California's scorched landscape
Pamela Garibaldi looks over burned remains of her parents home in Napa. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Dan Mufson searches through the remains of his home of 20 years in Napa. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
An aerial view of properties destroyed by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
An American flag hangs from a tree in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A man stands on a roof and surveys damage in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A structure destroyed by wildfire smolders outside Calistoga. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Wine stains are seen on a fermentation tank at Paradise Ridge Winery after being destroyed by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A pig feeds near cars destroyed by wildfire outside Calistoga. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A residential neighborhood destroyed by the Tubbs Fire is seen along Fountaingrove Parkway in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
An Arby's destroyed by the Tubbs Fire is seen in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A burnt tree stands amidst the destroyed Journey's End Mobile Home Park during the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Retired officer Tom Francois places his officers' badges onto the bed of his truck after he and a group of retired officers recovered them amongst the ruins of his home destroyed by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
An aerial view of properties destroyed by the Tubbs Fire is seen in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Molten metal is seen next to a car burned by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Burnt structures are seen at the historic Stornetta Dairy along Highway 121 in Sonoma. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Smoke rises from a playground in front of Dunbar Elementary School during the Nuns Fire in Sonoma. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A destroyed home is seen at a residential neighborhood along Fountaingrove Parkway during the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
An aerial view of properties destroyed by the Tubbs Fire is seen in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Harper Bishop (L) points to a section of his home as wife Cristy surveys their home destroyed by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A charred pomegranate is seen at a home destroyed by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) trucks are seen parked on a road between homes destroyed by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A burned out K-Mart store destroyed by the Tubbs Fire is seen in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
An aerial view of properties destroyed by the Tubbs Fire is seen in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A woman pushes a cart of items amidst at the destroyed Journey's End Mobile Home Park during the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A group of retired police officers works through the ruins to look for a police badge for fellow retired officer Tom Francois after his home was destroyed by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
An aerial view of properties destroyed by the Tubbs Fire is seen in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A residential neighborhood destroyed by the Tubbs Fire is seen along Fountaingrove Parkway in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Burned out cars rest on driveways at a residential neighborhood along Fountaingrove Parkway during the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A Jack O' Lantern is seen at a residential neighborhood destroyed by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
An aerial view of properties destroyed by the Tubbs Fire is seen in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A destroyed residential neighborhood is seen from a burned out vehicle during the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Retired police officer Kevin Austin places an American flag outside the destroyed home owned by fellow officer Tom Francois during the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Burnt structures are seen at the historic Stornetta Dairy along Highway 121 during the Nuns Fire along Napa Road in Sonoma. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A damaged sign is seen along Highway 12 during the Nuns Fire in Sonoma. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A tree stands amidst smoke and charred vegetation along Highway 12 during the Nuns Fire in Sonoma. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A water heater stands amidst remains of a home destroyed by the Nuns Fire along Napa Road in Sonoma. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A residential neighborhood destroyed by the Tubbs Fire is seen along Fountaingrove Parkway in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Remains of a burned property is seen along Highway 12 during the Nuns Fire in Sonoma. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
An aerial view of properties destroyed by the Tubbs Fire is seen in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A man takes a photograph of structures destroyed by the Nuns Fire along Highway 121 in Sonoma. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Next Slideshows
Thousands flee wildfires in California
Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.
Faces of the Rohingya
More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.
California wildfire aftermath from above
Aerial views of devastation caused by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa.
Protests over Kenya's cancelled election
Opposition protests in Kenya against a looming presidential vote re-run.
MORE IN PICTURES
What Islamic State left behind
Sifting through the rubble of Islamic State's abandoned strongholds.
Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk
Iraqi forces take control of the last district in the oil-rich province of Kirkuk still in the hands of Kurdish Peshmerga.
Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end
Some of the 200,000 residents of Marawi, driven from their homes during 150 days of battle between the Philippine military and pro-Islamic State rebels, return to start a long cleanup of their devastated city.
Puerto Rico after Maria
Residents of Puerto Rico start to rebuild after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
One month after Mexico's earthquake
Residents grapple with the aftermath of last month's quake in Mexico City that killed over 300 people.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Richard Spencer speaks on Florida campus
Protesters chanting "Go home Nazis" sought to drown out the speech by white nationalist Richard Spencer at the University of Florida, as the campus erected barricades and deployed hundreds of police officers to guard against unrest.