Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Jul 27, 2018 | 12:05pm EDT

California's blazing Carr Fire

A firefighter watches flames advance up a hill towards homes as crews battle the Carr Fire, west of Redding, California, July 27, 2018. REUTERS/Fred Greaves

A firefighter watches flames advance up a hill towards homes as crews battle the Carr Fire, west of Redding, California, July 27, 2018. REUTERS/Fred Greaves

Reuters / Friday, July 27, 2018
A firefighter watches flames advance up a hill towards homes as crews battle the Carr Fire, west of Redding, California, July 27, 2018. REUTERS/Fred Greaves
Close
1 / 10
A firefighter walks between brush rigs as the the Carr Fire burns behind him, west of Redding. REUTERS/Fred Greaves

A firefighter walks between brush rigs as the the Carr Fire burns behind him, west of Redding. REUTERS/Fred Greaves

Reuters / Friday, July 27, 2018
A firefighter walks between brush rigs as the the Carr Fire burns behind him, west of Redding. REUTERS/Fred Greaves
Close
2 / 10
Flames approach a truck that was left behind when homeowners evacuated ahead of the Carr Fire, west of Redding. REUTERS/Fred Greaves

Flames approach a truck that was left behind when homeowners evacuated ahead of the Carr Fire, west of Redding. REUTERS/Fred Greaves

Reuters / Friday, July 27, 2018
Flames approach a truck that was left behind when homeowners evacuated ahead of the Carr Fire, west of Redding. REUTERS/Fred Greaves
Close
3 / 10
Smoke and flames are seen as a wildfire spreads through Redding. Cody Markhart/via REUTERS

Smoke and flames are seen as a wildfire spreads through Redding. Cody Markhart/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, July 27, 2018
Smoke and flames are seen as a wildfire spreads through Redding. Cody Markhart/via REUTERS
Close
4 / 10
Cal Fire firefighter Zach Hallums watches as fire burns in a canyon below homes as crews battle the Carr Fire, west of Redding. REUTERS/Fred Greaves

Cal Fire firefighter Zach Hallums watches as fire burns in a canyon below homes as crews battle the Carr Fire, west of Redding. REUTERS/Fred Greaves

Reuters / Friday, July 27, 2018
Cal Fire firefighter Zach Hallums watches as fire burns in a canyon below homes as crews battle the Carr Fire, west of Redding. REUTERS/Fred Greaves
Close
5 / 10
Inmate fire crews cut a fire line during the evening as crews battle the Carr Fire, west of Redding. REUTERS/Fred Greaves

Inmate fire crews cut a fire line during the evening as crews battle the Carr Fire, west of Redding. REUTERS/Fred Greaves

Reuters / Friday, July 27, 2018
Inmate fire crews cut a fire line during the evening as crews battle the Carr Fire, west of Redding. REUTERS/Fred Greaves
Close
6 / 10
A firefighter watches flames advance up a hill towards homes as crews battle the Carr Fire, west of Redding. REUTERS/Fred Greaves

A firefighter watches flames advance up a hill towards homes as crews battle the Carr Fire, west of Redding. REUTERS/Fred Greaves

Reuters / Friday, July 27, 2018
A firefighter watches flames advance up a hill towards homes as crews battle the Carr Fire, west of Redding. REUTERS/Fred Greaves
Close
7 / 10
Burning embers swirl around firefighters as they stand guard at a home while battling the Carr Fire, west of Redding. REUTERS/Fred Greaves

Burning embers swirl around firefighters as they stand guard at a home while battling the Carr Fire, west of Redding. REUTERS/Fred Greaves

Reuters / Friday, July 27, 2018
Burning embers swirl around firefighters as they stand guard at a home while battling the Carr Fire, west of Redding. REUTERS/Fred Greaves
Close
8 / 10
Smoke and flames are seen as a wildfire spreads through Redding. @pbandjammers/via REUTERS

Smoke and flames are seen as a wildfire spreads through Redding. @pbandjammers/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, July 27, 2018
Smoke and flames are seen as a wildfire spreads through Redding. @pbandjammers/via REUTERS
Close
9 / 10
A firefighter watches the flames advance up a hill towards homes as crews battle the Carr Fire, west of Redding. REUTERS/Fred Greaves

A firefighter watches the flames advance up a hill towards homes as crews battle the Carr Fire, west of Redding. REUTERS/Fred Greaves

Reuters / Friday, July 27, 2018
A firefighter watches the flames advance up a hill towards homes as crews battle the Carr Fire, west of Redding. REUTERS/Fred Greaves
Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Aftermath of Greece's 'Armageddon' fire

Aftermath of Greece's 'Armageddon' fire

Next Slideshows

Aftermath of Greece's 'Armageddon' fire

Aftermath of Greece's 'Armageddon' fire

Greece's opposition accuses the government of arrogance and an utter failure to protect lives in responding to a devastating wildfire as questions remained...

10:30am EDT
Syrian flag raised in Quneitra

Syrian flag raised in Quneitra

Pro-Assad forces raise the Syrian flag in the largely ruined city of Quneitra, regained from surrendering rebels as the government tightens its hold on the...

9:55am EDT

"Chain of lights" protest across Poland

Thousands stage protests across Poland after President Andrzej Duda signed into law a measure effectively letting the government choose the next Supreme Court...

9:10am EDT
North Korea returns remains of U.S. soldiers killed in Korean War

North Korea returns remains of U.S. soldiers killed in Korean War

North Korea transfers 55 small, flag-draped cases carrying the suspected remains of U.S. soldiers killed in the Korean War, a first step in implementing an...

7:30am EDT

MORE IN PICTURES

Migrants land on Spanish beach

Migrants land on Spanish beach

Migrants disembark from a dinghy at Spain's Del Canuelo beach after they crossed the Strait of Gibraltar.

Deadline to reunite immigrant families

Deadline to reunite immigrant families

About 1,400 children of some 2,500 separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border have been reunited with their families, a day after a court-ordered deadline.

Aftermath of Greece's 'Armageddon' fire

Aftermath of Greece's 'Armageddon' fire

Greece's opposition accuses the government of arrogance and an utter failure to protect lives in responding to a devastating wildfire as questions remained unanswered over how at least 86 people died in the town of Mati.

Syrian flag raised in Quneitra

Syrian flag raised in Quneitra

Pro-Assad forces raise the Syrian flag in the largely ruined city of Quneitra, regained from surrendering rebels as the government tightens its hold on the Syrian sector of the Golan Heights.

"Chain of lights" protest across Poland

Thousands stage protests across Poland after President Andrzej Duda signed into law a measure effectively letting the government choose the next Supreme Court chief.

North Korea returns remains of U.S. soldiers killed in Korean War

North Korea returns remains of U.S. soldiers killed in Korean War

North Korea transfers 55 small, flag-draped cases carrying the suspected remains of U.S. soldiers killed in the Korean War, a first step in implementing an agreement reached in a landmark summit in June.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Separated family reunited

Separated family reunited

Dayana, a 17-year-old asylum seeker from El Salvador, is reunited with her mother following their separation at the U.S.-Mexico border for 40 days.

Donald Trump Jr. in divorce court

Donald Trump Jr. in divorce court

Donald Trump Jr. and his wife Vanessa appear for a divorce hearing in New York City.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast