Burying the victims of coronavirus

Gravediggers wearing protective suits bury the coffin of Salvador Jose de Souza, 67, who died from the coronavirus disease at Vila Formosa cemetery, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, July 16, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2020
Francisco Javier Cabrera Mateos searches for the box containing the cremated remains of his wife, Juana Beatriz Arenas, in a van of cremated remains following a prayer service at Saint Patrick's Cathedral, held to bless the ashes of Mexicans who have died during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) but could not have a funeral Mass or burial, in Manhattan, New York City, July 11, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, July 11, 2020
Alice Wanjiru looks at the coffin containing the body of her late husband Prof. Charles Kariuki who died due to the coronavirus, during his cremation, at a crematorium in Nairobi, Kenya July 20, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2020
Members of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and healthcare workers carry the body of a CRPF member who died of the coronavirus, for his cremation at a crematorium in Srinagar July 18, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Saturday, July 18, 2020
Workers of the Nova Iguacu cemetery carry the coffin of Edson Amorim, 62, who died from the coronavirus, during her burial, in Nova Iguacu city, near Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 16, 2020. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2020
A priest wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) walks in front of the body of a person who died of the coronavirus disease as he collects woods to make a funeral pyre at a crematorium in New Delhi, India, July 3, 2020. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Reuters / Friday, July 03, 2020
Workers wearing protective suits bury a coffin at the Muslim burial area provided by the government for victims of coronavirus at Pondok Ranggon cemetery complex in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 27, 2020. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Saturday, June 27, 2020
An aerial view of the Parque Taruma cemetery during funerals amid the coronavirus outbreak in Manaus, Brazil, June 26, 2020. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2020
A gravedigger works during a funeral at the Parque Taruma cemetery in Manaus, Brazil, June 26, 2020. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2020
A man who died from coronavirus is seen wrapped in a body bag at the United Memorial Medical Center's coronavirus disease intensive care unit in Houston, Texas, June 29, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2020
A child watches as a man digs a grave at the Xico cemetery in Valle de Chalco, in the State of Mexico, Mexico, Mexico June 29, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2020
New graves are seen at the Xico cemetery in Valle de Chalco, in the State of Mexico, Mexico, Mexico June 29, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2020
A gravedigger empties out mud as he digs a grave for the burial of a person who died from coronavirus at a cemetery in Mumbai, India June 27, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Reuters / Saturday, June 27, 2020
Workers prepare new graves at the Muslim burial area provided by the government for victims of coronavirus at Pondok Ranggon cemetery complex in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 27, 2020. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Saturday, June 27, 2020
Wilting flowers are seen on a grave at the Muslim burial area provided by the government for victims of coronavirus at Pondok Ranggon cemetery complex in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 27, 2020. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Saturday, June 27, 2020
Funeral home workers move the coffin of a person who died of the coronavirus disease during an express funeral at La Bermeja cemetery in San Salvador, El Salvador June 23, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2020
Health workers wearing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) carry the body of a person who who died due to the coronavirus disease at a crematorium in New Delhi, India, June 24, 2020. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2020
Relatives and health workers unload the body of a woman, who died due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) for her cremation at a crematorium in New Delhi, India, July 8, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2020
