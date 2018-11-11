Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sun Nov 11, 2018 | 1:00pm EST

California burning

A home is engulfed in flames during the Woolsey Fire in Malibu, November 9. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Reuters / Friday, November 09, 2018
A firefighter walks through an apartment complex as the Woolsey Fire burns in Malibu, November 9. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Saturday, November 10, 2018
Smoke from a wildfire is seen in Calabasas, November 9. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Friday, November 09, 2018
Gabi and Jonah Frank walk on Pacific Coast Highway as the Woolsey Fire threatens their home in Malibu, November 9. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Friday, November 09, 2018
The Woolsey Fire burns in Malibu, November 9. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Saturday, November 10, 2018
A vineyard burns overnight during a wildfire that destroyed dozens of homes in Thousand Oaks, November 9. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Friday, November 09, 2018
A woman reacts as the Woolsey Fire burns in Malibu, November 9. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Saturday, November 10, 2018
The Woolsey Fire burns in Malibu, November 9. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Friday, November 09, 2018
A Butte County Sheriff deputy surveys a burned out home destroyed by the Camp fire in Paradise, November 10. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Saturday, November 10, 2018
Equine veterinarian Jesse Jellison carries an injured goose to a waiting transport during the Camp Fire in Paradise, November 10. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Saturday, November 10, 2018
Local residents bring their horses to Zuma Beach and away from the Woolsey Fire in Malibu,November 9. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Reuters / Friday, November 09, 2018
Alexander Tabolsky and Dina Arias look at the destroyed home they lived in as the Woolsey Fire continues to burn in Malibu, November 10. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Saturday, November 10, 2018
Workers try to protect a home as the Woolsey Fire burns in Malibu, November 9. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Friday, November 09, 2018
Yuba and Butte County Sheriff deputies carry a body bag with a deceased victim during the Camp fire in Paradise, November 10. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Saturday, November 10, 2018
Melted metal from an abandoned car destroyed by the Camp Fire is seen in Paradise, November 10. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Saturday, November 10, 2018
A helicopter drops water as the Woolsey Fire continues to burn in Malibu, November 10. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Saturday, November 10, 2018
A firefighter battles the Woolsey Fire in Malibu, November 9. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Saturday, November 10, 2018
A firefighter stands in the debris of a home destroyed by the Woolsey Fire in Malibu, November 10. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Saturday, November 10, 2018
Firefighters battle the Woolsey Fire in Malibu, November 9. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Saturday, November 10, 2018
A firefighter sprays down palm trees as the Woolsey Fire burns in Malibu, November 9. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Saturday, November 10, 2018
A destroyed home is seen as the Woolsey Fire continues to burn in Malibu, November 10. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Saturday, November 10, 2018
A destroyed home is seen as the Woolsey Fire continues to burn in Malibu, November 10. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Saturday, November 10, 2018
The Woolsey Fire burns in Malibu, November 9. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Saturday, November 10, 2018
Firefighters battle the Woolsey Fire in Malibu, November 9. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Saturday, November 10, 2018
The Woolsey Fire burns in Malibu, November 9. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Saturday, November 10, 2018
A vineyard burns overnight during a wildfire that destroyed dozens of homes in Thousand Oaks, November 9. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Saturday, November 10, 2018
The Woolsey Fire burns in Malibu, November 9. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Saturday, November 10, 2018
A man throws dirt at the fire after losing water pressure while fighting to save his home as the Woolsey Fire burns in Malibu, November 9. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Saturday, November 10, 2018
Properties destroyed by the the Camp Fire are seen in Paradise, November 9. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Friday, November 09, 2018
A row of burned vehicles are seen on Skyway during the Camp Fire in Paradise, November 9. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Friday, November 09, 2018
The Woolsey Fire burns in Malibu, November 9. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Saturday, November 10, 2018
Firefighters battle flames overnight during a wildfire that burned dozens of homes in Thousand Oaks, November 9. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Friday, November 09, 2018
A home burns during a wildfire that claimed dozens of others in Thousand Oaks, November 9. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Friday, November 09, 2018
A car is engulfed in flames during the Woolsey Fire in Malibu, November 9. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Reuters / Saturday, November 10, 2018
A home burns during a wildfire that claimed dozens of homes in Thousand Oaks, November 9. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Friday, November 09, 2018
A structure is seen engulfed in flames during the Camp Fire in Paradise, November 8. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Friday, November 09, 2018
An used car dealership is seen engulfed in flames during the Camp Fire in Paradise, November 8. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Friday, November 09, 2018
An American flag is seen at an engulfed car dealership during the Camp Fire in Paradise, November 8. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Friday, November 09, 2018
