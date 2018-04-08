Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sun Apr 8, 2018 | 1:19am EDT

Canada grieves after hockey team bus crash

A Humboldt Broncos team jersey is seen among notes and flowers at a memorial for the Humboldt Broncos team leading into the Elgar Petersen Arena in Humboldt, Saskatchewan, Canada April 7, 2018. REUTERS/Matt Smith

A Humboldt Broncos team jersey is seen among notes and flowers at a memorial for the Humboldt Broncos team leading into the Elgar Petersen Arena in Humboldt, Saskatchewan, Canada April 7, 2018. REUTERS/Matt Smith

Reuters / Saturday, April 07, 2018
A Humboldt Broncos team jersey is seen among notes and flowers at a memorial for the Humboldt Broncos team leading into the Elgar Petersen Arena in Humboldt, Saskatchewan, Canada April 7, 2018. REUTERS/Matt Smith
Close
1 / 17
The 2017-2018 Humboldt Broncos Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League team is pictured in this undated handout photo. Amanda Brochu/Handout via REUTERS

The 2017-2018 Humboldt Broncos Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League team is pictured in this undated handout photo. Amanda Brochu/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, April 07, 2018
The 2017-2018 Humboldt Broncos Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League team is pictured in this undated handout photo. Amanda Brochu/Handout via REUTERS
Close
2 / 17
Head coach Darcy Haugan talks to the 2017-2018 Humboldt Broncos Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League team on the bench during a game in this undated handout photo. Amanda Brochu/Handout via REUTERS

Head coach Darcy Haugan talks to the 2017-2018 Humboldt Broncos Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League team on the bench during a game in this undated handout photo. Amanda Brochu/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, April 07, 2018
Head coach Darcy Haugan talks to the 2017-2018 Humboldt Broncos Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League team on the bench during a game in this undated handout photo. Amanda Brochu/Handout via REUTERS
Close
3 / 17
The 2017-2018 Humboldt Broncos Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League team is pictured in this undated handout photo. Amanda Brochu/Handout via REUTERS

The 2017-2018 Humboldt Broncos Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League team is pictured in this undated handout photo. Amanda Brochu/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, April 07, 2018
The 2017-2018 Humboldt Broncos Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League team is pictured in this undated handout photo. Amanda Brochu/Handout via REUTERS
Close
4 / 17
An emergency vehicle blocks the road to traffic near Tisdale, Saskatchewan, Canada April 7, 2018. REUTERS/Matt Smith

An emergency vehicle blocks the road to traffic near Tisdale, Saskatchewan, Canada April 7, 2018. REUTERS/Matt Smith

Reuters / Saturday, April 07, 2018
An emergency vehicle blocks the road to traffic near Tisdale, Saskatchewan, Canada April 7, 2018. REUTERS/Matt Smith
Close
5 / 17
Members of the community and media gather for a press conference with RCMP and representatives of the Humboldt Broncos and the Junior Hockey League at the Elgar Petersen Arena in Humboldt, April 7, 2018. REUTERS/Matt Smith

Members of the community and media gather for a press conference with RCMP and representatives of the Humboldt Broncos and the Junior Hockey League at the Elgar Petersen Arena in Humboldt, April 7, 2018. REUTERS/Matt Smith

Reuters / Saturday, April 07, 2018
Members of the community and media gather for a press conference with RCMP and representatives of the Humboldt Broncos and the Junior Hockey League at the Elgar Petersen Arena in Humboldt, April 7, 2018. REUTERS/Matt Smith
Close
6 / 17
Community members leave notes and flowers at a memorial at Elgar Petersen Arena in Humboldt, April 7, 2018. REUTERS/Matt Smith

Community members leave notes and flowers at a memorial at Elgar Petersen Arena in Humboldt, April 7, 2018. REUTERS/Matt Smith

Reuters / Saturday, April 07, 2018
Community members leave notes and flowers at a memorial at Elgar Petersen Arena in Humboldt, April 7, 2018. REUTERS/Matt Smith
Close
7 / 17
President of the SJHL Bill Chao speaks with members of the community and media during a press conference in Humboldt, April 7, 2018. REUTERS/Matt Smith

President of the SJHL Bill Chao speaks with members of the community and media during a press conference in Humboldt, April 7, 2018. REUTERS/Matt Smith

Reuters / Saturday, April 07, 2018
President of the SJHL Bill Chao speaks with members of the community and media during a press conference in Humboldt, April 7, 2018. REUTERS/Matt Smith
Close
8 / 17
Members of the community and media gather for a press conference with RCMP and representatives of the Humboldt Broncos and the Junior Hockey League, April 7, 2018. REUTERS/Matt Smith

Members of the community and media gather for a press conference with RCMP and representatives of the Humboldt Broncos and the Junior Hockey League, April 7, 2018. REUTERS/Matt Smith

Reuters / Saturday, April 07, 2018
Members of the community and media gather for a press conference with RCMP and representatives of the Humboldt Broncos and the Junior Hockey League, April 7, 2018. REUTERS/Matt Smith
Close
9 / 17
The Humboldt Broncos logo at centre ice at the Elgar Petersen Arena in Humboldt, April 7, 2018. REUTERS/Matt Smith

The Humboldt Broncos logo at centre ice at the Elgar Petersen Arena in Humboldt, April 7, 2018. REUTERS/Matt Smith

Reuters / Saturday, April 07, 2018
The Humboldt Broncos logo at centre ice at the Elgar Petersen Arena in Humboldt, April 7, 2018. REUTERS/Matt Smith
Close
10 / 17
Humboldt Broncos President Keven Garinger and President of the SJHL Bill Chao (R) speak with members of the community and media during a press conference, April 7, 2018. REUTERS/Matt Smith

Humboldt Broncos President Keven Garinger and President of the SJHL Bill Chao (R) speak with members of the community and media during a press conference, April 7, 2018. REUTERS/Matt Smith

Reuters / Saturday, April 07, 2018
Humboldt Broncos President Keven Garinger and President of the SJHL Bill Chao (R) speak with members of the community and media during a press conference, April 7, 2018. REUTERS/Matt Smith
Close
11 / 17
Members of the community and media gather for a press conference with RCMP and representatives of the Humboldt Broncos and the Junior Hockey League, April 7, 2018. REUTERS/Matt Smith

Members of the community and media gather for a press conference with RCMP and representatives of the Humboldt Broncos and the Junior Hockey League, April 7, 2018. REUTERS/Matt Smith

Reuters / Saturday, April 07, 2018
Members of the community and media gather for a press conference with RCMP and representatives of the Humboldt Broncos and the Junior Hockey League, April 7, 2018. REUTERS/Matt Smith
Close
12 / 17
Community members leave notes and flowers at a memorial for the Humboldt Broncos at Elgar Petersen Arena, April 7, 2018. REUTERS/Matt Smith

Community members leave notes and flowers at a memorial for the Humboldt Broncos at Elgar Petersen Arena, April 7, 2018. REUTERS/Matt Smith

Reuters / Saturday, April 07, 2018
Community members leave notes and flowers at a memorial for the Humboldt Broncos at Elgar Petersen Arena, April 7, 2018. REUTERS/Matt Smith
Close
13 / 17
An emergency vehicle blocks the road to traffic the day after the collision near Tisdale, Saskatchewan, April 7, 2018. REUTERS/Matt Smith

An emergency vehicle blocks the road to traffic the day after the collision near Tisdale, Saskatchewan, April 7, 2018. REUTERS/Matt Smith

Reuters / Saturday, April 07, 2018
An emergency vehicle blocks the road to traffic the day after the collision near Tisdale, Saskatchewan, April 7, 2018. REUTERS/Matt Smith
Close
14 / 17
Members of the community and media gather for a press conference with RCMP and representatives of the Humboldt Broncos and the Junior Hockey League, April 7, 2018. REUTERS/Matt Smith

Members of the community and media gather for a press conference with RCMP and representatives of the Humboldt Broncos and the Junior Hockey League, April 7, 2018. REUTERS/Matt Smith

Reuters / Saturday, April 07, 2018
Members of the community and media gather for a press conference with RCMP and representatives of the Humboldt Broncos and the Junior Hockey League, April 7, 2018. REUTERS/Matt Smith
Close
15 / 17
Mayor of Humboldt Rob Muench speaks with members of the community and media during a press conference, April 7, 2018. REUTERS/Matt Smith

Mayor of Humboldt Rob Muench speaks with members of the community and media during a press conference, April 7, 2018. REUTERS/Matt Smith

Reuters / Saturday, April 07, 2018
Mayor of Humboldt Rob Muench speaks with members of the community and media during a press conference, April 7, 2018. REUTERS/Matt Smith
Close
16 / 17
Community members leave notes and flowers at a memorial for the Humboldt Broncos at Elgar Petersen Arena, April 7, 2018. REUTERS/Matt Smith

Community members leave notes and flowers at a memorial for the Humboldt Broncos at Elgar Petersen Arena, April 7, 2018. REUTERS/Matt Smith

Reuters / Saturday, April 07, 2018
Community members leave notes and flowers at a memorial for the Humboldt Broncos at Elgar Petersen Arena, April 7, 2018. REUTERS/Matt Smith
Close
17 / 17
View Again
View Next
Caught at the Mexico-U.S. border

Caught at the Mexico-U.S. border

Next Slideshows

Caught at the Mexico-U.S. border

Caught at the Mexico-U.S. border

Unfazed by tough talk from President Donald Trump, migrants cross the U.S.-Mexico border in the Rio Grande Valley, one of the busiest crossing points for those...

Apr 06 2018
Brazil's Lula defies prison order

Brazil's Lula defies prison order

Brazil's former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva defied a judge's order to turn himself in to police and start serving a 12-year prison sentence for bribery...

Apr 06 2018
Another deadly day on Gaza-Israel border

Another deadly day on Gaza-Israel border

Israeli troops shot dead seven Palestinian protesters and wounded at least 200 along the Israel-Gaza border on Friday, Gaza medical officials said, raising the...

Apr 06 2018
Migrant caravan heads to U.S. border

Migrant caravan heads to U.S. border

Hundreds of Central American migrants march on a journey through Mexico to the U.S. border, seeking to draw attention to migrants' rights and provide them with...

Apr 06 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Caught at the Mexico-U.S. border

Caught at the Mexico-U.S. border

Unfazed by tough talk from President Donald Trump, migrants cross the U.S.-Mexico border in the Rio Grande Valley, one of the busiest crossing points for those trying to enter the United States illegally.

Brazil's Lula defies prison order

Brazil's Lula defies prison order

Brazil's former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva defied a judge's order to turn himself in to police and start serving a 12-year prison sentence for bribery that would likely end his hopes of regaining the presidency.

Conor McGregor charged after Brooklyn melee

Conor McGregor charged after Brooklyn melee

Mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor was freed by a New York judge on $50,000 bail after being charged with assault for his part in a melee at a media event to publicize a series of UFC fights at a Brooklyn arena.

Another deadly day on Gaza-Israel border

Another deadly day on Gaza-Israel border

Israeli troops shot dead seven Palestinian protesters and wounded at least 200 along the Israel-Gaza border on Friday, Gaza medical officials said, raising the death toll to 27 in the week-long disturbances.

Best of the Commonwealth Games

Best of the Commonwealth Games

Highlights from the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia.

Migrant caravan heads to U.S. border

Migrant caravan heads to U.S. border

Hundreds of Central American migrants march on a journey through Mexico to the U.S. border, seeking to draw attention to migrants' rights and provide them with aid as they flee violence in their home countries.

Best of the Masters

Best of the Masters

Highlights from the 2018 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia.

Deadly protests at Gaza-Israel border

Deadly protests at Gaza-Israel border

Israeli fire killed a Palestinian at the Gaza border and another died of wounds suffered several days ago, health officials said, bringing to 19 the number of Palestinians dead from a week of frontier protests.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast