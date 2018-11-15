Cadaver dogs lead grim search for victims in California fire
Karen Atkinson, of Marin, searches for human remains with her cadaver dog, Echo, in a van destroyed by the Camp Fire in Paradise, California, November 14, 2018. Several cadaver dogs were brought in to look for victims of the Camp Fire, which is the...more
A cadaver dog named I.C. searches for human remains in an area destroyed by the Camp Fire in Paradise. The shaggy male Australian shepherd darted nervously through the charred remnants of a house, sniffing for victims. "He's getting an overload of...more
Karen and Larry Atkinson, of Marin, search for human remains with their cadaver dog, Echo. On Wednesday, a National Guard contingent was sent to Paradise, a town of about 27,000 in the Sierra foothills that has been largely reduced ashes, to seek and...more
Trish Moutard of Sacramento searches for human remains with her cadaver dog, I.C., in a truck. I.C. appeared agitated as he was instructed to sniff inside a car and a pile of rubble from the destroyed house -- a brick chimney and burned trees the...more
Trish Moutard (C) and other volunteers search for human remains with Moutard's cadaver dog, I.C., in a destroyed neighborhood. She said her method was to look for places where people may be trapped by fire, such as front and back doorways, or where...more
Trish Moutard searches for human remains with her cadaver dog, I.C., in a destroyed house. Moutard stays alert for obvious body parts that would survive fire, "skulls often," but also looks for imprints of bodies, a discolored area in the shape of a...more
A cadaver dog named Echo searches for human remains in a van. A husband-wife team, Karen and Larry Atkinson, worked their way through devastated properties near Eden Roc Drive in Paradise with their dog Echo, an English lab. Echo dashed ahead, nose...more
Karen and Larry Atkinson of Marin search for human remains with their cadaver dog, Echo, in a destroyed neighborhood. Karen periodically shook talcum powder from a bottle to test the direction of the wind and make sure the dog searched the downwind...more
A cadaver dog named Echo searches for human remains near a van. As they searched, Echo's handlers Karen and Larry Atkinson stayed alert for hazards: downed power lines, holes left by burned roots, and dangling tree branches, which they called "widow...more
A cadaver dog named I.C. searches for human remains in a destroyed house. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Trish Moutard (C), of Sacramento, searches for human remains with her cadaver dog, I.C., in a destroyed house. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
A cadaver dog named Echo searches for human remains in a destroyed van. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Larry and Karen Atkinson, of Marin, search for human remains in a destroyed van. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
A cadaver dog and his handler search for victims in a burnt-out residential street. REUTERS/Noel Randewich
Karen Atkinson, of Marin, searches for human remains with her cadaver dog, Echo, in a destroyed house. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
A cadaver dog named I.C. searches for human remains at a destroyed house. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
A cadaver dog named Echo searches for human remains on a property. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Karen Atkinson, of Marin, searches for human remains with her cadaver dog, Echo, in a neighborhood. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
