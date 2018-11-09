California wildfire leaves town in ruins

An American flag is seen at an engulfed car dealership during the Camp Fire in Paradise. The fire, which began early on Thursday, was the fiercest of several wind-driven blazes across California, during what has been one of the worst years for...more

An American flag is seen at an engulfed car dealership during the Camp Fire in Paradise. The fire, which began early on Thursday, was the fiercest of several wind-driven blazes across California, during what has been one of the worst years for wildfires in the state. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

