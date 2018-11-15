Cadaver dogs lead grim search for victims in California fire

Trish Moutard (C) and other volunteers search for human remains with Moutard's cadaver dog, I.C., in a destroyed neighborhood. She said her method was to look for places where people may be trapped by fire, such as front and back doorways, or where...more

Trish Moutard (C) and other volunteers search for human remains with Moutard's cadaver dog, I.C., in a destroyed neighborhood. She said her method was to look for places where people may be trapped by fire, such as front and back doorways, or where they might take shelter, such as a bathtub. "I generally try to look at what's going to be the catch point for someone in a home," she said. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Close