Canada Day muted as country reckons with dark colonial history
Indigenous performer Danielle Migwans attends a march after the discovery of hundreds of remains of children at former indigenous residential schools, on Canada Day in Toronto, Ontario, Canada July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
People take part in a march after the discovery of hundreds of remains of children at former indigenous residential schools, on Canada Day in Toronto, Ontario, Canada July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
People take part in a march after the discovery of hundreds of remains of children at former indigenous residential schools, on Canada Day in Toronto, Ontario, Canada July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
People take part in a march after the discovery of hundreds of remains of children at former indigenous residential schools, on Canada Day in Toronto, Ontario, Canada July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Emilee Ann and Aiyana Myran play following a march after the discovery of hundreds of remains of children at former indigenous residential schools, on Canada Day in Toronto, Ontario, Canada July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
People take part in a march after the discovery of hundreds of remains of children at former indigenous residential schools, on Canada Day in Toronto, Ontario, Canada July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
People take part in a march after the discovery of hundreds of remains of children at former indigenous residential schools, on Canada Day in Toronto, Ontario, Canada July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Jeremy Caribou waves the Haudenosaunee flag during a march after the discovery of hundreds of remains of children at former indigenous residential schools, on Canada Day in Toronto, Ontario, Canada July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Emilee Ann gets a hug after dancing following a march after the discovery of hundreds of remains of children at former indigenous residential schools, on Canada Day in Toronto, Ontario, Canada July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Indigenous performer Danielle Migwans performs healing dance during a march after the discovery of hundreds of remains of children at former indigenous residential schools, on Canada Day in Toronto, Ontario, Canada July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
People take part in a march after the discovery of hundreds of remains of children at former indigenous residential schools, on Canada Day in Toronto, Ontario, Canada July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
People take part in a march after the discovery of hundreds of remains of children at former indigenous residential schools, on Canada Day in Toronto, Ontario, Canada July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Emilee Ann dances following a march after the discovery of hundreds of remains of children at former indigenous residential schools, on Canada Day in Toronto, Ontario, Canada July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Next Slideshows
Harry and William put aside feud to unveil statue to Princess Diana
British Princes William and Harry put their differences aside when they unveiled a statue to their late mother Princess Diana on what would have been her 60th...
U.S. West faces little-known effect of raging wildfires: contaminated water
With more and fiercer storms expected this year, officials worry about water quality worsening beyond what treatment systems can handle.
China's Communist Party celebrates 100th birthday
China's Communist Party celebrates its 100th birthday, expressing pride in China's development and wishes for a more powerful country.
MORE IN PICTURES
Security tight in Hong Kong on handover anniversary
Police deployed in the streets of Hong Kong in large numbers to prevent protests on the anniversary of the city's return to Chinese rule.
Harry and William put aside feud to unveil statue to Princess Diana
British Princes William and Harry put their differences aside when they unveiled a statue to their late mother Princess Diana on what would have been her 60th birthday.
U.S. West faces little-known effect of raging wildfires: contaminated water
With more and fiercer storms expected this year, officials worry about water quality worsening beyond what treatment systems can handle.
China's Communist Party celebrates 100th birthday
China's Communist Party celebrates its 100th birthday, expressing pride in China's development and wishes for a more powerful country.
Bill Cosby returns home from prison after court reverses sexual assault conviction
Bill Cosby was freed from prison and returned home on Wednesday, less than two hours after Pennsylvania's highest court overturned his sexual assault conviction, saying he never should have faced charges after striking a non-prosecution deal with a previous district attorney more than 15 years ago.
Notable deaths in 2021
Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.
UK-bound Hong Kongers say goodbye at airport
Hong Kong residents bid emotional farewells to their loved ones before they board flights to the United Kingdom, amid deepening concerns over freedoms in the Chinese-ruled city.
Undocumented migrants seeking status go on hunger strike in Belgium
Concern over a weeks-long hunger strike by hundreds of undocumented migrants in Belgium's capital has mounted this week after four men stitched their lips shut to stress their demands for legal recognition and access to work and social services.