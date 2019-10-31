Edition:
California burning

Fire burns along Tierra Rejada in Simi Valley, California, October 30. Wildfires fanned by the fast-moving Santa Ana wins have displaced thousands of residents in the Los Angeles metropolitan area and Sonoma County's wine country. @415FirePhoto/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, October 30, 2019
Firefighters tackle the Dexter fire on a hillside near Riverside, California, October 30. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Fire is seen in Simi Valley, California, October 30. @415FirePhoto/via REUTERS

A firefighter tackling the Dexter fire rolls up hose under palm trees bending in the wind, in Riverside, California, October 30. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A helicopter drops water on a fire burning on a hillside near the Reagan Presidential library (at rear) in Simi Valley, California, October 30. REUTERS/Omar Younis

Two firefighters watch from the top of a hill as the Kincade fire burns below near Calistoga, California, October 29. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Nearly empty shelves for candles are pictured inside a darkened Target store during Pacific Gas & Electric's Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) in Novato, California, October 29. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Stephanie (L) and Ashley LaFranchi walk amidst rubble of a burned down family home at Oak Hill Angus in Calistoga, California, October 28. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A firefighting helicopter makes a water drop on the Getty Fire as it burns in the hills of West Los Angeles, California, October 28. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

The Getty Fire burns near the Getty Center along the 405 freeway north of Los Angeles, California, October 28. REUTERS/ Gene Blevins

An inmate hand crew works along Chalk Hill road during the Kincade fire in Healdsburg, California, October 28. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A firefighting helicopter flies over the Getty Fire as it burns in the hills west of the 405 freeway in the hills of West Los Angeles, California, October 28. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

The sun is seen through a burning structure during the wind-driven Kincade Fire in Healdsburg, California, October 27. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A firefighter walks through thick smoke illuminated by fire engine lights and embers during the wind-driven Kincade Fire in Windsor, California, October 27. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Embers fly around a burnt out truck during the wind-driven Kincade Fire in Healdsburg, California, October 27. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A firefighter gestures and hurries a man to direct a fire engine into position during the wind-driven Kincade Fire in Windsor, California, October 27. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A team of firefighters put out a smoldering vine during the wind-driven Kincade Fire in Healdsburg, California, October 27. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A firefighter gives orders as he battles the wind-driven Kincade Fire in Windsor, California, October 27. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

The wind driven Kincade fire burns near the town of Healdsburg, California, October 27. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Firefighters remove a flag off a barn, as the wind driven Kincade fire burns near the town of Healdsburg, California, October 27. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Firefighters work to contain a burning structure during the wind-driven Kincade Fire in Windsor, California, U.S. October 27. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

The wind driven Kincade fire burns near the town of Healdsburg, California, October 27. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

The wind driven Kincade fire burns near the town of Healdsburg, California, October 27 REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A fire engine drives on a road with active fire on both sides during the wind-driven Kincade Fire in Santa Rosa, California, October 27. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

The wind driven Kincade fire burns near the town of Healdsburg, California, October 27. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

People evacuate a house as a fire rages in a distance in Santa Clarita, California, October 24. Ben Ibarra/via REUTERS

An aerial view of California wildfire is pictured in Los Angeles county, California, October 24. Michael Dubron/via REUTERS

A wind driven wildfire continues to burn in Canyon Country north of Los Angeles, October 25. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

A wind driven wildfire continues to burn in Canyon Country north of Los Angeles, October 25. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Trailers burn, as a wind driven wildfire continues to burn in Canyon Country north of Los Angeles, October 25. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Flying embers from a destroyed fence are seen during the Kincade fire near Geyserville, California, October 24. The Kincade fire in the wine-growing region of Sonoma County has destroyed nearly 50 structures and forced the evacuation of 2,000 people. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Vines are silhouetted against the Kincade fire burning in a valley below, near Geyserville, California, October 24. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A helicopter makes a water drop, as a wind driven wildfire continues to burn in Canyon Country north of Los Angeles, October 25. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

A firefighting bulldozer moves into position along Geysers Road while battling the Kincade fire, near Geyserville, California, October 24. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A burning structure is seen in the middle of a vineyard during the Kincade fire in Geyserville, California, October 24. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Firefighters battle a fire, as a wind driven wildfire continues to burn in Canyon Country north of Los Angeles, October 25. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Two firefighters monitor the Kincade fire, near Geyserville, California, October 24. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A dozer transporter leaves a drop point as the Kincade fire burns near Geyserville, California, October 24. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A firefighter defends a structure against approaching flames while battling the Kincade fire in Geyserville, California, October 24, 2019. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A burning structure collapses during the Kincade fire in Geyserville, California, October 24. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

