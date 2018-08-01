California's Mendocino Fires
A structure burns out of control in the River Fire (Mendocino Complex) in Lakeport, California, July 31, 2018. REUTERS/Fred Greaves
A firefighter knocks down hotspots to slow the spread of the River Fire (Mendocino Complex) in Lakeport, July 31, 2018. REUTERS/Fred Greaves
A firetruck rushes past flames that overran a road at the River Fire (Mendocino Complex) in Lakeport, July 31, 2018. REUTERS/Fred Greaves
A firefighter throws an incendiary device into the brush to ignite backfires while battling the Ranch Fire (Mendocino Complex) north of Upper Lake, August 1, 2018. REUTERS/Fred Greaves
Firefighters knock down hotspots to slow the spread of the River Fire (Mendocino Complex) in Lakeport, July 31, 2018. REUTERS/Fred Greaves
A firefighter lights backfires while battling the Ranch Fire (Mendocino Complex) north of Upper Lake, August 1, 2018. REUTERS/Fred Greaves
A firefighter knocks down hotspots to slow the spread of the River Fire (Mendocino Complex) in Lakeport, July 31, 2018. REUTERS/Fred Greaves
A firefighter fires a flare gun to ignite backfires while battling the Ranch Fire (Mendocino Complex) north of Upper Lake, August 1, 2018. REUTERS/Fred Greaves
A structure burns out of control in the River Fire (Mendocino Complex) in Lakeport, July 31, 2018. REUTERS/Fred Greaves
A firefighter turns his back to the flames while battling the Ranch Fire (Mendocino Complex) north of Upper Lake, August 1, 2018. REUTERS/Fred Greaves
A firefighter knocks down hotspots to slow the spread of the River Fire (Mendocino Complex) in Lakeport, July 31, 2018. REUTERS/Fred Greaves
Firefighters monitor backfires used to slow the spread of the the Ranch Fire (Mendocino Complex) north of Upper Lake, August 1, 2018. REUTERS/Fred Greaves
Crabtree Ranch residents Anita Crabtree, Shelley Crabtree and Brad Roon watch as firefighters battle the Ranch Fire (Mendocino Complex) on their property north of Upper Lake, August 1, 2018. REUTERS/Fred Greaves
A firefighter lights backfires while battling the Ranch Fire (Mendocino Complex) north of Upper Lake, August 1, 2018. REUTERS/Fred Greaves
