California wildfire leaves town in ruins
A structure is seen engulfed in flames during the Camp Fire in Paradise, California. The fast-moving Camp Fire advances to the outskirts of city of Chico on Friday, forcing thousands to flee after it left the nearby town of Paradise in...more
An American flag is seen at an engulfed car dealership during the Camp Fire in Paradise. The fire, which began early on Thursday, was the fiercest of several wind-driven blazes across California, during what has been one of the worst years for...more
A home burns during a wildfire that claimed dozens of homes in Thousand Oaks, November 9. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A burning sign is seen outside Paradise Skilled Nursing home during the Camp Fire in Paradise, November 8. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Firefighters battle flames overnight during a wildfire that burned dozens of homes in Thousand Oaks, November 9. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Wind-driven ambers are seen during the Camp Fire in Paradise, November 8. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A car is engulfed in flames at a used car dealership during the Camp Fire in Paradise, November 8. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Firefighters battle flames overnight during a wildfire that burned dozens of homes in Thousand Oaks, November 9. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Firefighters battle flames overnight during a wildfire that burned dozens of homes in Thousand Oaks, November 9. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A home burns during a wildfire that claimed dozens of homes in Thousand Oaks, November 9. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A firefighter drags a hose as he battles the Camp Fire in Paradise, November 8. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A flag is seen at a burning used car dealership during the Camp Fire in Paradise, November 8. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A group of U.S. Forest Service firefighters monitor a back fire while battling to save homes at the Camp Fire in Paradise, November 8. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A resident looks at approaching flames as firefighters battle flames overnight during a wildfire that burned dozens of homes in Thousand Oaks, November 9. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Firefighters battle to save structures while battling the Camp Fire in Paradise, November 8. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Firefighters battle flames overnight during a wildfire that burned dozens of homes in Thousand Oaks, November 9. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A home burns during a wildfire that claimed dozens of homes in Thousand Oaks, November 9. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
An used car dealership is seen engulfed in flames during the Camp Fire in Paradise, November 8. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Firefighters battle flames overnight during a wildfire that burned dozens of homes in Thousand Oaks, November 9. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Firefighters battle flames overnight during a wildfire that burned dozens of homes in Thousand Oaks, November 9. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Firefighters battle flames overnight during a wildfire that burned dozens of homes in Thousand Oaks, November 9. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A building is engulfed in flames during the Camp Fire in Paradise, November 8. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A home burns during a wildfire that claimed dozens of others in Thousand Oaks, November 9. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Firefighters battle flames overnight during a wildfire that burned dozens of homes in Thousand Oaks, November 9. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Firefighters battle flames overnight during a wildfire that burned dozens of homes in Thousand Oaks, November 9. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Firefighters battle flames overnight during a wildfire that burned dozens of homes in Thousand Oaks, November 9. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Next Slideshows
100 years since World War One
November marks a full century since the Armistice that ended World War One.
Mass shooting at California bar
A former U.S. Marine combat veteran opened fire in a Los Angeles area bar and dance hall filled with college students, killing 12 people in a mass shooting that...
Commemorating World War One centenary
Scenes of remembrance ahead of the 100th anniversary of the end of the Great War.
MORE IN PICTURES
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
Highlights from the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York.
100 years since World War One
November marks a full century since the Armistice that ended World War One.
Mass shooting at California bar
A former U.S. Marine combat veteran opened fire in a Los Angeles area bar and dance hall filled with college students, killing 12 people in a mass shooting that stunned a bucolic Southern California community with a reputation for safety.
'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald' premiere
Cast members celebrate the world premiere of the Harry Potter prequel "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald" in Paris.
Behind bars in Hong Kong
Inside Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre, a maximum security institution in Hong Kong.
Commemorating World War One centenary
Scenes of remembrance ahead of the 100th anniversary of the end of the Great War.
Greece's saffron trade blooms in wilted economy
Saffron - the spice so expensive it's called "red gold" - has brought jobs and money to a region better known for coal mines and unemployment.
Midterm election winners and losers
Candidates react to their midterm election results.