Burying the victims of coronavirus
Gravediggers prepare a grave for Rafael Nolasco, 54, who died of COVID-19, at a cemetery in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico May 14, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A healthcare worker wearing protective clothing reacts in front of the body of Laureano Ferraz, 78, a Wanano indigenous man who passed away due to COVID-19 after arriving by an ICU jet from Sao Gabriel da Cachoeira to Manaus, Brazil, May 18, 2020....more
The body of Valnir Mendes da Silva, 62, lays on a sidewalk in Arara community where he died after residents requested help from the emergency service as he was suffering from breathing problems, during the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Rio de...more
A grave digger wearing a protective suit stands by a grave during the burial of a COVID-19 victim at a cemetery on the outskirts of Moscow, Russia May 15, 2020. Kirill Zykov/Moscow News Agency/Handout via REUTERS
The hearse carrying the body of Rafael Nolasco, 54, who died of COVID-19, passes by a crematorium while arriving to the cemetery in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico May 14, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Men carry boxes to be installed for the coffins at the Sao Pedro municipal cemetery, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 14, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Gravediggers wearing protective suits bury the coffin of a person who died of COVID-19 at Vila Formosa cemetery, Brazil's biggest cemetery, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 13, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Gravediggers carry the coffin of Avelino Fernandes Filho, 74, who passed away from COVID-1, during his funeral in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 18, 2020. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Indigenous person Miqueias Moreira Kokama, son of indigenous Chief Messias Kokama, 53, from the Parque das Tribos (Tribes Park) who passed away due to COVID-19, reacts while embracing relatives during his father's funeral at Parque das Tribos in...more
A gravedigger wearing a protective suit rests between burials, during the coronavirus disease outbreak at Vila Formosa cemetery, Brazil's biggest cemetery, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 13, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Gavin Roberts wears his father's police hat as he looks at the flag-draped casket of his father, Glen Ridge Police Department officer Charles Roberts, at his funeral service, after the 45-year-old father of three died of COVID-19 in Glen Ridge, New...more
A mass burial of people who passed away due to COVID-19 takes place at the Parque Taruma cemetery in Manaus, Brazil May 13, 2020. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Family members and funeral workers carry the coffin of a 51-year-old man who died from COVID-19 at a cemetery in Cape Town, South Africa, May 12, 2020. REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham
Gravediggers open new graves as the number of dead rose after the coronavirus disease outbreak, at Vila Formosa cemetery, Brazil's biggest cemetery, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
A mortuary worker checks the hand of a deceased person in the mortuary at Poppy's Funerals in Lambeth Cemetery as the spread of COVID-19 continues in London, Britain, May 4, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
People attend a mass burial of people who passed away due to COVID-19 at the Parque Taruma cemetery in Manaus, Brazil May 13, 2020. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
The body of a Muslim man who died from COVID-19 is seen near a grave before the burial at a graveyard in New Delhi, India, May 11, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Aracely Iraheta touches the casket of her husband Jose Agustin Iraheta who died from COVID-19 in Malden, Massachusetts, May 12, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Family members and funeral workers carry the coffin of a 51-year-old man who died from COVID-19 at a cemetery in Cape Town, South Africa, May 12, 2020. REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham
Father Hilario Sanez performs funeral blessings for Jose Agustin Iraheta, who died from COVID-19, outside Saint Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Chelsea, Massachusetts, May 12, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Funeral workers carry a coffin holding the body of a person who died of COVID-19 at a cemetery in Lima, Peru, May 9, 2020. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda
Relatives and friends attend the funeral of a woman who died of COVID-19, at a cemetery in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico May 8, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A mourner wearing a protective face mask throws dirt into the grave of Orthodox deacon Andrei Molchanov, 54, who died after contracting COVID-19 during a funeral at a cemetery in Moscow, Russia May 9, 2020. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
Cemetery workers and a relative lower the coffin of a man suspected to have died of COVID-19 into a grave at the "Milagro de Dios" cemetery in Managua, Nicaragua May 9, 2020. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Gravediggers put into a niche the coffin of Antonio Marciano, 65, who is suspected to have passed away from COVID-19, at Duque de Caxias public cemetery, near Rio de Janeiro, Brazil May 5, 2020. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Vitor Soares, 21, reacts during the burial of his grandmother Enedina Correa Soares, 71, who is suspected to have died from COVID-19, at the Parque Taruma cemetery in Manaus, Brazil, May 6, 2020. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Workers secure a van full of bodies during the outbreak of coronavirus disease at the Andrew Cleckley Funeral Home in Brooklyn, New York, April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A collective burial of people that have passed away due to COVID-19 is seen at the Parque Taruma cemetery in Manaus, Brazil April 28, 2020. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Municipality workers carry a coffin at a cemetery complex provided by the government for coronavirus victims in Jakarta, Indonesia, April 22, 2020. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Drone pictures show bodies being buried on New York's Hart Island where the department of corrections is dealing with more burials overall amid the COVID-19 outbreak in New York City, April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Relatives wearing protective gear prepare to bury the body of a man who died from COVID-19 at a graveyard in New Delhi, India, April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Municipal workers in protective gear prepare to cremate the body a man who died due to COVID-19 at a crematorium in Ahmedabad, India, April 22, 2020. REUTERS/Amit Dave
