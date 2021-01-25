Edition:
Burying the victims of coronavirus

Kelvia Andrea Goncalves, 16, is supported by her aunt Vanderleia dos Reis Brasao, 37, as she reacts during the burial of her mother Andrea dos Reis Brasao, 39, who passed away due to the coronavirus at Delphina Aziz hospital, at the Parque Taruma cemetery in Manaus, Brazil, January 17, 2021. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Sunday, January 17, 2021
Municipality workers carry the coffin of a coronavirus victim at a burial area provided by the government for the victims of COVID-19, at the Srengseng Sawah cemetery complex, in Jakarta, Indonesia, January 25, 2021. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Monday, January 25, 2021
Gravediggers work during the burial of Vacilda Pereira Queiroz, 73, who passed away due to the coronavirus at 28 de Agosto hospital, at the Parque Taruma cemetery in Manaus, Brazil, January 17, 2021. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Sunday, January 17, 2021
Mourners react at a burial area provided by the government for the victims of the coronavirus at the Srengseng Sawah cemetery complex, in Jakarta, Indonesia, January 25, 2021. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Monday, January 25, 2021
A worker digs a grave in a cemetery amid the coronavirus outbreak in Manchester, Britain, January 25, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Monday, January 25, 2021
Coffins of people who passed away due to the coronavirus are prepared to be cremated in the Meissen crematorium in Meissen, Germany, January 15, 2021. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Friday, January 15, 2021
Natasha Coronel and her husband Felipe Dionisio react during the burial of her father Roberto Coronel, 64, who passed away due to the coronavirus at the Parque Taruma cemetery in Manaus, Brazil, January 8, 2021. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Friday, January 08, 2021
Alexandro Pinheiro Martins, 32 reacts during the burial of his sister Elissandra Pinheiro, 39 and his niece Maria Ketheleen, 22, who passed away due to the coronavirus at the Parque Taruma cemetery in Manaus, Brazil, January 17, 2021. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Sunday, January 17, 2021
New graves are seen at the Xico cemetery, as the coronavirus outbreak continues, in Valle de Chalco, in the State of Mexico, Mexico January 22, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Friday, January 22, 2021
Municipality workers carry the coffin of a coronavirus victim at a burial area provided by the government for the victims of COVID-19, at the Srengseng Sawah cemetery complex, in Jakarta, Indonesia, January 25, 2021. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Monday, January 25, 2021
A gravedigger carries a cross amid the coronavirus outbreak, at the Parque Taruma cemetery in Manaus, Brazil, January 8, 2021. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Friday, January 08, 2021
A worker of the SOS Funeral carries a coffin before following a report of a person who died from the coronavirus at home in Manaus, Brazil January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, January 16, 2021
A gravedigger buries Joao Castro, 64, an indigenous man of the Satere Mawe ethnicity, after he passed away due to the coronavirus, at the Parque Taruma cemetery in Manaus, Brazil, January 8, 2021. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Friday, January 08, 2021
A worker prepares a grave ahead of a burial at the Cementerio Jardin cemetery, as the coronavirus outbreak continues, in Soyapango, El Salvador January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Friday, January 08, 2021
Relatives of Lorenzo Ramirez attend the funeral of his wife Laura Aguilar, who died of the coronavirus, at the San Rafael cemetery in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico December 24, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Friday, December 25, 2020
Funeral workers wearing personal protective equipment carry a casket during the burial of a COVID-19 victim at the Olifantsvlei cemetery, south-west of Joburg, South Africa January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2021
A gravedigger works at the Parque Taruma cemetery amid the coronavirus in Manaus, Brazil, December 31, 2020. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, December 31, 2020
