Pictures | Mon Jul 10, 2017 | 11:45am EDT

Calgary Stampede

Josh Peek of Pueblo, Colorado wrestles a steer in the steer wrestling event during the rodeo at the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Reuters / Saturday, July 08, 2017
A traditional dancer from the Treaty 7 First Nations performs during the rodeo at the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Reuters / Saturday, July 08, 2017
Pamela Capper of Cheney, Washington races her horse in the barrel racing event during the rodeo at the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Reuters / Saturday, July 08, 2017
Colt Ferguson of Cloncurry, Australia gets bucked off the horse Zorgo Delight in the novice saddle bronc event during the rodeo at the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Reuters / Saturday, July 08, 2017
Jordan Hansen of Okotoks, Alberta gets hit by the bull Big Dip in the bull riding event during the rodeo at the Calgary Stampede in Calgary. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Reuters / Saturday, July 08, 2017
Ky Marshall of Bowden, Alberta rides the horse Rebel Warrior in the bareback event during the rodeo at the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Reuters / Saturday, July 08, 2017
A traditional dancer from the Treaty 7 First Nations performs during the rodeo at the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Reuters / Saturday, July 08, 2017
Richie Champion of Dublin, Texas rides Twin Cherry in the bareback event during the rodeo at the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Reuters / Friday, July 07, 2017
A horse with its hooves painted with the Canadian flag walks down the street during the Calgary Stampede Parade in Calgary, Alberta. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Reuters / Friday, July 07, 2017
Fabiano Vieira of Perola, Brazil gets bucked off Gangster Code in the bull riding event during the rodeo at the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Reuters / Friday, July 07, 2017
Members of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police march during the Calgary Stampede Parade in Calgary, Alberta. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Reuters / Friday, July 07, 2017
Jess Lockwood celebrates on his horse after winning the bull riding event during the rodeo at the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Reuters / Friday, July 07, 2017
A performer from Mexico marches in the Calgary Stampede Parade in Calgary, Alberta. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Reuters / Friday, July 07, 2017
Cade Swor of Winnie, Texas flips a calf in the calf tie-down roping event during the rodeo at the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Reuters / Friday, July 07, 2017
A woman rides her horse during the Calgary Stampede Parade in Calgary, Alberta. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Reuters / Friday, July 07, 2017
Tanner Milan of Cochrane, Alberta wrestles a steer in the steer wrestling event during the rodeo at the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Reuters / Friday, July 07, 2017
A little boy waves at a cowboy during the Calgary Stampede Parade in Calgary, Alberta. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Reuters / Friday, July 07, 2017
Jordan Hansen of Okotoks, Alberta goes for a wild ride on Pink Panther in the bull riding event during the rodeo at the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Reuters / Friday, July 07, 2017
Alberta Premier Rachel Notley waves at spectators during the Calgary Stampede Parade in Calgary, Alberta. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Reuters / Friday, July 07, 2017
Dakota Butter of Kindersley, Saskatchewan gets bucked off Wyoming Storm in the bull riding event during the rodeo at the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Reuters / Friday, July 07, 2017
A dancer performs during the Calgary Stampede Parade in Calgary, Alberta. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Reuters / Friday, July 07, 2017
Calgary Stampede Mayor Naheed Nenshi rides his horse during the Calgary Stampede Parade in Calgary, Alberta. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Reuters / Friday, July 07, 2017
Chiefs from Treaty 7 First Nations lead the parade as parade marshals during the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Reuters / Friday, July 07, 2017
