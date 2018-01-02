California goes to pot
Customers purchase marijuana at Harborside, one of California's largest and oldest dispensaries of medical marijuana, on the first day of legalized recreational marijuana sales in Oakland. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
People wait in line at Harborside on the first day of legalized recreational marijuana sales in California. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
A customer waits at the counter to purchase marijuana as others wait in line at Harborside, in Oakland. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Andrew DeAngelo (L) and his brother Steve DeAngelo (R), co-founders of Harborside, celebrate after a ceremonial ribbon cutting. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Marijuana for sale at Harborside. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
An employee hugs a customer as others wait in line at Harborside. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
A Harborside employee finds marijuana for a customer. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Employees behind the counter at Harborside. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Different strains of marijuana for sale at Harborside. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
A couple poses behind a cardboard Instagram frame while waiting in line at Harborside. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Employees prepare to open at Harborside on the first day of legalized recreational marijuana in California. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Steve DeAngelo (C) makes the first legal recreational marijuana sale to Henry Wykowski at Harborside, in Oakland. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Michael Sherman purchases marijuana at Harborside. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
A customer peers at different marijuana strains in a glass case at Harborside. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Marijuana for sale at Harborside. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Trump spends holidays at Mar-a-Lago
President Donald Trump and his family spend Christmas and New Year's at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.
Protests in Iran
Iran's Supreme Leader accuses enemies of the Islamic Republic of stirring unrest across the country as a crackdown intensified against anti-government...
Pictures of the month: December
Our top photos from the past month.
New Year's Eve in Puerto Rico
More than three months after Hurricane Maria devastated the island's electrical grid, residents celebrate the new year under the lights of generators.
Icy start to New Year
Brave souls around the world kick off 2018 with frigid New Year's Day swims.
Ringing in 2018
Revelers around the world turn out to celebrate New Year's Eve and welcome 2018.
Pictures of the Year 2017
Our top photos from the past year.