California transit worker kills 8 in rail yard shooting
Police secure the scene of a mass shooting at a rail yard run by the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority in San Jose, California, May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Peter DaSilva
A view of the rail yard run by the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority in San Jose, California, May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Peter DaSilva
A San Jose Bomb Squad technician and his team meet before entering the scene of the suspect's house that was set ablaze in San Jose, California, May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Peter DaSilva
Valley Transportation Authority workers wait outside the Santa Clara Sheriff's offices as police secure the scene of a mass shooting at a rail yard run by the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority in San Jose, California, May 26, 2021....more
A view of the rail yard offices run by the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority in San Jose, California, May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Peter DaSilva
ATF and FBI agents approach after a fire at the suspect's home erupted at about the same time as the shooting, in San Jose, California, May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Peter DaSilva
Police secure the scene of a mass shooting at a rail yard run by the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority in San Jose, California, May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Peter DaSilva
A police and dog search the neighborhood near the suspect's house, after a fire erupted at about the same time as the shooting, in San Jose, California, May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Peter DaSilva
A local resident watches from his front yard as police and fire investigate the suspect's house that was set ablaze in San Jose, California, May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Peter DaSilva
Police secure the scene of a mass shooting at a rail yard run by the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority in San Jose, California, May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Peter DaSilva
San Jose Bomb Squad technicians make their way to the scene of the suspect's house that was set ablaze in San Jose, California, May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Peter DaSilva
Valley Transportation Authority workers wait outside the Santa Clara Sheriff's offices as police secure the scene of the shooting at a rail yard run by the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority in San Jose, California, May 26, 2021....more
Police secure the scene of a mass shooting at a rail yard run by the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority in San Jose, California, May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Peter DaSilva
