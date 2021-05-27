Edition:
International
Thu May 27, 2021

California transit worker kills 9 in rail yard shooting

Police secure the scene of a mass shooting at a rail yard run by the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority in San Jose, California, May 26, 2021.  REUTERS/Peter DaSilva

Reuters / Wednesday, May 26, 2021
A view of the rail yard run by the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority in San Jose, California, May 26, 2021.  REUTERS/Peter DaSilva

Reuters / Wednesday, May 26, 2021
A San Jose Bomb Squad technician and his team meet before entering the scene of the suspect's house that was set ablaze in San Jose, California, May 26, 2021.  REUTERS/Peter DaSilva

Reuters / Wednesday, May 26, 2021
Valley Transportation Authority workers wait outside the Santa Clara Sheriff's offices as police secure the scene of a mass shooting at a rail yard run by the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority in San Jose, California, May 26, 2021.  REUTERS/Peter DaSilva

Reuters / Wednesday, May 26, 2021
A view of the rail yard offices run by the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority in San Jose, California, May 26, 2021.  REUTERS/Peter DaSilva

Reuters / Wednesday, May 26, 2021
ATF and FBI agents approach after a fire at the suspect's home erupted at about the same time as the shooting, in San Jose, California, May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Peter DaSilva

Reuters / Wednesday, May 26, 2021
Police secure the scene of a mass shooting at a rail yard run by the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority in San Jose, California, May 26, 2021.  REUTERS/Peter DaSilva

Reuters / Wednesday, May 26, 2021
A police and dog search the neighborhood near the suspect's house, after a fire erupted at about the same time as the shooting, in San Jose, California, May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Peter DaSilva

Reuters / Wednesday, May 26, 2021
A local resident watches from his front yard as police and fire investigate the suspect's house that was set ablaze in San Jose, California, May 26, 2021.  REUTERS/Peter DaSilva

Reuters / Wednesday, May 26, 2021
Police secure the scene of a mass shooting at a rail yard run by the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority in San Jose, California, May 26, 2021.  REUTERS/Peter DaSilva

Reuters / Wednesday, May 26, 2021
San Jose Bomb Squad technicians make their way to the scene of the suspect's house that was set ablaze in San Jose, California, May 26, 2021.  REUTERS/Peter DaSilva

Reuters / Wednesday, May 26, 2021
Valley Transportation Authority workers wait outside the Santa Clara Sheriff's offices as police secure the scene of the shooting at a rail yard run by the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority in San Jose, California, May 26, 2021.  REUTERS/Peter DaSilva

Reuters / Wednesday, May 26, 2021
Police secure the scene of a mass shooting at a rail yard run by the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority in San Jose, California, May 26, 2021.  REUTERS/Peter DaSilva

Reuters / Wednesday, May 26, 2021
