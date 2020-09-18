California's ember skies glow from wildfires
A tanker drops fire retardant as a house is seen, as the Bobcat Fire burns near Juniper Hills, September 17. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Smoke is seen as the Bobcat Fire burns in the Angeles National Forest near Los Angeles, September 17. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
The sun rises through the morning fog and smoke from wildfires, in Encinitas, California, September 14. REUTERS/Mike Blake
The Bobcat fire approaches the Sierra Madre and Arcadia communities in California, September 13. John Mirabella via REUTERS
Morning fog and smoke caused by wildfires cover the coast in Solana Beach, California, September 14. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Orange sky is seen over the Golden Gate bridge in San Francisco, September 9. Chris Ceg/via REUTERS
A Southwest Airlines plane flies amid an orange haze from nearby wildfires as it prepares to land at Oakland International Airport, September 9. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
The San Francisco - Oakland Bay Bridge is seen under a smoke filled sky in San Francisco, September 10. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
The downtown skyline is pictured amidst the smoke from the Bobcat fire in Los Angeles, September 10. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A view of Oracle Park before the game between the San Francisco Giants and the Seattle Mariners in San Francisco, September 9. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Downtown San Francisco is seen from Dolores Park under an orange sky darkened by smoke from wildfires, September 9. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
The Bay Bridge is seen under an orange sky darkened by the smoke from California wildfires in San Francisco, September 9. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A view of the area along Geary and O'Farrell Streets as an orange wildfire haze blankets San Francisco, September 9. Courtesy of Adrianna Tan via REUTERS
Downtown San Francisco is seen from Dolores Park under an orange sky darkened by smoke from California wildfires in San Francisco, September 9. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Visitors are seen in Dolores Park under an orange sky darkened by smoke from California wildfires in San Francisco, September 9. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A view of the Geary and O'Farrell Streets area as an orange wildfire haze blankets San Francisco, September 9. Courtesy of Adrianna Tan via REUTERS
The Transamerica Pyramid is seen under an orange sky darkened by the smoke from California wildfires in San Francisco, September 9. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A man photographs Downtown San Francisco in Dolores Park under an orange sky darkened by smoke from wildfires, September 9. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
The historical Alcatraz Island is seen under an orange sky darkened by the smoke from California wildfires, September 9. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A man walks by CORT Furniture Outlet on Sutter St as an orange wildfire haze blankets San Francisco, September 9. Courtesy of Adrianna Tan via REUTERS
The first pitch of the game is thrown under a smoke-filled sky during the first inning between the Oakland Athletics and Houston Astros at Oakland Coliseum, September 9. Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
Visitors are seen in Dolores Park under an orange sky in San Francisco, September 9. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A general view of the sky affected by California wildfires outside the stadium at Oakland Coliseum before the game between the Oakland Athletics and Houston Astros, September 9. Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
A man walks along the Redwood highway by the Pacific Ocean coast as smoke from wildfires covers an area near Orick, California, September 9. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
The Bay Bridge is seen under an orange sky darkened by the smoke from California wildfires in San Francisco, September 9. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A view of Oracle Park before the game between the San Francisco Giants and the Seattle Mariners in San Francisco, September 9. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
The Bay Bridge is seen under an orange sky darkened by the smoke from California wildfires in San Francisco, September 9. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Devastating wildfires ravage West Coast
Fire crews continue to battle deadly wildfires sweeping California, Oregon and Washington.
Hurricane Sally causes massive flooding on Gulf Coast
Hurricane Sally uprooted trees, flooded streets and cut power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses as it swamped the U.S. southeast.
'Hillbilly Brigade' saves Oregon town from raging wildfires
The men and women of the "Hillbilly Brigade" - about 1,200 in all - are credited with saving the mountain hamlet of Molalla, after its 9,000 residents were forced to evacuate.
Thousands of migrants search for shelter after fire destroys Moria camp
More than 12,000 people, mostly refugees from Afghanistan, Africa and Syria, are without shelter and are having to sleep out in the open without proper sanitation after the fire tore through the Moria migrant camp on the island of Lesbos, Greece.
Crowds vs social distancing: The contrasting campaigns of Trump and Biden
Images from the contrasting U.S. presidential campaigns amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Mourning the COVID dead
Scenes of grief from the 934,000 reported coronavirus deaths around the world.
Tour de France begins amid COVID-19 restrictions
Highlights from all the stages of the Tour de France as organizers have admitted there is a risk of the race not reaching Paris as numbers of coronavirus cases have been rising steadily in France since the beginning of August.
The surreal Northern Lights
Stunning images of the Aurora Borealis.