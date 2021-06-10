Canada grapples with trauma of indigenous residential schools

Sisters and residential school survivors, Linda Daniels and Ruth Roulette, talk on the steps of the former Portage La Prairie Indian Residential School, June 8, 2021. Roulette, 69, who grew up on the Long Plain First Nation reserve in Manitoba, recalls being initially excited to ride in a car for the first time when she and her siblings were taken to the Sandy Bay residential school near Lake Manitoba, Upon their arrival, Roulette and her sisters were separated from their brothers and taken to get their hair cut short. "At night I kept wondering, 'How come we're here? How come we're not going home?'" she said. REUTERS/Shannon VanRaes

Close