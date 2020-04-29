Edition:
Pictures | Wed Apr 29, 2020 | 10:41am EDT

Burying the victims of coronavirus

A collective burial of people that have passed away due to coronavirus at the Parque Taruma cemetery in Manaus, Brazil, April 28. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2020
Coffins of coronavirus victims at the Parque Taruma cemetery in Manaus, Brazil, April 23. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2020
Cemetery workers wearing protective suites lower the coffin of a coronavirus victim in a pit at the municipal cemetery in Tijuana, Mexico, April 22. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2020
Family members of George Trefren, a 90-year-old Korean War veteran who died of coronavirus in a Denver nursing home watch his burial from outside the cemetery due to restrictions on the numbers of family members allowed, in Denver, Colorado, April 27. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2020
A man offers funeral prayers for a Central Reserve Police Force officer who died from coronavirus at a graveyard in New Delhi, India, April 29. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2020
A room full of empty caskets are pictured at the Gerard J. Neufeld funeral home in the borough of Queens, New York, April 26. REUTERS/Bryan R Smith

Reuters / Sunday, April 26, 2020
Municipality workers carry a coffin at a cemetery complex provided by the government for coronavirus victims in Jakarta, Indonesia, April 22. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2020
Drone pictures show bodies being buried on New York's Hart Island where the department of corrections is dealing with more burials overall, amid the coronavirus outbreak in New York City, April 9. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2020
Drone pictures show bodies being buried on New York's Hart Island amid the coronavirus outbreak in New York City, April 9. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2020
Gravediggers open new graves as the number of dead rose amid the coronavirus outbreak, at Vila Formosa cemetery, Brazil's biggest cemetery, in Sao Paulo, April 2. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2020
Relatives wearing protective gear prepare to bury the body of a man who died from the coronavirus disease, at a graveyard in New Delhi, India, April 14. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2020
Jenny Adames, 36, a Funeral Service Coordinator at International Funeral & Cremation Services, a funeral home in Harlem, applies makeup to her aunt, a suspected COVID-19 victim, with the assistance of her cousin Vanessa Fernandez, before her aunt's viewing service, as a screen displays a media conference by President Trump in New York City, New York, April 14. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2020
A relative of a person who died of coronavirus reacts as a funerary worker closes the grave at the Spanish Muslim military cemetery during a burial in Grinon, Spain, April 8. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2020
Biohazard warning signs are placed on the coffins of people who died of the coronavirus at a mortuary near the city of Charleroi, Belgium, April 7. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2020
Municipal workers in protective gear prepare to cremate the body a man, who died due to coronavirus, at a crematorium in Ahmedabad, India, April 22. REUTERS/Amit Dave &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2020
An aerial view shows graves, which according to local authorities were prepared in advance for potential victims of the coronavirus, at a cemetery in Dnipro, Ukraine, April 5. REUTERS/Mykhailo Moskalenko

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2020
A mortuary worker in a protective suit looks inside a coffin with the body of a person who died of coronavirus, in Brussels, Belgium, April 9. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2020
Relatives react next to a coffin of a person who died of coronavirus at the crematorium of La Almudena cemetery in Madrid, Spain, March 23. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2020
Coffins of people who have died from coronavirus are seen in the church of the Serravalle Scrivia cemetery in Alessandria, Italy, March 23. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2020
Gravediggers wearing protective suits gather at Vila Formosa cemetery, Brazil's biggest cemetery, in Sao Paulo, April 2. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2020
A worker checks coffins, most of them containing the bodies of coronavirus victims, in the parking of a funeral parlor in Barcelona, Spain, April 2. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2020
Funeral parlor employees carry the coffin of a coronavirus victim at a cemetery in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, March 31. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2020
A funeral van with three coffins of people who died of coronavirus is seen at the Spanish muslim military cemetery before a burial in Grinon, Spain, April 8. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2020
Workers of a funeral parlor carry the coffin of 72-year-old Ilda Lira, who passed away due to coronavirus, at the Parque Taruma cemetery in Manaus, Brazil, April 4. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, April 04, 2020
A relative wearing protective gear reacts after burying the body of a man who died from the coronavirus, at a graveyard in New Delhi, India, April 14. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2020
Iraqi Shiite volunteers from Hashid Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces) and members of a medical team wearing protective suits, pray near the coffin of a man who passed away due to coronavirus, as they bury him at a new cemetery for victims of the disease on the outskirts of Najaf, Iraq, March, 30. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2020
Funeral vehicles stand in front of a morgue to carry coffins of coronavirus victims to cemeteries in Istanbul, Turkey, March 31. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2020
People offer funeral prayers for a man who died due to coronavirus before his burial at a graveyard in Dhaka, Bangladesh, April 6. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2020
Health workers wearing protective gear are seen behind body bags outside of Teodoro Maldonado Carbo Hospital amid the spread of the coronavirus in Guayaquil, Ecuador, April 3. REUTERS/Vicente Gaibor del Pino

Reuters / Saturday, April 04, 2020
New graves are seen at the San Vicente cemetery, during the coronavirus outbreak, in Cordoba, Argentina, April 13. REUTERS/Sebastian Salguero

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2020
Relatives of coronavirus victims wearing wearing face masks are sprayed with disinfectant at a cemetery area provided by the government in Jakarta, Indonesia, April 3. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Friday, April 03, 2020
