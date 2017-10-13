Edition:
Pictures | Fri Oct 13, 2017 | 1:31pm EDT

California wildfire aftermath from above

An aerial view of properties destroyed by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

An aerial view of properties destroyed by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Wednesday, October 11, 2017
An aerial view of properties destroyed by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
An aerial view of properties destroyed by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

An aerial view of properties destroyed by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A field charred by the Tubbs Fire next to an undamaged vineyard in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

An aerial shows damage caused by wildfires in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/DroneBase

A worker takes photographs of a building destroyed by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

An aerial view of properties destroyed by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

An aerial view of properties destroyed by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

An aerial view of properties destroyed by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

An aerial view of properties destroyed by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

An aerial view of properties destroyed by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

An aerial view of properties destroyed by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

An aerial view of properties destroyed by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

An aerial view of properties destroyed by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

An aerial shows damage caused by wildfires in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/DroneBase

An aerial view of properties destroyed by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

An aerial view of properties destroyed by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

An aerial shows damage caused by wildfires in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/DroneBase

An aerial shows damage caused by wildfires in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/DroneBase

An aerial view of properties destroyed by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

An aerial view of properties destroyed by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

