Pictures | Fri Jun 11, 2021

Cambodia deploys rats to sniff out landmines

A mine detection rat sniffs for landmines in an area being demined in Preah Vihear province, Cambodia, June 11, 2021. Cambodia has deployed its next generation of rat recruits to sniff out landmines as part of efforts to boost de-mining operations in a country plagued for decades by unexploded ordinance (UXO). Twenty African giant pouched rats were recently imported from Tanzania and have undergone intense training. REUTERS/Cindy Liu

Reuters / Friday, June 11, 2021
A mine detection rat sniffs for landmines in an area being demined in Preah Vihear province, Cambodia, June 11, 2021. Cambodia has deployed its next generation of rat recruits to sniff out landmines as part of efforts to boost de-mining operations in a country plagued for decades by unexploded ordinance (UXO). Twenty African giant pouched rats were recently imported from Tanzania and have undergone intense training. REUTERS/Cindy Liu
Magawa, the recently retired mine detection rat, plays with his previous handler So Malen at the APOPO Visitor Center in Siem Reap, Cambodia, June 10, 2021. The new rat batch replaces a recently retired group that includes Magawa, who found 71 landmines and 28 UXO during his five-year career, according to APOPO, an international organization that specializes in detecting landmines and tuberculosis. Magawa received a gold medal last year from Britain's People's Dispensary for Sick Animals for "lifesaving bravery and devotion to duty". REUTERS/Cindy Liu

Reuters / Friday, June 11, 2021
Magawa, the recently retired mine detection rat, plays with his previous handler So Malen at the APOPO Visitor Center in Siem Reap, Cambodia, June 10, 2021. The new rat batch replaces a recently retired group that includes Magawa, who found 71 landmines and 28 UXO during his five-year career, according to APOPO, an international organization that specializes in detecting landmines and tuberculosis. Magawa received a gold medal last year from Britain's People's Dispensary for Sick Animals for "lifesaving bravery and devotion to duty". REUTERS/Cindy Liu
A landmine found in an area is seen in Preah Vihear province, Cambodia, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Cindy Liu

A landmine found in an area is seen in Preah Vihear province, Cambodia, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Cindy Liu

Reuters / Friday, June 11, 2021
A landmine found in an area is seen in Preah Vihear province, Cambodia, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Cindy Liu
A mine detection rat sniffs for landmines in an area being demined in Preah Vihear province, Cambodia, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Cindy Liu

A mine detection rat sniffs for landmines in an area being demined in Preah Vihear province, Cambodia, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Cindy Liu

Reuters / Friday, June 11, 2021
A mine detection rat sniffs for landmines in an area being demined in Preah Vihear province, Cambodia, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Cindy Liu
Handlers carry mine detection rats in their transport cages to work in an area being demined in Preah Vihear province, Cambodia, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Cindy Liu

Handlers carry mine detection rats in their transport cages to work in an area being demined in Preah Vihear province, Cambodia, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Cindy Liu

Reuters / Friday, June 11, 2021
Handlers carry mine detection rats in their transport cages to work in an area being demined in Preah Vihear province, Cambodia, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Cindy Liu
Mine detection rats are seen in their transport cages before working in an area being demined in Preah Vihear province, Cambodia, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Cindy Liu

Mine detection rats are seen in their transport cages before working in an area being demined in Preah Vihear province, Cambodia, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Cindy Liu

Reuters / Friday, June 11, 2021
Mine detection rats are seen in their transport cages before working in an area being demined in Preah Vihear province, Cambodia, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Cindy Liu
Magawa, the recently retired mine detection rat, eats fruits and vegetables at the APOPO Visitor Center in Siem Reap, Cambodia, June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Cindy Liu

Magawa, the recently retired mine detection rat, eats fruits and vegetables at the APOPO Visitor Center in Siem Reap, Cambodia, June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Cindy Liu

Reuters / Friday, June 11, 2021
Magawa, the recently retired mine detection rat, eats fruits and vegetables at the APOPO Visitor Center in Siem Reap, Cambodia, June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Cindy Liu
Magawa, the recently retired mine detection rat, is seen in its cage at the APOPO Visitor Center in Siem Reap, Cambodia, June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Cindy Liu

Magawa, the recently retired mine detection rat, is seen in its cage at the APOPO Visitor Center in Siem Reap, Cambodia, June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Cindy Liu

Reuters / Friday, June 11, 2021
Magawa, the recently retired mine detection rat, is seen in its cage at the APOPO Visitor Center in Siem Reap, Cambodia, June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Cindy Liu
Magawa, the recently retired mine detection rat, eats corn at the APOPO Visitor Center in Siem Reap, Cambodia, June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Cindy Liu

Magawa, the recently retired mine detection rat, eats corn at the APOPO Visitor Center in Siem Reap, Cambodia, June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Cindy Liu

Reuters / Friday, June 11, 2021
Magawa, the recently retired mine detection rat, eats corn at the APOPO Visitor Center in Siem Reap, Cambodia, June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Cindy Liu
A handler carries mine detection rats in their transport cages to work in an area being demined in Preah Vihear province, Cambodia, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Cindy Liu

A handler carries mine detection rats in their transport cages to work in an area being demined in Preah Vihear province, Cambodia, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Cindy Liu

Reuters / Friday, June 11, 2021
A handler carries mine detection rats in their transport cages to work in an area being demined in Preah Vihear province, Cambodia, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Cindy Liu
Magawa, the recently retired mine detection rat, plays with its previous handler So Malen at the APOPO Visitor Center in Siem Reap, Cambodia, June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Cindy Liu

Magawa, the recently retired mine detection rat, plays with its previous handler So Malen at the APOPO Visitor Center in Siem Reap, Cambodia, June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Cindy Liu

Reuters / Friday, June 11, 2021
Magawa, the recently retired mine detection rat, plays with its previous handler So Malen at the APOPO Visitor Center in Siem Reap, Cambodia, June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Cindy Liu
Magawa, the recently retired mine detection rat, is seen in its cage at the APOPO Visitor Center in Siem Reap, Cambodia, June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Cindy Liu

Magawa, the recently retired mine detection rat, is seen in its cage at the APOPO Visitor Center in Siem Reap, Cambodia, June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Cindy Liu

Reuters / Friday, June 11, 2021
Magawa, the recently retired mine detection rat, is seen in its cage at the APOPO Visitor Center in Siem Reap, Cambodia, June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Cindy Liu
Handlers apply sunscreen on mine detection rats in preparation to work in an area being demined in Preah Vihear province, Cambodia, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Cindy Liu

Handlers apply sunscreen on mine detection rats in preparation to work in an area being demined in Preah Vihear province, Cambodia, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Cindy Liu

Reuters / Friday, June 11, 2021
Handlers apply sunscreen on mine detection rats in preparation to work in an area being demined in Preah Vihear province, Cambodia, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Cindy Liu
Magawa, the recently retired mine detection rat, plays with its previous handler So Malen at the APOPO Visitor Center in Siem Reap, Cambodia, June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Cindy Liu

Magawa, the recently retired mine detection rat, plays with its previous handler So Malen at the APOPO Visitor Center in Siem Reap, Cambodia, June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Cindy Liu

Reuters / Friday, June 11, 2021
Magawa, the recently retired mine detection rat, plays with its previous handler So Malen at the APOPO Visitor Center in Siem Reap, Cambodia, June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Cindy Liu
