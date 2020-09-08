California wildfires rage amid extreme heat
Firefighters work to extinguish a fire in Alpine, California, September 6. Steve Russo/via REUTERS
A firefighter takes a rest during works to extinguish a fire in Alpine, California, September 6. Steve Russo/via REUTERS
Firefighters work to extinguish a fire in Alpine, California, September 6. Steve Russo/via REUTERS
A sign engulfed in flames is seen during the Creek Fire in Tollhouse, California, September 8. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Flames are seen along a ridge during the Creek Fire in Tollhouse, California, September 8. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A fire surrounds Mammoth Pool Reservoir in California, September 5. Nick Meyers/via REUTERS
Part of a melted tire destroyed by the Creek Fire is seen in Tollhouse, California, September 8. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Firefighters work to extinguish a fire in Alpine, California, September 6. Steve Russo/via REUTERS
The Sierra National Forest is illuminated by a burning fire during the Creek Fire in Tollhouse, California, September 8. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A still image from video obtained from social media of a fire burning vegatation on a hill in Yucaipa, California, September 7. Ginger Bryk via REUTERS
A pickup truck is seen unscathed as the Creek Fire burns behind a dozer line in Tollhouse, California, September 8. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A firetruck is seen during a fire in Alpine, California, September 6. Steve Russo/via REUTERS
A tree engulfed in flames is seen during the Creek Fire in Tollhouse, California, September 8. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A police officer with the Fresno Police Department walks back to his vehicle while conducting a door-to-door evacuation along Lodge road during the Creek Fire in Tollhouse, California, September 8. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
