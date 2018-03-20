Buses leave Russian embassy in London
Embassy staff wave as colleagues and children board buses outside Russia's Embassy in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A child sits on a bus with diplomatic number plates as embassy staff and children arrive at Russia's Embassy in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Embassy staff and children leave Russia's Embassy in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Embassy staff and children enter Russia's Embassy after arriving on a coach in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A bus carrying embassy staff and children leave Russia's Embassy in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Embassy staff react as colleagues and children board buses outside Russia's Embassy in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Children sit on a bus with diplomatic number plates as embassy staff and children arrive at Russia's Embassy in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
