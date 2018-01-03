Edition:
Wed Jan 3, 2018

Bus plunges off cliff in Peru

Rescue workers work at the scene after a bus crashed with a truck and careened off a cliff along a sharply curving highway north of Lima. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Reuters / Wednesday, January 03, 2018
Reuters / Wednesday, January 03, 2018
Reuters / Wednesday, January 03, 2018
Reuters / Wednesday, January 03, 2018
Reuters / Wednesday, January 03, 2018
Reuters / Tuesday, January 02, 2018
Reuters / Tuesday, January 02, 2018
Reuters / Tuesday, January 02, 2018
Reuters / Wednesday, January 03, 2018
Reuters / Wednesday, January 03, 2018
