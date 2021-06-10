Canada grapples with trauma of indigenous residential schools
The head from a statue of Egerton Ryerson, considered one of the architects of Canada's residential school system, is seen after its removal, at 1492 Land Back Lane reclamation camp set up by Six Nations of the Grand River in Caledonia, Ontario,...more
Skyler Williams, the spokesperson for Landback Lane, poses for a photo with the head from a Egerton Ryerson statue at 1492 Land Back Lane reclamation camp set up by Six Nations of the Grand River, in Caledonia, Ontario, June 9, 2021. The residential...more
The head from a statue of Egerton Ryerson is seen at 1492 Land Back Lane reclamation camp set up by Six Nations of the Grand River in Caledonia, Ontario, June 9, 2021. A Canadian Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) set up to investigate the...more
Children's shoes, toys, candy, tobacco and flowers are left on a memorial at the Portage La Prairie Indian Residential School, which closed in 1975, in Portage La Prairie, Manitoba, June 8, 2021. The experiences of indigenous children, forcibly...more
Lorraine Daniels, executive director of The Indian Residential School Museum of Canada, poses at the former Portage La Prairie Indian Residential School in Manitoba, Canada, June 8, 2021. The 67-year-old went to three different residential schools in...more
"I kind of had a troubled life after I left," said Lorraine Daniels, executive director of The Indian Residential School Museum of Canada. "I found a church that I liked, and it really helped me get through my troubled years. I lived my Christian...more
Ernie Daniels, who attended the Portage La Prairie Indian Residential School, pauses to remove his hat at a memorial on the grounds of the former school, June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon VanRaes
Sisters and residential school survivors, Linda Daniels and Ruth Roulette, talk on the steps of the former Portage La Prairie Indian Residential School, June 8, 2021. Roulette, 69, who grew up on the Long Plain First Nation reserve in Manitoba,...more
Children's shoes, toys, candy, tobacco and flowers are left on a memorial at the Portage La Prairie Indian Residential School, June 8, 2021. Indigenous children had their long hair, which often had spiritual significance for them, cut upon arrival...more
Residential school survivors Ernie Daniels and his sisters Ruth Roulette and Linda Daniels participate in an interview, June 8, 2021. On her first day at school, Roulette said, a nun silently handed her a pencil and paper and, when she didn't respond...more
The Portage La Prairie Indian Residential School, which closed in 1975, in Portage La Prairie, Manitoba, June 8, 2021. Residential schools focused on manual skills, teaching boys carpentry and other trades while girls were primed for domestic...more
A child's red dress hangs on a stake near the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School after the remains of 215 children, some as young as three years old, were found at the site in British Columbia, June 6, 2021. The discovery of the...more
A man stands on the defaced statue of Egerton Ryerson, considered an architect of Canada's residential indigenous school system, as it lies on the pavement after being toppled following a protest at Ryerson University in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June...more
A man steps on the head from a statue of Egerton Ryerson after its removal at Ryerson University in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Nick Lachance
Indigenous activists and supporters work to remove the head from a statue of Egerton Ryerson at Ryerson University in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Nick Lachance
Indigenous activists and supporters dump the head from a statue of Egerton Ryerson into Lake Ontario in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Nick Lachance
The head (center R) from a statue of Egerton Ryerson is seen after its removal, at 1492 Land Back Lane reclamation camp set up by Six Nations of the Grand River in Caledonia, Ontario, Canada June 9, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
A convoy of trucks arrives at the site of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School, in support of the community after the remains of 215 children, some as young as three years old, were found at the site in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada...more
A memorial on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada June 5, 2021. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier
A crowd waits to welcome runners participating in the annual Spirit of Syilx Unity Run as they reach the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada June 5, 2021. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier
A woman embraces her daughter during a rally after the remains of 215 children were found at a residential school, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Protesters hold a banner during a march from the Ontario provincial legislature, after the remains of 215 children were found on the grounds of the Kamloops Indian Residential School, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Dancers perform during a rally in front of the defaced statue of Egerton Ryerson at Ryerson University in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
The defaced statue of Egerton Ryerson, considered an architect of Canada's residential indigenous school system, is pulled to the pavement following a protest at Ryerson University in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 6, 2021. Courtesy of...more
Children's shoes and teddy bears line the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School, after the Tk'emlups te Secwepemc band council encouraged mourners to take part in a national day of prayer to honour the 215 children in Kamloops,...more
A young woman takes part in a rally after the remains of 215 children were found at a residential school, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Matt Newlove, Alisa Hopkins, and 9-year-old Arianna Hopkins visit a makeshift memorial on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier
A protester takes part in a march from the Ontario provincial legislature in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Toni Stepp of Kamloops and Margaret Hyslop of Bella Bella (Heiltsuk) visit a makeshift memorial on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier
A protester takes part in a march from the Ontario provincial legislature in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
A protester raises his fist as he takes part in a march from the Ontario provincial legislature in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
A makeshift memorial grows on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada June 5, 2021. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier
A makeshift memorial grows around a monument at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada June 5, 2021. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier
A gathering on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada June 5, 2021. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier
Crowds gather to watch as a convoy of trucks arrive at the site of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada June 5, 2021. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier
Drummers gather on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada June 5, 2021. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier
Tk'emlups te Secwepemc First Nation Kukpi7 (Chief) Rosanne Casimir speaks to the crowd that gathered on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada June 5, 2021. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier
Crowds gather on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada June 5, 2021. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier
Drummers gather on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada June 5, 2021. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier
Xwisten residential school survivor Everett Tom (centre) drums on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada June 5, 2021. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier
A memorial on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada June 5, 2021. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier
Jackie Andrew of lil'wat nation, daughter of a residential school survivor, sees off a group of motorcycle riders who rode to the site of the school in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada June 5, 2021. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier
Dorothy Coyote of Chilcotin drums after the arrival of motorcycle riders at the school in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada June 5, 2021. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier
A convoy of trucks arrives at the site of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada June 5, 2021. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier
The grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School are seen after the remains of 215 children, some as young as three years old, were found at the site in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada June 4, 2021. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier
People listen to speakers during a vigil in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada June 2, 2021. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier
The grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School are seen in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada June 4, 2021. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier
People walk past a memorial in front of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada May 31, 2021. REUTERS/Dennis Owen
