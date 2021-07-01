Edition:
Canada Day muted as country reckons with dark colonial history

Indigenous performer Danielle Migwans attends a march after the discovery of hundreds of remains of children at former indigenous residential schools, on Canada Day in Toronto, Ontario, Canada July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

People take part in a march after the discovery of hundreds of remains of children at former indigenous residential schools, on Canada Day in Toronto, Ontario, Canada July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

People take part in a march after the discovery of hundreds of remains of children at former indigenous residential schools, on Canada Day in Toronto, Ontario, Canada July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

People take part in a march after the discovery of hundreds of remains of children at former indigenous residential schools, on Canada Day in Toronto, Ontario, Canada July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Emilee Ann and Aiyana Myran play following a march after the discovery of hundreds of remains of children at former indigenous residential schools, on Canada Day in Toronto, Ontario, Canada July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

People take part in a march after the discovery of hundreds of remains of children at former indigenous residential schools, on Canada Day in Toronto, Ontario, Canada July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

People take part in a march after the discovery of hundreds of remains of children at former indigenous residential schools, on Canada Day in Toronto, Ontario, Canada July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Jeremy Caribou waves the Haudenosaunee flag during a march after the discovery of hundreds of remains of children at former indigenous residential schools, on Canada Day in Toronto, Ontario, Canada July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Emilee Ann gets a hug after dancing following a march after the discovery of hundreds of remains of children at former indigenous residential schools, on Canada Day in Toronto, Ontario, Canada July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Indigenous performer Danielle Migwans performs healing dance during a march after the discovery of hundreds of remains of children at former indigenous residential schools, on Canada Day in Toronto, Ontario, Canada July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

People take part in a march after the discovery of hundreds of remains of children at former indigenous residential schools, on Canada Day in Toronto, Ontario, Canada July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

People take part in a march after the discovery of hundreds of remains of children at former indigenous residential schools, on Canada Day in Toronto, Ontario, Canada July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Emilee Ann dances following a march after the discovery of hundreds of remains of children at former indigenous residential schools, on Canada Day in Toronto, Ontario, Canada July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

