not be saying goodbye to him today." REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Close