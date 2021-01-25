Burying the victims of coronavirus
Kelvia Andrea Goncalves, 16, is supported by her aunt Vanderleia dos Reis Brasao, 37, as she reacts during the burial of her mother Andrea dos Reis Brasao, 39, who passed away due to the coronavirus at Delphina Aziz hospital, at the Parque Taruma...more
Municipality workers carry the coffin of a coronavirus victim at a burial area provided by the government for the victims of COVID-19, at the Srengseng Sawah cemetery complex, in Jakarta, Indonesia, January 25, 2021. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Gravediggers work during the burial of Vacilda Pereira Queiroz, 73, who passed away due to the coronavirus at 28 de Agosto hospital, at the Parque Taruma cemetery in Manaus, Brazil, January 17, 2021. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Mourners react at a burial area provided by the government for the victims of the coronavirus at the Srengseng Sawah cemetery complex, in Jakarta, Indonesia, January 25, 2021. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
A worker digs a grave in a cemetery amid the coronavirus outbreak in Manchester, Britain, January 25, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Coffins of people who passed away due to the coronavirus are prepared to be cremated in the Meissen crematorium in Meissen, Germany, January 15, 2021. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Natasha Coronel and her husband Felipe Dionisio react during the burial of her father Roberto Coronel, 64, who passed away due to the coronavirus at the Parque Taruma cemetery in Manaus, Brazil, January 8, 2021. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Alexandro Pinheiro Martins, 32 reacts during the burial of his sister Elissandra Pinheiro, 39 and his niece Maria Ketheleen, 22, who passed away due to the coronavirus at the Parque Taruma cemetery in Manaus, Brazil, January 17, 2021. REUTERS/Bruno...more
New graves are seen at the Xico cemetery, as the coronavirus outbreak continues, in Valle de Chalco, in the State of Mexico, Mexico January 22, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Municipality workers carry the coffin of a coronavirus victim at a burial area provided by the government for the victims of COVID-19, at the Srengseng Sawah cemetery complex, in Jakarta, Indonesia, January 25, 2021. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
A gravedigger carries a cross amid the coronavirus outbreak, at the Parque Taruma cemetery in Manaus, Brazil, January 8, 2021. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
A worker of the SOS Funeral carries a coffin before following a report of a person who died from the coronavirus at home in Manaus, Brazil January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
A gravedigger buries Joao Castro, 64, an indigenous man of the Satere Mawe ethnicity, after he passed away due to the coronavirus, at the Parque Taruma cemetery in Manaus, Brazil, January 8, 2021. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
A worker prepares a grave ahead of a burial at the Cementerio Jardin cemetery, as the coronavirus outbreak continues, in Soyapango, El Salvador January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Relatives of Lorenzo Ramirez attend the funeral of his wife Laura Aguilar, who died of the coronavirus, at the San Rafael cemetery in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico December 24, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Funeral workers wearing personal protective equipment carry a casket during the burial of a COVID-19 victim at the Olifantsvlei cemetery, south-west of Joburg, South Africa January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A gravedigger works at the Parque Taruma cemetery amid the coronavirus in Manaus, Brazil, December 31, 2020. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
The race to vaccinate the world's elderly
Seniors and residents of long-term care homes are among the groups prioritized to receive the coronavirus vaccine.
COVID-fighting robots
Robots safely disinfect, inform the public and take the physical place of humans during the coronavirus pandemic.
Dutch police detain hundreds as anti-lockdown protests turn violent
Rioters looted stores, set fires and clashed with police in several Dutch cities on Sunday, resulting in more than 240 arrests, police and Dutch media reported.
Presidential pets through the years
A look at the pets that have made the White House their home.
United Kingdom's COVID-19 death toll nears 100,000
Nearly 11 months after the recording its first death, the UK has the world s fifth-worst official death toll and now battles more infectious variants of the coronavirus that scientists fear could be more deadly.
Russians protest against jailing of Kremlin critic Navalny
Police detained more than 3,000 people and used force to break up rallies across Russia as tens of thousands of protesters ignored extreme cold and police warnings to demand the release of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.
Notable deaths in 2021
Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.
Hong Kong neighborhood locked down after COVID outbreak
Hong Kong's government locked down Jordan, an area of Kowloon peninsula, after an outbreak of the coronavirus, saying 10,000 residents must stay home until they have been tested and the results largely determined.