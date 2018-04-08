Canada grieves after hockey team bus crash
A Humboldt Broncos team jersey is seen among notes and flowers at a memorial for the Humboldt Broncos team leading into the Elgar Petersen Arena in Humboldt, Saskatchewan, Canada April 7, 2018. REUTERS/Matt Smith
The 2017-2018 Humboldt Broncos Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League team is pictured in this undated handout photo. Amanda Brochu/Handout via REUTERS
Head coach Darcy Haugan talks to the 2017-2018 Humboldt Broncos Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League team on the bench during a game in this undated handout photo. Amanda Brochu/Handout via REUTERS
The 2017-2018 Humboldt Broncos Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League team is pictured in this undated handout photo. Amanda Brochu/Handout via REUTERS
An emergency vehicle blocks the road to traffic near Tisdale, Saskatchewan, Canada April 7, 2018. REUTERS/Matt Smith
Members of the community and media gather for a press conference with RCMP and representatives of the Humboldt Broncos and the Junior Hockey League at the Elgar Petersen Arena in Humboldt, April 7, 2018. REUTERS/Matt Smith
Community members leave notes and flowers at a memorial at Elgar Petersen Arena in Humboldt, April 7, 2018. REUTERS/Matt Smith
President of the SJHL Bill Chao speaks with members of the community and media during a press conference in Humboldt, April 7, 2018. REUTERS/Matt Smith
Members of the community and media gather for a press conference with RCMP and representatives of the Humboldt Broncos and the Junior Hockey League, April 7, 2018. REUTERS/Matt Smith
The Humboldt Broncos logo at centre ice at the Elgar Petersen Arena in Humboldt, April 7, 2018. REUTERS/Matt Smith
Humboldt Broncos President Keven Garinger and President of the SJHL Bill Chao (R) speak with members of the community and media during a press conference, April 7, 2018. REUTERS/Matt Smith
Members of the community and media gather for a press conference with RCMP and representatives of the Humboldt Broncos and the Junior Hockey League, April 7, 2018. REUTERS/Matt Smith
Community members leave notes and flowers at a memorial for the Humboldt Broncos at Elgar Petersen Arena, April 7, 2018. REUTERS/Matt Smith
An emergency vehicle blocks the road to traffic the day after the collision near Tisdale, Saskatchewan, April 7, 2018. REUTERS/Matt Smith
Members of the community and media gather for a press conference with RCMP and representatives of the Humboldt Broncos and the Junior Hockey League, April 7, 2018. REUTERS/Matt Smith
Mayor of Humboldt Rob Muench speaks with members of the community and media during a press conference, April 7, 2018. REUTERS/Matt Smith
Community members leave notes and flowers at a memorial for the Humboldt Broncos at Elgar Petersen Arena, April 7, 2018. REUTERS/Matt Smith
