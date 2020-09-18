Edition:
Pictures | Fri Sep 18, 2020

California's ember skies glow from wildfires

A tanker drops fire retardant as a house is seen, as the Bobcat Fire burns near Juniper Hills, September 17. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, September 17, 2020
Smoke is seen as the Bobcat Fire burns in the Angeles National Forest near Los Angeles, September 17. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, September 17, 2020
The sun rises through the morning fog and smoke from wildfires, in Encinitas, California, September 14. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Monday, September 14, 2020
The Bobcat fire approaches the Sierra Madre and Arcadia communities in California, September 13. John Mirabella via REUTERS

Monday, September 14, 2020
Morning fog and smoke caused by wildfires cover the coast in Solana Beach, California, September 14. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Monday, September 14, 2020
Orange sky is seen over the Golden Gate bridge in San Francisco, September 9. Chris Ceg/via REUTERS

Thursday, September 10, 2020
A Southwest Airlines plane flies amid an orange haze from nearby wildfires as it prepares to land at Oakland International Airport, September 9. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Thursday, September 10, 2020
The San Francisco - Oakland Bay Bridge is seen under a smoke filled sky in San Francisco, September 10. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Thursday, September 10, 2020
The downtown skyline is pictured amidst the smoke from the Bobcat fire in Los Angeles, September 10. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, September 10, 2020
A view of Oracle Park before the game between the San Francisco Giants and the Seattle Mariners in San Francisco, September 9. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Wednesday, September 09, 2020
Downtown San Francisco is seen from Dolores Park under an orange sky darkened by smoke from wildfires, September 9. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Wednesday, September 09, 2020
The Bay Bridge is seen under an orange sky darkened by the smoke from California wildfires in San Francisco, September 9. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Wednesday, September 09, 2020
A view of the area along Geary and O'Farrell Streets as an orange wildfire haze blankets San Francisco, September 9. Courtesy of Adrianna Tan via REUTERS

Thursday, September 10, 2020
Downtown San Francisco is seen from Dolores Park under an orange sky darkened by smoke from California wildfires in San Francisco, September 9. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Wednesday, September 09, 2020
Visitors are seen in Dolores Park under an orange sky darkened by smoke from California wildfires in San Francisco, September 9. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Wednesday, September 09, 2020
A view of the Geary and O'Farrell Streets area as an orange wildfire haze blankets San Francisco, September 9. Courtesy of Adrianna Tan via REUTERS

Thursday, September 10, 2020
The Transamerica Pyramid is seen under an orange sky darkened by the smoke from California wildfires in San Francisco, September 9. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Wednesday, September 09, 2020
A man photographs Downtown San Francisco in Dolores Park under an orange sky darkened by smoke from wildfires, September 9. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Wednesday, September 09, 2020
The historical Alcatraz Island is seen under an orange sky darkened by the smoke from California wildfires, September 9. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Wednesday, September 09, 2020
A man walks by CORT Furniture Outlet on Sutter St as an orange wildfire haze blankets San Francisco, September 9. Courtesy of Adrianna Tan via REUTERS

Thursday, September 10, 2020
The first pitch of the game is thrown under a smoke-filled sky during the first inning between the Oakland Athletics and Houston Astros at Oakland Coliseum, September 9. Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Wednesday, September 09, 2020
Visitors are seen in Dolores Park under an orange sky in San Francisco, September 9. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Wednesday, September 09, 2020
A general view of the sky affected by California wildfires outside the stadium at Oakland Coliseum before the game between the Oakland Athletics and Houston Astros, September 9. Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Wednesday, September 09, 2020
A man walks along the Redwood highway by the Pacific Ocean coast as smoke from wildfires covers an area near Orick, California, September 9. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Wednesday, September 09, 2020
The Bay Bridge is seen under an orange sky darkened by the smoke from California wildfires in San Francisco, September 9. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Wednesday, September 09, 2020
A view of Oracle Park before the game between the San Francisco Giants and the Seattle Mariners in San Francisco, September 9. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Wednesday, September 09, 2020
The Bay Bridge is seen under an orange sky darkened by the smoke from California wildfires in San Francisco, September 9. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Wednesday, September 09, 2020
