California burning
Fire burns along Tierra Rejada in Simi Valley, California, October 30. Wildfires fanned by the fast-moving Santa Ana wins have displaced thousands of residents in the Los Angeles metropolitan area and Sonoma County's wine country. @415FirePhoto/via...more
Firefighters tackle the Dexter fire on a hillside near Riverside, California, October 30. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Fire is seen in Simi Valley, California, October 30. @415FirePhoto/via REUTERS
A firefighter tackling the Dexter fire rolls up hose under palm trees bending in the wind, in Riverside, California, October 30. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A helicopter drops water on a fire burning on a hillside near the Reagan Presidential library (at rear) in Simi Valley, California, October 30. REUTERS/Omar Younis
Two firefighters watch from the top of a hill as the Kincade fire burns below near Calistoga, California, October 29. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Nearly empty shelves for candles are pictured inside a darkened Target store during Pacific Gas & Electric's Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) in Novato, California, October 29. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Stephanie (L) and Ashley LaFranchi walk amidst rubble of a burned down family home at Oak Hill Angus in Calistoga, California, October 28. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A firefighting helicopter makes a water drop on the Getty Fire as it burns in the hills of West Los Angeles, California, October 28. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
The Getty Fire burns near the Getty Center along the 405 freeway north of Los Angeles, California, October 28. REUTERS/ Gene Blevins
An inmate hand crew works along Chalk Hill road during the Kincade fire in Healdsburg, California, October 28. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A firefighting helicopter flies over the Getty Fire as it burns in the hills west of the 405 freeway in the hills of West Los Angeles, California, October 28. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
The sun is seen through a burning structure during the wind-driven Kincade Fire in Healdsburg, California, October 27. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A firefighter walks through thick smoke illuminated by fire engine lights and embers during the wind-driven Kincade Fire in Windsor, California, October 27. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Embers fly around a burnt out truck during the wind-driven Kincade Fire in Healdsburg, California, October 27. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A firefighter gestures and hurries a man to direct a fire engine into position during the wind-driven Kincade Fire in Windsor, California, October 27. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A team of firefighters put out a smoldering vine during the wind-driven Kincade Fire in Healdsburg, California, October 27. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A firefighter gives orders as he battles the wind-driven Kincade Fire in Windsor, California, October 27. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
The wind driven Kincade fire burns near the town of Healdsburg, California, October 27. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Firefighters remove a flag off a barn, as the wind driven Kincade fire burns near the town of Healdsburg, California, October 27. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Firefighters work to contain a burning structure during the wind-driven Kincade Fire in Windsor, California, U.S. October 27. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
The wind driven Kincade fire burns near the town of Healdsburg, California, October 27. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
The wind driven Kincade fire burns near the town of Healdsburg, California, October 27 REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A fire engine drives on a road with active fire on both sides during the wind-driven Kincade Fire in Santa Rosa, California, October 27. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
The wind driven Kincade fire burns near the town of Healdsburg, California, October 27. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
People evacuate a house as a fire rages in a distance in Santa Clarita, California, October 24. Ben Ibarra/via REUTERS
An aerial view of California wildfire is pictured in Los Angeles county, California, October 24. Michael Dubron/via REUTERS
A wind driven wildfire continues to burn in Canyon Country north of Los Angeles, October 25. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
A wind driven wildfire continues to burn in Canyon Country north of Los Angeles, October 25. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Trailers burn, as a wind driven wildfire continues to burn in Canyon Country north of Los Angeles, October 25. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Flying embers from a destroyed fence are seen during the Kincade fire near Geyserville, California, October 24. The Kincade fire in the wine-growing region of Sonoma County has destroyed nearly 50 structures and forced the evacuation of 2,000 people....more
Vines are silhouetted against the Kincade fire burning in a valley below, near Geyserville, California, October 24. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A helicopter makes a water drop, as a wind driven wildfire continues to burn in Canyon Country north of Los Angeles, October 25. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
A firefighting bulldozer moves into position along Geysers Road while battling the Kincade fire, near Geyserville, California, October 24. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A burning structure is seen in the middle of a vineyard during the Kincade fire in Geyserville, California, October 24. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Firefighters battle a fire, as a wind driven wildfire continues to burn in Canyon Country north of Los Angeles, October 25. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Two firefighters monitor the Kincade fire, near Geyserville, California, October 24. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A dozer transporter leaves a drop point as the Kincade fire burns near Geyserville, California, October 24. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A firefighter defends a structure against approaching flames while battling the Kincade fire in Geyserville, California, October 24, 2019. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A burning structure collapses during the Kincade fire in Geyserville, California, October 24. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Next Slideshows
Washington Nationals win World Series
The Washington Nationals defeat the Houston Astros to win the World Series.
Raging street protests grip Chile
Chile withdrew as the host of an APEC summit next month as raging street protests grip the South American country.
Iraq prime minister's fate in limbo as demonstrators swell
Iraq's most powerful politicians appeared to withhold support for Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi as anti-government protests swelled into the biggest mass...
MORE IN PICTURES
The Trump impeachment inquiry: What we've learned so far
Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives began an impeachment inquiry on Sept. 24 to determine whether President Donald Trump abused his office for personal political gain when he asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in a July phone call to investigate a political rival, former Vice President Joe Biden.
Washington Nationals win World Series
The Washington Nationals defeat the Houston Astros to win the World Series.
Raging street protests grip Chile
Chile withdrew as the host of an APEC summit next month as raging street protests grip the South American country.
Iraq prime minister's fate in limbo as demonstrators swell
Iraq's most powerful politicians appeared to withhold support for Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi as anti-government protests swelled into the biggest mass demonstrations the country has seen since the fall of Saddam Hussein.
Hong Kong students pose in masks at graduation ceremony
University students at Hong Kong Polytechnic University pose for a graduation ceremony photoshoot wearing Guy Fawkes masks.
Delhi trapped in a toxic smog
Farm fires raging in neighboring states have sent clouds of smoke floating over the Indian city, posing a health risk to its 20 million residents.
Chile protests flare up as reforms fall short
Chileans took to the streets pouring by the thousands into plazas and shutting down main boulevards in a sign that government promises of reform continued to fall short.
Where U.S. presidential candidates stand on breaking up Big Tech
In the run-up to the 2020 presidential election, America's big tech companies are being challenged on many fronts from across the political spectrum, from antitrust concerns to their policies on political ads and ensuring election security.