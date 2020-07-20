Burying the victims of coronavirus

Francisco Javier Cabrera Mateos searches for the box containing the cremated remains of his wife, Juana Beatriz Arenas, in a van of cremated remains following a prayer service at Saint Patrick's Cathedral, held to bless the ashes of Mexicans who have...more

Francisco Javier Cabrera Mateos searches for the box containing the cremated remains of his wife, Juana Beatriz Arenas, in a van of cremated remains following a prayer service at Saint Patrick's Cathedral, held to bless the ashes of Mexicans who have died during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) but could not have a funeral Mass or burial, in Manhattan, New York City, July 11, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

