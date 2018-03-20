Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Mar 20, 2018 | 7:35am EDT

Buses leave Russian embassy in London

Embassy staff wave as colleagues and children board buses outside Russia's Embassy in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Embassy staff wave as colleagues and children board buses outside Russia's Embassy in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, March 20, 2018
Embassy staff wave as colleagues and children board buses outside Russia's Embassy in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
1 / 11
A child sits on a bus with diplomatic number plates as embassy staff and children arrive at Russia's Embassy in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A child sits on a bus with diplomatic number plates as embassy staff and children arrive at Russia's Embassy in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, March 20, 2018
A child sits on a bus with diplomatic number plates as embassy staff and children arrive at Russia's Embassy in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
2 / 11
Embassy staff, children and pets in carry cases enter Russia's Embassy after arriving on a coach in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Embassy staff, children and pets in carry cases enter Russia's Embassy after arriving on a coach in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, March 20, 2018
Embassy staff, children and pets in carry cases enter Russia's Embassy after arriving on a coach in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
3 / 11
Embassy staff and children leave Russia's Embassy in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Embassy staff and children leave Russia's Embassy in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, March 20, 2018
Embassy staff and children leave Russia's Embassy in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
4 / 11
Embassy staff, children and pets in carry cases enter Russia's Embassy after arriving on a coach in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Embassy staff, children and pets in carry cases enter Russia's Embassy after arriving on a coach in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, March 20, 2018
Embassy staff, children and pets in carry cases enter Russia's Embassy after arriving on a coach in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
5 / 11
Embassy staff and children enter Russia's Embassy after arriving on a coach in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Embassy staff and children enter Russia's Embassy after arriving on a coach in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, March 20, 2018
Embassy staff and children enter Russia's Embassy after arriving on a coach in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
6 / 11
Embassy staff, children and pets in carry cases enter Russia's Embassy after arriving on a coach in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Embassy staff, children and pets in carry cases enter Russia's Embassy after arriving on a coach in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, March 20, 2018
Embassy staff, children and pets in carry cases enter Russia's Embassy after arriving on a coach in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
7 / 11
Embassy staff wave as colleagues and children board buses outside Russia's Embassy in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Embassy staff wave as colleagues and children board buses outside Russia's Embassy in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, March 20, 2018
Embassy staff wave as colleagues and children board buses outside Russia's Embassy in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
8 / 11
A bus carrying embassy staff and children leave Russia's Embassy in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A bus carrying embassy staff and children leave Russia's Embassy in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, March 20, 2018
A bus carrying embassy staff and children leave Russia's Embassy in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
9 / 11
Embassy staff react as colleagues and children board buses outside Russia's Embassy in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Embassy staff react as colleagues and children board buses outside Russia's Embassy in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, March 20, 2018
Embassy staff react as colleagues and children board buses outside Russia's Embassy in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
10 / 11
Children sit on a bus with diplomatic number plates as embassy staff and children arrive at Russia's Embassy in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Children sit on a bus with diplomatic number plates as embassy staff and children arrive at Russia's Embassy in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, March 20, 2018
Children sit on a bus with diplomatic number plates as embassy staff and children arrive at Russia's Embassy in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
11 / 11
View Again
View Next
March Madness

March Madness

Next Slideshows

March Madness

March Madness

Highlights from the NCAA men's basketball tournament.

Mar 19 2018
Celebrities turned politicians

Celebrities turned politicians

Celebrities who have entered the world of politics.

Mar 19 2018
Austin on edge after fourth explosion

Austin on edge after fourth explosion

Residents of a west side neighborhood are told to stay indoors after two men on bicycles were wounded in an explosion that may have been detonated by a trip...

Mar 19 2018
Turkish forces drive Kurds from Afrin

Turkish forces drive Kurds from Afrin

Turkish forces and their Syrian rebel allies swept into the northwestern Syrian town of Afrin, raising their flags in the town centre and declaring full control...

Mar 19 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Texas on edge over package bombs

Texas on edge over package bombs

A package bomb blew up at a FedEx facility near San Antonio and the FBI is investigating whether it was linked to a series of four homemade bombs that hit Austin this month.

World's last male northern white rhino dies

World's last male northern white rhino dies

The world's last male northern white rhino has died, leaving only two females of its subspecies alive in the world.

Retrospective: Fifteen years in Iraq

Retrospective: Fifteen years in Iraq

Fifteen years have passed since the U.S.-led coalition invaded Iraq to topple Saddam Hussein.

Tokyo Fashion Week

Tokyo Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Tokyo.

Russian forces in Syria

Russian forces in Syria

Russian forces distribute aid to residents evacuated from Ghouta.

March Madness

March Madness

Highlights from the NCAA men's basketball tournament.

Celebrities turned politicians

Celebrities turned politicians

Celebrities who have entered the world of politics.

Austin on edge after fourth explosion

Austin on edge after fourth explosion

Residents of a west side neighborhood are told to stay indoors after two men on bicycles were wounded in an explosion that may have been detonated by a trip wire.

Turkish forces drive Kurds from Afrin

Turkish forces drive Kurds from Afrin

Turkish forces and their Syrian rebel allies swept into the northwestern Syrian town of Afrin, raising their flags in the town centre and declaring full control after an eight-week campaign to drive out Kurdish YPG forces.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast