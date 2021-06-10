Edition:
International
Pictures | Thu Jun 10, 2021 | 10:23am EDT

Canada grapples with trauma of indigenous residential schools

The head from a statue of Egerton Ryerson, considered one of the architects of Canada's residential school system, is seen after its removal, at 1492 Land Back Lane reclamation camp set up by Six Nations of the Grand River in Caledonia, Ontario, Canada June 9, 2021. Protesters in Toronto tore down the statue of Ryerson, an educator and Methodist minister who was one of the architects of a system that had aimed to assimilate indigenous children so that they would lose their ties to their families and cultures. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

The head from a statue of Egerton Ryerson, considered one of the architects of Canada's residential school system, is seen after its removal, at 1492 Land Back Lane reclamation camp set up by Six Nations of the Grand River in Caledonia, Ontario,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, June 09, 2021
The head from a statue of Egerton Ryerson, considered one of the architects of Canada's residential school system, is seen after its removal, at 1492 Land Back Lane reclamation camp set up by Six Nations of the Grand River in Caledonia, Ontario, Canada June 9, 2021. Protesters in Toronto tore down the statue of Ryerson, an educator and Methodist minister who was one of the architects of a system that had aimed to assimilate indigenous children so that they would lose their ties to their families and cultures. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Close
1 / 48
Skyler Williams, the spokesperson for Landback Lane, poses for a photo with the head from a Egerton Ryerson statue at 1492 Land Back Lane reclamation camp set up by Six Nations of the Grand River, in Caledonia, Ontario, June 9, 2021. The residential school system, which operated between 1831 and 1996, removed about 150,000 indigenous children from their families and brought them to Christian residential schools run on behalf of the federal government. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Skyler Williams, the spokesperson for Landback Lane, poses for a photo with the head from a Egerton Ryerson statue at 1492 Land Back Lane reclamation camp set up by Six Nations of the Grand River, in Caledonia, Ontario, June 9, 2021. The residential...more

Reuters / Wednesday, June 09, 2021
Skyler Williams, the spokesperson for Landback Lane, poses for a photo with the head from a Egerton Ryerson statue at 1492 Land Back Lane reclamation camp set up by Six Nations of the Grand River, in Caledonia, Ontario, June 9, 2021. The residential school system, which operated between 1831 and 1996, removed about 150,000 indigenous children from their families and brought them to Christian residential schools run on behalf of the federal government. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Close
2 / 48
The head from a statue of Egerton Ryerson is seen at 1492 Land Back Lane reclamation camp set up by Six Nations of the Grand River in Caledonia, Ontario, June 9, 2021. A Canadian Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) set up to investigate the impact of the residential school system said in 2015 that children were malnourished, beaten and abused as part of a system that it called "cultural genocide." REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

The head from a statue of Egerton Ryerson is seen at 1492 Land Back Lane reclamation camp set up by Six Nations of the Grand River in Caledonia, Ontario, June 9, 2021. A Canadian Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) set up to investigate the...more

Reuters / Wednesday, June 09, 2021
The head from a statue of Egerton Ryerson is seen at 1492 Land Back Lane reclamation camp set up by Six Nations of the Grand River in Caledonia, Ontario, June 9, 2021. A Canadian Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) set up to investigate the impact of the residential school system said in 2015 that children were malnourished, beaten and abused as part of a system that it called "cultural genocide." REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Close
3 / 48
Children's shoes, toys, candy, tobacco and flowers are left on a memorial at the Portage La Prairie Indian Residential School, which closed in 1975, in Portage La Prairie, Manitoba, June 8, 2021. The experiences of indigenous children, forcibly separated from their families under a government policy later described as cultural genocide, are back in the spotlight after a radar survey uncovered evidence of the remains of 215 children buried in unmarked areas on the grounds of a Western Canadian residential school last month. REUTERS/Shannon VanRaes

Children's shoes, toys, candy, tobacco and flowers are left on a memorial at the Portage La Prairie Indian Residential School, which closed in 1975, in Portage La Prairie, Manitoba, June 8, 2021. The experiences of indigenous children, forcibly...more

Reuters / Thursday, June 10, 2021
Children's shoes, toys, candy, tobacco and flowers are left on a memorial at the Portage La Prairie Indian Residential School, which closed in 1975, in Portage La Prairie, Manitoba, June 8, 2021. The experiences of indigenous children, forcibly separated from their families under a government policy later described as cultural genocide, are back in the spotlight after a radar survey uncovered evidence of the remains of 215 children buried in unmarked areas on the grounds of a Western Canadian residential school last month. REUTERS/Shannon VanRaes
Close
4 / 48
Lorraine Daniels, executive director of The Indian Residential School Museum of Canada, poses at the former Portage La Prairie Indian Residential School in Manitoba, Canada, June 8, 2021. The 67-year-old went to three different residential schools in Manitoba and said she learned to follow the crowd in order to remain unnoticed to escape abuse. Daniels skipped a grade, excelled in sports and went on to earn a master’s degree in Christian educational ministry. REUTERS/Shannon VanRaes

Lorraine Daniels, executive director of The Indian Residential School Museum of Canada, poses at the former Portage La Prairie Indian Residential School in Manitoba, Canada, June 8, 2021. The 67-year-old went to three different residential schools in...more

Reuters / Thursday, June 10, 2021
Lorraine Daniels, executive director of The Indian Residential School Museum of Canada, poses at the former Portage La Prairie Indian Residential School in Manitoba, Canada, June 8, 2021. The 67-year-old went to three different residential schools in Manitoba and said she learned to follow the crowd in order to remain unnoticed to escape abuse. Daniels skipped a grade, excelled in sports and went on to earn a master’s degree in Christian educational ministry. REUTERS/Shannon VanRaes
Close
5 / 48
"I kind of had a troubled life after I left," said Lorraine Daniels, executive director of The Indian Residential School Museum of Canada. "I found a church that I liked, and it really helped me get through my troubled years. I lived my Christian life, but I also embraced my culture ... I don't blame the Church, I blame the people that ran the Church, that robbed us of our people, our culture, our beliefs." REUTERS/Shannon VanRaes

"I kind of had a troubled life after I left," said Lorraine Daniels, executive director of The Indian Residential School Museum of Canada. "I found a church that I liked, and it really helped me get through my troubled years. I lived my Christian...more

Reuters / Thursday, June 10, 2021
"I kind of had a troubled life after I left," said Lorraine Daniels, executive director of The Indian Residential School Museum of Canada. "I found a church that I liked, and it really helped me get through my troubled years. I lived my Christian life, but I also embraced my culture ... I don't blame the Church, I blame the people that ran the Church, that robbed us of our people, our culture, our beliefs." REUTERS/Shannon VanRaes
Close
6 / 48
Ernie Daniels, who attended the Portage La Prairie Indian Residential School, pauses to remove his hat at a memorial on the grounds of the former school, June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon VanRaes

Ernie Daniels, who attended the Portage La Prairie Indian Residential School, pauses to remove his hat at a memorial on the grounds of the former school, June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon VanRaes

Reuters / Thursday, June 10, 2021
Ernie Daniels, who attended the Portage La Prairie Indian Residential School, pauses to remove his hat at a memorial on the grounds of the former school, June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon VanRaes
Close
7 / 48
Sisters and residential school survivors, Linda Daniels and Ruth Roulette, talk on the steps of the former Portage La Prairie Indian Residential School, June 8, 2021. Roulette, 69, who grew up on the Long Plain First Nation reserve in Manitoba, recalls being initially excited to ride in a car for the first time when she and her siblings were taken to the Sandy Bay residential school near Lake Manitoba, Upon their arrival, Roulette and her sisters were separated from their brothers and taken to get their hair cut short. "At night I kept wondering, 'How come we're here? How come we're not going home?'" she said. REUTERS/Shannon VanRaes

Sisters and residential school survivors, Linda Daniels and Ruth Roulette, talk on the steps of the former Portage La Prairie Indian Residential School, June 8, 2021. Roulette, 69, who grew up on the Long Plain First Nation reserve in Manitoba,...more

Reuters / Thursday, June 10, 2021
Sisters and residential school survivors, Linda Daniels and Ruth Roulette, talk on the steps of the former Portage La Prairie Indian Residential School, June 8, 2021. Roulette, 69, who grew up on the Long Plain First Nation reserve in Manitoba, recalls being initially excited to ride in a car for the first time when she and her siblings were taken to the Sandy Bay residential school near Lake Manitoba, Upon their arrival, Roulette and her sisters were separated from their brothers and taken to get their hair cut short. "At night I kept wondering, 'How come we're here? How come we're not going home?'" she said. REUTERS/Shannon VanRaes
Close
8 / 48
Children's shoes, toys, candy, tobacco and flowers are left on a memorial at the Portage La Prairie Indian Residential School, June 8, 2021. Indigenous children had their long hair, which often had spiritual significance for them, cut upon arrival and were forbidden from speaking their native languages, according to the TRC. Students were given European names and, often, numbers and uniforms. REUTERS/Shannon VanRaes

Children's shoes, toys, candy, tobacco and flowers are left on a memorial at the Portage La Prairie Indian Residential School, June 8, 2021. Indigenous children had their long hair, which often had spiritual significance for them, cut upon arrival...more

Reuters / Thursday, June 10, 2021
Children's shoes, toys, candy, tobacco and flowers are left on a memorial at the Portage La Prairie Indian Residential School, June 8, 2021. Indigenous children had their long hair, which often had spiritual significance for them, cut upon arrival and were forbidden from speaking their native languages, according to the TRC. Students were given European names and, often, numbers and uniforms. REUTERS/Shannon VanRaes
Close
9 / 48
Residential school survivors Ernie Daniels and his sisters Ruth Roulette and Linda Daniels participate in an interview, June 8, 2021. On her first day at school, Roulette said, a nun silently handed her a pencil and paper and, when she didn't respond quickly enough, punched her in the face: "There was blood everywhere. I didn't know what I did wrong. I just cried and cried, and then I had to clean up all the blood." Roulette said she and her friends tried to run away but were caught, beaten and fed carrots for a week - they were told that "people who run away are like rabbits." REUTERS/Shannon VanRaes

Residential school survivors Ernie Daniels and his sisters Ruth Roulette and Linda Daniels participate in an interview, June 8, 2021. On her first day at school, Roulette said, a nun silently handed her a pencil and paper and, when she didn't respond...more

Reuters / Thursday, June 10, 2021
Residential school survivors Ernie Daniels and his sisters Ruth Roulette and Linda Daniels participate in an interview, June 8, 2021. On her first day at school, Roulette said, a nun silently handed her a pencil and paper and, when she didn't respond quickly enough, punched her in the face: "There was blood everywhere. I didn't know what I did wrong. I just cried and cried, and then I had to clean up all the blood." Roulette said she and her friends tried to run away but were caught, beaten and fed carrots for a week - they were told that "people who run away are like rabbits." REUTERS/Shannon VanRaes
Close
10 / 48
The Portage La Prairie Indian Residential School, which closed in 1975, in Portage La Prairie, Manitoba, June 8, 2021. Residential schools focused on manual skills, teaching boys carpentry and other trades while girls were primed for domestic service. While the schools were touted as the only way for indigenous children to get a formal education, the students also worked, cleaning out manure or feeding animals. REUTERS/Shannon VanRaes

The Portage La Prairie Indian Residential School, which closed in 1975, in Portage La Prairie, Manitoba, June 8, 2021. Residential schools focused on manual skills, teaching boys carpentry and other trades while girls were primed for domestic...more

Reuters / Thursday, June 10, 2021
The Portage La Prairie Indian Residential School, which closed in 1975, in Portage La Prairie, Manitoba, June 8, 2021. Residential schools focused on manual skills, teaching boys carpentry and other trades while girls were primed for domestic service. While the schools were touted as the only way for indigenous children to get a formal education, the students also worked, cleaning out manure or feeding animals. REUTERS/Shannon VanRaes
Close
11 / 48
A child's red dress hangs on a stake near the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School after the remains of 215 children, some as young as three years old, were found at the site in British Columbia, June 6, 2021. The discovery of the bodies at the Kamloops Indian Residential School has reopened old wounds in Canada about the lack of information and accountability around the residential school system. The school closed in 1978. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier

A child's red dress hangs on a stake near the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School after the remains of 215 children, some as young as three years old, were found at the site in British Columbia, June 6, 2021. The discovery of the...more

Reuters / Monday, June 07, 2021
A child's red dress hangs on a stake near the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School after the remains of 215 children, some as young as three years old, were found at the site in British Columbia, June 6, 2021. The discovery of the bodies at the Kamloops Indian Residential School has reopened old wounds in Canada about the lack of information and accountability around the residential school system. The school closed in 1978. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier
Close
12 / 48
A man stands on the defaced statue of Egerton Ryerson, considered an architect of Canada's residential indigenous school system, as it lies on the pavement after being toppled following a protest at Ryerson University in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

A man stands on the defaced statue of Egerton Ryerson, considered an architect of Canada's residential indigenous school system, as it lies on the pavement after being toppled following a protest at Ryerson University in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June...more

Reuters / Sunday, June 06, 2021
A man stands on the defaced statue of Egerton Ryerson, considered an architect of Canada's residential indigenous school system, as it lies on the pavement after being toppled following a protest at Ryerson University in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Close
13 / 48
A man steps on the head from a statue of Egerton Ryerson after its removal at Ryerson University in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 6, 2021.  REUTERS/Nick Lachance

A man steps on the head from a statue of Egerton Ryerson after its removal at Ryerson University in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 6, 2021.  REUTERS/Nick Lachance

Reuters / Monday, June 07, 2021
A man steps on the head from a statue of Egerton Ryerson after its removal at Ryerson University in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 6, 2021.  REUTERS/Nick Lachance
Close
14 / 48
Indigenous activists and supporters work to remove the head from a statue of Egerton Ryerson at Ryerson University in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Nick Lachance

Indigenous activists and supporters work to remove the head from a statue of Egerton Ryerson at Ryerson University in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Nick Lachance

Reuters / Monday, June 07, 2021
Indigenous activists and supporters work to remove the head from a statue of Egerton Ryerson at Ryerson University in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Nick Lachance
Close
15 / 48
Indigenous activists and supporters dump the head from a statue of Egerton Ryerson into Lake Ontario in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Nick Lachance

Indigenous activists and supporters dump the head from a statue of Egerton Ryerson into Lake Ontario in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Nick Lachance

Reuters / Monday, June 07, 2021
Indigenous activists and supporters dump the head from a statue of Egerton Ryerson into Lake Ontario in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Nick Lachance
Close
16 / 48
The head (center R) from a statue of Egerton Ryerson is seen after its removal, at 1492 Land Back Lane reclamation camp set up by Six Nations of the Grand River in Caledonia, Ontario, Canada June 9, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

The head (center R) from a statue of Egerton Ryerson is seen after its removal, at 1492 Land Back Lane reclamation camp set up by Six Nations of the Grand River in Caledonia, Ontario, Canada June 9, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Reuters / Wednesday, June 09, 2021
The head (center R) from a statue of Egerton Ryerson is seen after its removal, at 1492 Land Back Lane reclamation camp set up by Six Nations of the Grand River in Caledonia, Ontario, Canada June 9, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Close
17 / 48
A convoy of trucks arrives at the site of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School, in support of the community after the remains of 215 children, some as young as three years old, were found at the site in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada June 5, 2021.  REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier

A convoy of trucks arrives at the site of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School, in support of the community after the remains of 215 children, some as young as three years old, were found at the site in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada...more

Reuters / Saturday, June 05, 2021
A convoy of trucks arrives at the site of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School, in support of the community after the remains of 215 children, some as young as three years old, were found at the site in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada June 5, 2021.  REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier
Close
18 / 48
A memorial on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada June 5, 2021.  REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier

A memorial on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada June 5, 2021.  REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier

Reuters / Saturday, June 05, 2021
A memorial on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada June 5, 2021.  REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier
Close
19 / 48
A crowd waits to welcome runners participating in the annual Spirit of Syilx Unity Run as they reach the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada June 5, 2021.  REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier

A crowd waits to welcome runners participating in the annual Spirit of Syilx Unity Run as they reach the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada June 5, 2021.  REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier

Reuters / Sunday, June 06, 2021
A crowd waits to welcome runners participating in the annual Spirit of Syilx Unity Run as they reach the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada June 5, 2021.  REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier
Close
20 / 48
A woman embraces her daughter during a rally after the remains of 215 children were found at a residential school, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

A woman embraces her daughter during a rally after the remains of 215 children were found at a residential school, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Reuters / Sunday, June 06, 2021
A woman embraces her daughter during a rally after the remains of 215 children were found at a residential school, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Close
21 / 48
Protesters hold a banner during a march from the Ontario provincial legislature, after the remains of 215 children were found on the grounds of the Kamloops Indian Residential School, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Protesters hold a banner during a march from the Ontario provincial legislature, after the remains of 215 children were found on the grounds of the Kamloops Indian Residential School, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Reuters / Sunday, June 06, 2021
Protesters hold a banner during a march from the Ontario provincial legislature, after the remains of 215 children were found on the grounds of the Kamloops Indian Residential School, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Close
22 / 48
Dancers perform during a rally in front of the defaced statue of Egerton Ryerson at Ryerson University in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Dancers perform during a rally in front of the defaced statue of Egerton Ryerson at Ryerson University in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Reuters / Sunday, June 06, 2021
Dancers perform during a rally in front of the defaced statue of Egerton Ryerson at Ryerson University in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Close
23 / 48
The defaced statue of Egerton Ryerson, considered an architect of Canada's residential indigenous school system, is pulled to the pavement following a protest at Ryerson University in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 6, 2021. Courtesy of  @captcanuck6/via REUTERS

The defaced statue of Egerton Ryerson, considered an architect of Canada's residential indigenous school system, is pulled to the pavement following a protest at Ryerson University in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 6, 2021. Courtesy of...more

Reuters / Sunday, June 06, 2021
The defaced statue of Egerton Ryerson, considered an architect of Canada's residential indigenous school system, is pulled to the pavement following a protest at Ryerson University in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 6, 2021. Courtesy of  @captcanuck6/via REUTERS
Close
24 / 48
Children's shoes and teddy bears line the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School, after the Tk'emlups te Secwepemc band council encouraged mourners to take part in a national day of prayer to honour the 215 children in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada June 6, 2021.  REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier

Children's shoes and teddy bears line the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School, after the Tk'emlups te Secwepemc band council encouraged mourners to take part in a national day of prayer to honour the 215 children in Kamloops,...more

Reuters / Sunday, June 06, 2021
Children's shoes and teddy bears line the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School, after the Tk'emlups te Secwepemc band council encouraged mourners to take part in a national day of prayer to honour the 215 children in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada June 6, 2021.  REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier
Close
25 / 48
A young woman takes part in a rally after the remains of 215 children were found at a residential school, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

A young woman takes part in a rally after the remains of 215 children were found at a residential school, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Reuters / Sunday, June 06, 2021
A young woman takes part in a rally after the remains of 215 children were found at a residential school, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Close
26 / 48
Matt Newlove, Alisa Hopkins, and 9-year-old Arianna Hopkins visit a makeshift memorial on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada June 6, 2021.  REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier

Matt Newlove, Alisa Hopkins, and 9-year-old Arianna Hopkins visit a makeshift memorial on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada June 6, 2021.  REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier

Reuters / Sunday, June 06, 2021
Matt Newlove, Alisa Hopkins, and 9-year-old Arianna Hopkins visit a makeshift memorial on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada June 6, 2021.  REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier
Close
27 / 48
A protester takes part in a march from the Ontario provincial legislature in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

A protester takes part in a march from the Ontario provincial legislature in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Reuters / Sunday, June 06, 2021
A protester takes part in a march from the Ontario provincial legislature in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Close
28 / 48
Toni Stepp of Kamloops and Margaret Hyslop of Bella Bella (Heiltsuk) visit a makeshift memorial on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada June 6, 2021.  REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier

Toni Stepp of Kamloops and Margaret Hyslop of Bella Bella (Heiltsuk) visit a makeshift memorial on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada June 6, 2021.  REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier

Reuters / Sunday, June 06, 2021
Toni Stepp of Kamloops and Margaret Hyslop of Bella Bella (Heiltsuk) visit a makeshift memorial on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada June 6, 2021.  REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier
Close
29 / 48
A protester takes part in a march from the Ontario provincial legislature in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

A protester takes part in a march from the Ontario provincial legislature in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Reuters / Sunday, June 06, 2021
A protester takes part in a march from the Ontario provincial legislature in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Close
30 / 48
A protester raises his fist as he takes part in a march from the Ontario provincial legislature in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

A protester raises his fist as he takes part in a march from the Ontario provincial legislature in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Reuters / Sunday, June 06, 2021
A protester raises his fist as he takes part in a march from the Ontario provincial legislature in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Close
31 / 48
A makeshift memorial grows on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada June 5, 2021.  REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier

A makeshift memorial grows on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada June 5, 2021.  REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier

Reuters / Sunday, June 06, 2021
A makeshift memorial grows on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada June 5, 2021.  REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier
Close
32 / 48
A makeshift memorial grows around a monument at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada June 5, 2021.  REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier

A makeshift memorial grows around a monument at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada June 5, 2021.  REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier

Reuters / Sunday, June 06, 2021
A makeshift memorial grows around a monument at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada June 5, 2021.  REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier
Close
33 / 48
A gathering on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada June 5, 2021.  REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier

A gathering on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada June 5, 2021.  REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier

Reuters / Sunday, June 06, 2021
A gathering on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada June 5, 2021.  REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier
Close
34 / 48
Crowds gather to watch as a convoy of trucks arrive at the site of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada June 5, 2021.  REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier

Crowds gather to watch as a convoy of trucks arrive at the site of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada June 5, 2021.  REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier

Reuters / Saturday, June 05, 2021
Crowds gather to watch as a convoy of trucks arrive at the site of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada June 5, 2021.  REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier
Close
35 / 48
Drummers gather on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada June 5, 2021.  REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier

Drummers gather on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada June 5, 2021.  REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier

Reuters / Saturday, June 05, 2021
Drummers gather on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada June 5, 2021.  REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier
Close
36 / 48
Tk'emlups te Secwepemc First Nation Kukpi7 (Chief) Rosanne Casimir speaks to the crowd that gathered on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada June 5, 2021.  REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier

Tk'emlups te Secwepemc First Nation Kukpi7 (Chief) Rosanne Casimir speaks to the crowd that gathered on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada June 5, 2021.  REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier

Reuters / Sunday, June 06, 2021
Tk'emlups te Secwepemc First Nation Kukpi7 (Chief) Rosanne Casimir speaks to the crowd that gathered on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada June 5, 2021.  REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier
Close
37 / 48
Crowds gather on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada June 5, 2021.  REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier

Crowds gather on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada June 5, 2021.  REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier

Reuters / Sunday, June 06, 2021
Crowds gather on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada June 5, 2021.  REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier
Close
38 / 48
Drummers gather on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada June 5, 2021.  REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier

Drummers gather on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada June 5, 2021.  REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier

Reuters / Saturday, June 05, 2021
Drummers gather on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada June 5, 2021.  REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier
Close
39 / 48
Xwisten residential school survivor Everett Tom (centre) drums on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada June 5, 2021.  REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier

Xwisten residential school survivor Everett Tom (centre) drums on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada June 5, 2021.  REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier

Reuters / Saturday, June 05, 2021
Xwisten residential school survivor Everett Tom (centre) drums on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada June 5, 2021.  REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier
Close
40 / 48
A memorial on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada June 5, 2021.  REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier

A memorial on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada June 5, 2021.  REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier

Reuters / Saturday, June 05, 2021
A memorial on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada June 5, 2021.  REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier
Close
41 / 48
Jackie Andrew of lil'wat nation, daughter of a residential school survivor, sees off a group of motorcycle riders who rode to the site of the school in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada June 5, 2021.  REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier

Jackie Andrew of lil'wat nation, daughter of a residential school survivor, sees off a group of motorcycle riders who rode to the site of the school in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada June 5, 2021.  REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier

Reuters / Saturday, June 05, 2021
Jackie Andrew of lil'wat nation, daughter of a residential school survivor, sees off a group of motorcycle riders who rode to the site of the school in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada June 5, 2021.  REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier
Close
42 / 48
Dorothy Coyote of Chilcotin drums after the arrival of motorcycle riders at the school in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada June 5, 2021.  REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier

Dorothy Coyote of Chilcotin drums after the arrival of motorcycle riders at the school in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada June 5, 2021.  REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier

Reuters / Saturday, June 05, 2021
Dorothy Coyote of Chilcotin drums after the arrival of motorcycle riders at the school in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada June 5, 2021.  REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier
Close
43 / 48
A convoy of trucks arrives at the site of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada June 5, 2021.  REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier

A convoy of trucks arrives at the site of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada June 5, 2021.  REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier

Reuters / Saturday, June 05, 2021
A convoy of trucks arrives at the site of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada June 5, 2021.  REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier
Close
44 / 48
The grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School are seen after the remains of 215 children, some as young as three years old, were found at the site in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada June 4, 2021.  REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier

The grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School are seen after the remains of 215 children, some as young as three years old, were found at the site in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada June 4, 2021.  REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier

Reuters / Friday, June 04, 2021
The grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School are seen after the remains of 215 children, some as young as three years old, were found at the site in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada June 4, 2021.  REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier
Close
45 / 48
People listen to speakers during a vigil in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada June 2, 2021.  REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier

People listen to speakers during a vigil in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada June 2, 2021.  REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier

Reuters / Wednesday, June 02, 2021
People listen to speakers during a vigil in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada June 2, 2021.  REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier
Close
46 / 48
The grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School are seen in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada June 4, 2021.  REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier

The grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School are seen in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada June 4, 2021.  REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier

Reuters / Friday, June 04, 2021
The grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School are seen in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada June 4, 2021.  REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier
Close
47 / 48
People walk past a memorial in front of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada May 31, 2021. REUTERS/Dennis Owen

People walk past a memorial in front of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada May 31, 2021. REUTERS/Dennis Owen

Reuters / Tuesday, June 01, 2021
People walk past a memorial in front of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada May 31, 2021. REUTERS/Dennis Owen
Close
48 / 48
View Again
View Next
Canada grieves after Muslim family killed in suspected hate attack

Canada grieves after Muslim family killed in suspected...

Next Slideshows

Canada grieves after Muslim family killed in suspected hate attack

Canada grieves after Muslim family killed in suspected hate attack

Three generations of a Canadian Muslim family were killed while out on an evening walk near their home in London, Ontario, when a man rammed them with his...

8:47am EDT
Biden embarks on 8-day trip to Europe

Biden embarks on 8-day trip to Europe

U.S. President Joe Biden departed for Britain on Wednesday on his first trip abroad since taking office, an eight-day mission to rebuild trans-Atlantic ties...

Jun 09 2021
Thousands of Orthodox pilgrims journey in Russia

Thousands of Orthodox pilgrims journey in Russia

Thousands of Orthodox believers embarked on a five-day journey from Kirov to the village of Velikoretskoye, Russia, to celebrate the icon of St. Nicholas.

Jun 09 2021
Protesters occupy Enbridge pipeline construction site in Minnesota

Protesters occupy Enbridge pipeline construction site in Minnesota

Environmental protesters rally against Enbridge's Line 3 crude oil pipeline in Minnesota, which ships crude from Alberta, Canada, to U.S. Midwest refiners,...

Jun 09 2021

MORE IN PICTURES

Canada grieves after Muslim family killed in suspected hate attack

Canada grieves after Muslim family killed in suspected hate attack

Three generations of a Canadian Muslim family were killed while out on an evening walk near their home in London, Ontario, when a man rammed them with his pickup truck in what police said was a premeditated hate crime.

Best of CMT Awards

Best of CMT Awards

Highlights from the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee.

Biden embarks on 8-day trip to Europe

Biden embarks on 8-day trip to Europe

U.S. President Joe Biden departed for Britain on Wednesday on his first trip abroad since taking office, an eight-day mission to rebuild trans-Atlantic ties strained during the Trump era and to reframe relations with Russia.

Thousands of Orthodox pilgrims journey in Russia

Thousands of Orthodox pilgrims journey in Russia

Thousands of Orthodox believers embarked on a five-day journey from Kirov to the village of Velikoretskoye, Russia, to celebrate the icon of St. Nicholas.

Protesters occupy Enbridge pipeline construction site in Minnesota

Protesters occupy Enbridge pipeline construction site in Minnesota

Environmental protesters rally against Enbridge's Line 3 crude oil pipeline in Minnesota, which ships crude from Alberta, Canada, to U.S. Midwest refiners, saying they stand in solidarity with indigenous communities concerned about the risks the line poses to their rivers and lakes.

Peru's socialists lead tight election as battle brews over result

Peru's socialists lead tight election as battle brews over result

Peruvian socialist Pedro Castillo held a wafer-thin lead in a polarized presidential election on Wednesday, with a battle brewing over the result that could spark weeks of political wrangling, market volatility and deeper divisions.

Living amid the rubble in Gaza

Living amid the rubble in Gaza

Families left homeless by Israeli air strikes set up makeshift shelters around the wreckage of their homes.

Best of the French Open

Best of the French Open

Highlights from the tennis tournament at Roland Garros.

Asylum-seekers cross Rio Grande into U.S.

Asylum-seekers cross Rio Grande into U.S.

Migrants in search of asylum in the United States cross the Rio Grande into Texas.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast