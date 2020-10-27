Cabbies and office workers: Meet Singapore's ordinary royals
Tengku Shawal looks on as he speaks about his ancestors in Kampong Glam, Singapore, October 2, 2020. In the modern republic of Singapore, several seemingly ordinary people working in offices or driving taxis can claim to be of royal blood,...more
A view of the Malay Heritage Centre museum in Singapore October 2, 2020. Until the turn of this century, some of them still lived in their ancestral home, a crowded, dilapidated palace, before they were evicted by the government which turned it into...more
Tengku Shawal, a royal descendant, says a prayer next to the tombstone of his great-great-grandfather, Tengku Alam, at the ancestral mausoleum in Sultan Mosque, Singapore, October 2, 2020. Despite facing personal issues with his income cut and his...more
Tengku Indra, who says he is a royal descendant, sits in front of a green backdrop as he attends a Zoom meeting as a C-suite coach at his home in Singapore September 22, 2020. Other descendants warn about the dangers of living in the past or are too...more
Tengku Azan and his father Tengku Indra pose for photos in their home in Singapore September 22, 2020. Indra was described as the great-great-great-great grandson of Sultan Hussein in an article by government-affiliated heritage society Friends of...more
Tengku Faizal, who says he is a royal descendant, waits for taxi bookings in Singapore October 16, 2020. For other former palace residents, life in the outside world has been a rude awakening. Tengku Faizal, 43, said after he left the palace in 1999...more
Tengku Faizal's wife, Rahayu, works at McDonald's as she helps to provide for the family after Faizal's earnings took a hit due to the coronavirus outbreak in Singapore August 31, 2020. To help out, Faizal's wife has taken a part-time job in a...more
Tengku Shawal, a royal descendant, talks as his daughter Tengku Puteri (L) and his sister Tengku Intan (C) reminisce over old family photos at Intan's home in Singapore August 21, 2020. Of seven Singapore claimants Reuters interviewed, Shawal was the...more
The official seal of Sultan Hussein Shah dating from 1809 is enclosed in a display box at Tengku Indra's home in Singapore September 22, 2020. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Tengku Puteri, a royal descendant, speaks with her colleagues at her office in Singapore October 13, 2020. Now 27 and working for a biotech firm, Princess Puteri has reclaimed her Tengku name but says she also finds explaining her credentials an...more
Tengku Faizal, who says he is a royal descendant, picks up passengers in his private hire taxi in Singapore October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A view of a public housing estate where Tengku Faizal resides (foreground), on the outskirts of Kampong Glam in Singapore October 2, 2020. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Tengku Faizal, who says he is a royal descendant, puts a mask on his daughter Tengku Sahfira before leaving for the childcare centre at his rental public housing flat in Singapore August 31, 2020. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Tengku Shawal, a royal descendant, writes notes against a list of names of royal descendants given to him, in Singapore August 7, 2020. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Tengku Shawal, a royal descendant, poses for photos with his mother (R-L) Tengku Fatimah, wife Sa'adah Binti Othman, sister Tengku Intan, daughter Tengku Puteri and her husband Mohamad Fairoze at Intan's home in Singapore August 21, 2020....more
An old 1999 family photo shows royal descendant Tengku Shawal (L) having a meal together with relatives in their last days at their home, Istana Kampong Glam, in Singapore August 21, 2020. The last residents of Istana Kampong Glam moved out in late...more
A view of Kampong Glam, the Muslim quarter, in Singapore October 2, 2020. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Tengku Azan and his mother, Jamilah Omar, look through old family photos of their time living in Kampong Glam, at their home in Singapore September 22, 2020. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Tengku Faizal, who says he is a royal descendant, brings his daughter Tengku Sahfira to the childcare centre at his rental public housing flat in Singapore August 31, 2020. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Tengku Faizal's wife, Rahayu, leaves the house for her shift at McDonald's as she helps to provide for the family after Faizal's earnings took a hit due to the coronavirus outbreak, in Singapore August 31, 2020. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A McDonald's cap is hung on the wall in Tengku Faizal's rental public housing flat in Singapore August 31, 2020. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Tengku Faizal, who says he is a royal descendant, prepares to take his daughter to a childcare centre at his rental public housing flat in Singapore August 31, 2020. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Tengku Puteri's family photos of her husband, children and her father, Tengku Shawal, are seen at her office cubicle in Singapore October 13, 2020. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Tengku Puteri, a royal descendant, and her husband Mohamad Fairoze leave their house to send their children Ashley and Andriy to school, in Singapore October 13, 2020. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Tengku Shawal, a royal descendant, shows a replica of a royal crest that he had made for himself to wear, in Singapore August 21, 2020. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Tengku Shawal, a royal descendant, poses with his family by the window of their public housing apartment in Singapore August 21, 2020. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Street art adorns old conserved shophouses next to the Sultan Mosque in Kampong Glam, Singapore, October 2, 2020. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Tengku Shawal, a seventh-generation royal descendant of Sultan Hussein, visits an ancestral burial ground outside Kampong Glam in Singapore October 2, 2020. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Tengku Shawal, a royal descendant, gives a tour of his former home the Istana Kampung Glam, which is now the Malay Heritage Centre museum, in Singapore August 7, 2020. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A view of the city skyline overlooking Kampong Glam, the Muslim quarter, in Singapore October 2, 2020. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Tengku Shawal, a royal descendant, adjusts his kain samping over his Baju Kurung traditional costume at the Malay Heritage Center museum, which was formally his home, in Kampong Glam, Singapore August 7, 2020. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Tengku Indra speaks about his experiences living in Kampong Glam, at his home in Singapore September 22, 2020. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Tengku Shawal, a seventh-generation royal descendant of Sultan Hussein, visits an ancestral burial ground outside Kampong Glam in Singapore October 2, 2020. REUTERS/Edgar Su
