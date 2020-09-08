Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Sep 8, 2020 | 12:56pm EDT

California wildfires rage amid extreme heat

Firefighters work to extinguish a fire in Alpine, California, September 6. Steve Russo/via REUTERS

Firefighters work to extinguish a fire in Alpine, California, September 6. Steve Russo/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, September 07, 2020
Firefighters work to extinguish a fire in Alpine, California, September 6. Steve Russo/via REUTERS
Close
1 / 14
A firefighter takes a rest during works to extinguish a fire in Alpine, California, September 6. Steve Russo/via REUTERS

A firefighter takes a rest during works to extinguish a fire in Alpine, California, September 6. Steve Russo/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, September 07, 2020
A firefighter takes a rest during works to extinguish a fire in Alpine, California, September 6. Steve Russo/via REUTERS
Close
2 / 14
Firefighters work to extinguish a fire in Alpine, California, September 6. Steve Russo/via REUTERS

Firefighters work to extinguish a fire in Alpine, California, September 6. Steve Russo/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, September 07, 2020
Firefighters work to extinguish a fire in Alpine, California, September 6. Steve Russo/via REUTERS
Close
3 / 14
A sign engulfed in flames is seen during the Creek Fire in Tollhouse, California, September 8. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A sign engulfed in flames is seen during the Creek Fire in Tollhouse, California, September 8. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2020
A sign engulfed in flames is seen during the Creek Fire in Tollhouse, California, September 8. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
4 / 14
Flames are seen along a ridge during the Creek Fire in Tollhouse, California, September 8. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Flames are seen along a ridge during the Creek Fire in Tollhouse, California, September 8. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2020
Flames are seen along a ridge during the Creek Fire in Tollhouse, California, September 8. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
5 / 14
A fire surrounds Mammoth Pool Reservoir in California, September 5. Nick Meyers/via REUTERS

A fire surrounds Mammoth Pool Reservoir in California, September 5. Nick Meyers/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2020
A fire surrounds Mammoth Pool Reservoir in California, September 5. Nick Meyers/via REUTERS
Close
6 / 14
Part of a melted tire destroyed by the Creek Fire is seen in Tollhouse, California, September 8. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Part of a melted tire destroyed by the Creek Fire is seen in Tollhouse, California, September 8. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2020
Part of a melted tire destroyed by the Creek Fire is seen in Tollhouse, California, September 8. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
7 / 14
Firefighters work to extinguish a fire in Alpine, California, September 6. Steve Russo/via REUTERS

Firefighters work to extinguish a fire in Alpine, California, September 6. Steve Russo/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, September 07, 2020
Firefighters work to extinguish a fire in Alpine, California, September 6. Steve Russo/via REUTERS
Close
8 / 14
The Sierra National Forest is illuminated by a burning fire during the Creek Fire in Tollhouse, California, September 8. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

The Sierra National Forest is illuminated by a burning fire during the Creek Fire in Tollhouse, California, September 8. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2020
The Sierra National Forest is illuminated by a burning fire during the Creek Fire in Tollhouse, California, September 8. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
9 / 14
A still image from video obtained from social media of a fire burning vegatation on a hill in Yucaipa, California, September 7. Ginger Bryk via REUTERS

A still image from video obtained from social media of a fire burning vegatation on a hill in Yucaipa, California, September 7. Ginger Bryk via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2020
A still image from video obtained from social media of a fire burning vegatation on a hill in Yucaipa, California, September 7. Ginger Bryk via REUTERS
Close
10 / 14
A pickup truck is seen unscathed as the Creek Fire burns behind a dozer line in Tollhouse, California, September 8. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A pickup truck is seen unscathed as the Creek Fire burns behind a dozer line in Tollhouse, California, September 8. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2020
A pickup truck is seen unscathed as the Creek Fire burns behind a dozer line in Tollhouse, California, September 8. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
11 / 14
A firetruck is seen during a fire in Alpine, California, September 6. Steve Russo/via REUTERS

A firetruck is seen during a fire in Alpine, California, September 6. Steve Russo/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, September 07, 2020
A firetruck is seen during a fire in Alpine, California, September 6. Steve Russo/via REUTERS
Close
12 / 14
A tree engulfed in flames is seen during the Creek Fire in Tollhouse, California, September 8. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A tree engulfed in flames is seen during the Creek Fire in Tollhouse, California, September 8. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2020
A tree engulfed in flames is seen during the Creek Fire in Tollhouse, California, September 8. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
13 / 14
A &nbsp;police officer with the Fresno Police Department walks back to his vehicle while conducting a door-to-door evacuation along Lodge road during the Creek Fire in Tollhouse, California, September 8. &nbsp;REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A  police officer with the Fresno Police Department walks back to his vehicle while conducting a door-to-door evacuation along Lodge road during the Creek Fire in Tollhouse, California, September 8.  REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2020
A  police officer with the Fresno Police Department walks back to his vehicle while conducting a door-to-door evacuation along Lodge road during the Creek Fire in Tollhouse, California, September 8.  REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
14 / 14
View Again
View Next
How we're adapting to pandemic life

How we're adapting to pandemic life

Next Slideshows

How we're adapting to pandemic life

How we're adapting to pandemic life

From haircuts to elevators, our world re-engineered by the coronavirus outbreak.

8:41am EDT
Demonstrators scuffle in Oregon capital

Demonstrators scuffle in Oregon capital

Police break up scuffles between supporters of President Trump and Black Lives Matter activists in Salem, Oregon.

7:36am EDT
Gang members packed into El Salvador prison cells

Gang members packed into El Salvador prison cells

El Salvador opened up the gates of an overcrowded prison to talk up the success of its crime strategy, on the day the country's attorney general said he plans...

Sep 07 2020
Opposing armed protesters face off in Louisville

Opposing armed protesters face off in Louisville

Armed police supporters and anti-racism demonstrators clashed in Louisville on Saturday before the Kentucky Derby horse race.

Sep 07 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

How we're adapting to pandemic life

How we're adapting to pandemic life

From haircuts to elevators, our world re-engineered by the coronavirus outbreak.

Demonstrators scuffle in Oregon capital

Demonstrators scuffle in Oregon capital

Police break up scuffles between supporters of President Trump and Black Lives Matter activists in Salem, Oregon.

Gang members packed into El Salvador prison cells

Gang members packed into El Salvador prison cells

El Salvador opened up the gates of an overcrowded prison to talk up the success of its crime strategy, on the day the country's attorney general said he plans to investigate allegations the government is negotiating a notorious gang to reduce homicides.

Opposing armed protesters face off in Louisville

Opposing armed protesters face off in Louisville

Armed police supporters and anti-racism demonstrators clashed in Louisville on Saturday before the Kentucky Derby horse race.

The deadly path of Typhoon Haishen

The deadly path of Typhoon Haishen

Images of devastation as Typhoon Haishen batters Japan and South Korea.

Protests rock U.S. cities on holiday weekend

Protests rock U.S. cities on holiday weekend

Demonstrations against racial injustice take place across America on the Labor Day weekend.

Several boats sink at Trump parade on Texas lake

Several boats sink at Trump parade on Texas lake

A boat parade in support of President Trump crowded Lake Travis in Texas on Saturday, generating waves and choppy waters that led at least four boats to sink and others to crash into rocks.

Portland protesters throw fire bombs at officers on 100th night of protests

Portland protesters throw fire bombs at officers on 100th night of protests

Protesters in Portland threw fire bombs at police and at least one person was injured, police said, on the 100th day of demonstrations in the Oregon city over racial injustice and police brutality.

Federal troops and street battles: 100 days of Portland protests

Federal troops and street battles: 100 days of Portland protests

The protests that erupted in Portland after George Floyd's killing have evolved into a seemingly constant battle between progressives and far-right groups while highlighting long-standing racial tensions in Oregon.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast