California wildfire aftermath from above
An aerial view of properties destroyed by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
An aerial view of properties destroyed by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
An aerial view of properties destroyed by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A field charred by the Tubbs Fire next to an undamaged vineyard in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
An aerial shows damage caused by wildfires in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/DroneBase
A worker takes photographs of a building destroyed by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
An aerial view of properties destroyed by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
An aerial view of properties destroyed by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
An aerial view of properties destroyed by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
An aerial view of properties destroyed by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
An aerial view of properties destroyed by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
An aerial view of properties destroyed by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
An aerial view of properties destroyed by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
An aerial view of properties destroyed by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
An aerial shows damage caused by wildfires in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/DroneBase
An aerial view of properties destroyed by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
An aerial view of properties destroyed by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
An aerial shows damage caused by wildfires in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/DroneBase
An aerial shows damage caused by wildfires in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/DroneBase
An aerial view of properties destroyed by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
An aerial view of properties destroyed by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Next Slideshows
Protests over Kenya's cancelled election
Opposition protests in Kenya against a looming presidential vote re-run.
Humans of Iran
A glimpse at the lives of ordinary men and women in Iran.
Tear gas hits Kenyan politician's car
A Kenyan opposition politician's after a gas canister fired by police hits his car during a protest in Nairobi.
Testing Trump's border wall
Eight prototypes for President Trump's border wall with Mexico are being built and tested in San Diego.
MORE IN PICTURES
What Islamic State left behind
Sifting through the rubble of Islamic State's abandoned strongholds.
Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk
Iraqi forces take control of the last district in the oil-rich province of Kirkuk still in the hands of Kurdish Peshmerga.
Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end
Some of the 200,000 residents of Marawi, driven from their homes during 150 days of battle between the Philippine military and pro-Islamic State rebels, return to start a long cleanup of their devastated city.
Puerto Rico after Maria
Residents of Puerto Rico start to rebuild after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
One month after Mexico's earthquake
Residents grapple with the aftermath of last month's quake in Mexico City that killed over 300 people.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Richard Spencer speaks on Florida campus
Protesters chanting "Go home Nazis" sought to drown out the speech by white nationalist Richard Spencer at the University of Florida, as the campus erected barricades and deployed hundreds of police officers to guard against unrest.