Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Nov 9, 2018 | 8:45am EST

California wildfire leaves town in ruins

A structure is seen engulfed in flames during the Camp Fire in Paradise, California. The fast-moving Camp Fire advances to the outskirts of city of Chico on Friday, forcing thousands to flee after it left the nearby town of Paradise in ruins. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A structure is seen engulfed in flames during the Camp Fire in Paradise, California. The fast-moving Camp Fire advances to the outskirts of city of Chico on Friday, forcing thousands to flee after it left the nearby town of Paradise in...more

Reuters / Friday, November 09, 2018
A structure is seen engulfed in flames during the Camp Fire in Paradise, California. The fast-moving Camp Fire advances to the outskirts of city of Chico on Friday, forcing thousands to flee after it left the nearby town of Paradise in ruins. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
1 / 26
An American flag is seen at an engulfed car dealership during the Camp Fire in Paradise. The fire, which began early on Thursday, was the fiercest of several wind-driven blazes across California, during what has been one of the worst years for wildfires in the state. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

An American flag is seen at an engulfed car dealership during the Camp Fire in Paradise. The fire, which began early on Thursday, was the fiercest of several wind-driven blazes across California, during what has been one of the worst years for...more

Reuters / Friday, November 09, 2018
An American flag is seen at an engulfed car dealership during the Camp Fire in Paradise. The fire, which began early on Thursday, was the fiercest of several wind-driven blazes across California, during what has been one of the worst years for wildfires in the state. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
2 / 26
A home burns during a wildfire that claimed dozens of homes in Thousand Oaks, November 9. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

A home burns during a wildfire that claimed dozens of homes in Thousand Oaks, November 9. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Friday, November 09, 2018
A home burns during a wildfire that claimed dozens of homes in Thousand Oaks, November 9. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
3 / 26
A burning sign is seen outside Paradise Skilled Nursing home during the Camp Fire in Paradise, November 8. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A burning sign is seen outside Paradise Skilled Nursing home during the Camp Fire in Paradise, November 8. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Friday, November 09, 2018
A burning sign is seen outside Paradise Skilled Nursing home during the Camp Fire in Paradise, November 8. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
4 / 26
Firefighters battle flames overnight during a wildfire that burned dozens of homes in Thousand Oaks, November 9. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Firefighters battle flames overnight during a wildfire that burned dozens of homes in Thousand Oaks, November 9. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Friday, November 09, 2018
Firefighters battle flames overnight during a wildfire that burned dozens of homes in Thousand Oaks, November 9. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
5 / 26
Wind-driven ambers are seen during the Camp Fire in Paradise, November 8. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Wind-driven ambers are seen during the Camp Fire in Paradise, November 8. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Friday, November 09, 2018
Wind-driven ambers are seen during the Camp Fire in Paradise, November 8. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
6 / 26
A car is engulfed in flames at a used car dealership during the Camp Fire in Paradise, November 8. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A car is engulfed in flames at a used car dealership during the Camp Fire in Paradise, November 8. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Friday, November 09, 2018
A car is engulfed in flames at a used car dealership during the Camp Fire in Paradise, November 8. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
7 / 26
Firefighters battle flames overnight during a wildfire that burned dozens of homes in Thousand Oaks, November 9. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Firefighters battle flames overnight during a wildfire that burned dozens of homes in Thousand Oaks, November 9. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Friday, November 09, 2018
Firefighters battle flames overnight during a wildfire that burned dozens of homes in Thousand Oaks, November 9. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
8 / 26
Firefighters battle flames overnight during a wildfire that burned dozens of homes in Thousand Oaks, November 9. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Firefighters battle flames overnight during a wildfire that burned dozens of homes in Thousand Oaks, November 9. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Friday, November 09, 2018
Firefighters battle flames overnight during a wildfire that burned dozens of homes in Thousand Oaks, November 9. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
9 / 26
A home burns during a wildfire that claimed dozens of homes in Thousand Oaks, November 9. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

A home burns during a wildfire that claimed dozens of homes in Thousand Oaks, November 9. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Friday, November 09, 2018
A home burns during a wildfire that claimed dozens of homes in Thousand Oaks, November 9. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
10 / 26
A firefighter drags a hose as he battles the Camp Fire in Paradise, November 8. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A firefighter drags a hose as he battles the Camp Fire in Paradise, November 8. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Friday, November 09, 2018
A firefighter drags a hose as he battles the Camp Fire in Paradise, November 8. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
11 / 26
A flag is seen at a burning used car dealership during the Camp Fire in Paradise, November 8. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A flag is seen at a burning used car dealership during the Camp Fire in Paradise, November 8. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Friday, November 09, 2018
A flag is seen at a burning used car dealership during the Camp Fire in Paradise, November 8. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
12 / 26
A group of U.S. Forest Service firefighters monitor a back fire while battling to save homes at the Camp Fire in Paradise, November 8. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A group of U.S. Forest Service firefighters monitor a back fire while battling to save homes at the Camp Fire in Paradise, November 8. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Friday, November 09, 2018
A group of U.S. Forest Service firefighters monitor a back fire while battling to save homes at the Camp Fire in Paradise, November 8. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
13 / 26
A resident looks at approaching flames as firefighters battle flames overnight during a wildfire that burned dozens of homes in Thousand Oaks, November 9. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

A resident looks at approaching flames as firefighters battle flames overnight during a wildfire that burned dozens of homes in Thousand Oaks, November 9. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Friday, November 09, 2018
A resident looks at approaching flames as firefighters battle flames overnight during a wildfire that burned dozens of homes in Thousand Oaks, November 9. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
14 / 26
Firefighters battle to save structures while battling the Camp Fire in Paradise, November 8. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Firefighters battle to save structures while battling the Camp Fire in Paradise, November 8. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Friday, November 09, 2018
Firefighters battle to save structures while battling the Camp Fire in Paradise, November 8. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
15 / 26
Firefighters battle flames overnight during a wildfire that burned dozens of homes in Thousand Oaks, November 9. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Firefighters battle flames overnight during a wildfire that burned dozens of homes in Thousand Oaks, November 9. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Friday, November 09, 2018
Firefighters battle flames overnight during a wildfire that burned dozens of homes in Thousand Oaks, November 9. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
16 / 26
A home burns during a wildfire that claimed dozens of homes in Thousand Oaks, November 9. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

A home burns during a wildfire that claimed dozens of homes in Thousand Oaks, November 9. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Friday, November 09, 2018
A home burns during a wildfire that claimed dozens of homes in Thousand Oaks, November 9. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
17 / 26
An used car dealership is seen engulfed in flames during the Camp Fire in Paradise, November 8. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

An used car dealership is seen engulfed in flames during the Camp Fire in Paradise, November 8. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Friday, November 09, 2018
An used car dealership is seen engulfed in flames during the Camp Fire in Paradise, November 8. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
18 / 26
Firefighters battle flames overnight during a wildfire that burned dozens of homes in Thousand Oaks, November 9. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Firefighters battle flames overnight during a wildfire that burned dozens of homes in Thousand Oaks, November 9. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Friday, November 09, 2018
Firefighters battle flames overnight during a wildfire that burned dozens of homes in Thousand Oaks, November 9. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
19 / 26
Firefighters battle flames overnight during a wildfire that burned dozens of homes in Thousand Oaks, November 9. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Firefighters battle flames overnight during a wildfire that burned dozens of homes in Thousand Oaks, November 9. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Friday, November 09, 2018
Firefighters battle flames overnight during a wildfire that burned dozens of homes in Thousand Oaks, November 9. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
20 / 26
Firefighters battle flames overnight during a wildfire that burned dozens of homes in Thousand Oaks, November 9. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Firefighters battle flames overnight during a wildfire that burned dozens of homes in Thousand Oaks, November 9. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Friday, November 09, 2018
Firefighters battle flames overnight during a wildfire that burned dozens of homes in Thousand Oaks, November 9. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
21 / 26
A building is engulfed in flames during the Camp Fire in Paradise, November 8. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A building is engulfed in flames during the Camp Fire in Paradise, November 8. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Friday, November 09, 2018
A building is engulfed in flames during the Camp Fire in Paradise, November 8. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
22 / 26
A home burns during a wildfire that claimed dozens of others in Thousand Oaks, November 9. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

A home burns during a wildfire that claimed dozens of others in Thousand Oaks, November 9. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Friday, November 09, 2018
A home burns during a wildfire that claimed dozens of others in Thousand Oaks, November 9. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
23 / 26
Firefighters battle flames overnight during a wildfire that burned dozens of homes in Thousand Oaks, November 9. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Firefighters battle flames overnight during a wildfire that burned dozens of homes in Thousand Oaks, November 9. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Friday, November 09, 2018
Firefighters battle flames overnight during a wildfire that burned dozens of homes in Thousand Oaks, November 9. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
24 / 26
Firefighters battle flames overnight during a wildfire that burned dozens of homes in Thousand Oaks, November 9. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Firefighters battle flames overnight during a wildfire that burned dozens of homes in Thousand Oaks, November 9. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Friday, November 09, 2018
Firefighters battle flames overnight during a wildfire that burned dozens of homes in Thousand Oaks, November 9. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
25 / 26
Firefighters battle flames overnight during a wildfire that burned dozens of homes in Thousand Oaks, November 9. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Firefighters battle flames overnight during a wildfire that burned dozens of homes in Thousand Oaks, November 9. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Friday, November 09, 2018
Firefighters battle flames overnight during a wildfire that burned dozens of homes in Thousand Oaks, November 9. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
26 / 26
View Again
View Next
100 years since World War One

100 years since World War One

Next Slideshows

100 years since World War One

100 years since World War One

November marks a full century since the Armistice that ended World War One.

7:20am EST
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Nov 08 2018
Mass shooting at California bar

Mass shooting at California bar

A former U.S. Marine combat veteran opened fire in a Los Angeles area bar and dance hall filled with college students, killing 12 people in a mass shooting that...

Nov 08 2018
Commemorating World War One centenary

Commemorating World War One centenary

Scenes of remembrance ahead of the 100th anniversary of the end of the Great War.

Nov 08 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Highlights from the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York.

100 years since World War One

100 years since World War One

November marks a full century since the Armistice that ended World War One.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Mass shooting at California bar

Mass shooting at California bar

A former U.S. Marine combat veteran opened fire in a Los Angeles area bar and dance hall filled with college students, killing 12 people in a mass shooting that stunned a bucolic Southern California community with a reputation for safety.

'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald' premiere

'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald' premiere

Cast members celebrate the world premiere of the Harry Potter prequel "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald" in Paris.

Behind bars in Hong Kong

Behind bars in Hong Kong

Inside Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre, a maximum security institution in Hong Kong.

Commemorating World War One centenary

Commemorating World War One centenary

Scenes of remembrance ahead of the 100th anniversary of the end of the Great War.

Greece's saffron trade blooms in wilted economy

Greece's saffron trade blooms in wilted economy

Saffron - the spice so expensive it's called "red gold" - has brought jobs and money to a region better known for coal mines and unemployment.

Midterm election winners and losers

Midterm election winners and losers

Candidates react to their midterm election results.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast