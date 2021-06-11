Cambodia deploys rats to sniff out landmines

Magawa, the recently retired mine detection rat, plays with his previous handler So Malen at the APOPO Visitor Center in Siem Reap, Cambodia, June 10, 2021. The new rat batch replaces a recently retired group that includes Magawa, who found 71...more

Magawa, the recently retired mine detection rat, plays with his previous handler So Malen at the APOPO Visitor Center in Siem Reap, Cambodia, June 10, 2021. The new rat batch replaces a recently retired group that includes Magawa, who found 71 landmines and 28 UXO during his five-year career, according to APOPO, an international organization that specializes in detecting landmines and tuberculosis. Magawa received a gold medal last year from Britain's People's Dispensary for Sick Animals for "lifesaving bravery and devotion to duty". REUTERS/Cindy Liu

Close