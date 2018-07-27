California's blazing Carr Fire
A firefighter watches flames advance up a hill towards homes as crews battle the Carr Fire, west of Redding, California, July 27, 2018. REUTERS/Fred Greaves
A firefighter walks between brush rigs as the the Carr Fire burns behind him, west of Redding. REUTERS/Fred Greaves
Flames approach a truck that was left behind when homeowners evacuated ahead of the Carr Fire, west of Redding. REUTERS/Fred Greaves
Smoke and flames are seen as a wildfire spreads through Redding. Cody Markhart/via REUTERS
Cal Fire firefighter Zach Hallums watches as fire burns in a canyon below homes as crews battle the Carr Fire, west of Redding. REUTERS/Fred Greaves
Inmate fire crews cut a fire line during the evening as crews battle the Carr Fire, west of Redding. REUTERS/Fred Greaves
A firefighter watches flames advance up a hill towards homes as crews battle the Carr Fire, west of Redding. REUTERS/Fred Greaves
Burning embers swirl around firefighters as they stand guard at a home while battling the Carr Fire, west of Redding. REUTERS/Fred Greaves
Smoke and flames are seen as a wildfire spreads through Redding. @pbandjammers/via REUTERS
A firefighter watches the flames advance up a hill towards homes as crews battle the Carr Fire, west of Redding. REUTERS/Fred Greaves
