Edition:
International
Pictures | Wed Jun 9, 2021 | 7:58am EDT

Canada grieves after Muslim family killed in suspected hate attack

A girl named Haneen holds a sign during a vigil at London Muslim Mosque in London, Ontario, Canada, June 8, 2021. Several thousand mourners gathered at a vigil to remember three generations of a Canadian Muslim family killed in what police said was a premeditated hate crime. On Sunday, four members of the family were killed as they were out on an evening walk near their home, when police say a man rammed them with his pick-up truck, targeting them because of their religion. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

A girl named Haneen holds a sign during a vigil at London Muslim Mosque in London, Ontario, Canada, June 8, 2021. Several thousand mourners gathered at a vigil to remember three generations of a Canadian Muslim family killed in what police said was a...more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 08, 2021
A girl named Haneen holds a sign during a vigil at London Muslim Mosque in London, Ontario, Canada, June 8, 2021. Several thousand mourners gathered at a vigil to remember three generations of a Canadian Muslim family killed in what police said was a premeditated hate crime. On Sunday, four members of the family were killed as they were out on an evening walk near their home, when police say a man rammed them with his pick-up truck, targeting them because of their religion. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Close
1 / 40
People attend a vigil outside the London Muslim Mosque, June 8, 2021. The victims were Salman Afzaal, 46; his wife, Madiha Salman, 44; their 15-year-old daughter, Yumna Afzaal; and Afzaal's 74-year-old mother. Their 9-year-old son, Fayez Afzaal, remained hospitalized on Tuesday with serious but non-life-threatening injuries in stable condition. Nathan Denette/Pool via REUTERS

People attend a vigil outside the London Muslim Mosque, June 8, 2021. The victims were Salman Afzaal, 46; his wife, Madiha Salman, 44; their 15-year-old daughter, Yumna Afzaal; and Afzaal's 74-year-old mother. Their 9-year-old son, Fayez Afzaal,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 08, 2021
People attend a vigil outside the London Muslim Mosque, June 8, 2021. The victims were Salman Afzaal, 46; his wife, Madiha Salman, 44; their 15-year-old daughter, Yumna Afzaal; and Afzaal's 74-year-old mother. Their 9-year-old son, Fayez Afzaal, remained hospitalized on Tuesday with serious but non-life-threatening injuries in stable condition. Nathan Denette/Pool via REUTERS
Close
2 / 40
People attend a vigil in London, Ontario, Canada, June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

People attend a vigil in London, Ontario, Canada, June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Reuters / Tuesday, June 08, 2021
People attend a vigil in London, Ontario, Canada, June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Close
3 / 40
People pray following a vigil at London Muslim Mosque, June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

People pray following a vigil at London Muslim Mosque, June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Reuters / Tuesday, June 08, 2021
People pray following a vigil at London Muslim Mosque, June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Close
4 / 40
Kira Stephani speaks with her daughters Aisha Sayyed and Aliyah Sayyed at a makeshift memorial at the crime scene, June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Kira Stephani speaks with her daughters Aisha Sayyed and Aliyah Sayyed at a makeshift memorial at the crime scene, June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Reuters / Tuesday, June 08, 2021
Kira Stephani speaks with her daughters Aisha Sayyed and Aliyah Sayyed at a makeshift memorial at the crime scene, June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Close
5 / 40
Mourners react during a moment of silence at a vigil outside the London Muslim Mosque, June 8, 2021. Nathan Denette/Pool via REUTERS

Mourners react during a moment of silence at a vigil outside the London Muslim Mosque, June 8, 2021. Nathan Denette/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, June 08, 2021
Mourners react during a moment of silence at a vigil outside the London Muslim Mosque, June 8, 2021. Nathan Denette/Pool via REUTERS
Close
6 / 40
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau lays flowers at a vigil outside the London Muslim Mosque, June 8, 2021. Nathan Denette/Pool via REUTERS

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau lays flowers at a vigil outside the London Muslim Mosque, June 8, 2021. Nathan Denette/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, June 08, 2021
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau lays flowers at a vigil outside the London Muslim Mosque, June 8, 2021. Nathan Denette/Pool via REUTERS
Close
7 / 40
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh points to his turban as he speaks about racism during a speech at a vigil outside the London Muslim Mosque, June 8, 2021. Nathan Denette/Pool via REUTERS

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh points to his turban as he speaks about racism during a speech at a vigil outside the London Muslim Mosque, June 8, 2021. Nathan Denette/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, June 08, 2021
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh points to his turban as he speaks about racism during a speech at a vigil outside the London Muslim Mosque, June 8, 2021. Nathan Denette/Pool via REUTERS
Close
8 / 40
People attend a vigil at London Muslim Mosque, June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

People attend a vigil at London Muslim Mosque, June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Reuters / Tuesday, June 08, 2021
People attend a vigil at London Muslim Mosque, June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Close
9 / 40
Somia Aslam cries during a moment of silence while attending a vigil with her husband Mansoor Malik, June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Somia Aslam cries during a moment of silence while attending a vigil with her husband Mansoor Malik, June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Reuters / Tuesday, June 08, 2021
Somia Aslam cries during a moment of silence while attending a vigil with her husband Mansoor Malik, June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Close
10 / 40
People hold placards during a vigil in London, Ontario, Canada, June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

People hold placards during a vigil in London, Ontario, Canada, June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Reuters / Tuesday, June 08, 2021
People hold placards during a vigil in London, Ontario, Canada, June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Close
11 / 40
People hold placards as they attend a vigil in London, Ontario, Canada, June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

People hold placards as they attend a vigil in London, Ontario, Canada, June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Reuters / Tuesday, June 08, 2021
People hold placards as they attend a vigil in London, Ontario, Canada, June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Close
12 / 40
People embrace at a makeshift memorial, June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

People embrace at a makeshift memorial, June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Reuters / Tuesday, June 08, 2021
People embrace at a makeshift memorial, June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Close
13 / 40
People attend a vigil at London Muslim Mosque, June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

People attend a vigil at London Muslim Mosque, June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Reuters / Tuesday, June 08, 2021
People attend a vigil at London Muslim Mosque, June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Close
14 / 40
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau greets mourners before the start of a vigil outside the London Muslim Mosque, June 8, 2021. Nathan Denette/Pool via REUTERS

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau greets mourners before the start of a vigil outside the London Muslim Mosque, June 8, 2021. Nathan Denette/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, June 08, 2021
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau greets mourners before the start of a vigil outside the London Muslim Mosque, June 8, 2021. Nathan Denette/Pool via REUTERS
Close
15 / 40
People receive free ice cream from a mobile ice cream vendor, following a vigil, June 8, 2021. The sign reads "From our Muslim family to yours". REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

People receive free ice cream from a mobile ice cream vendor, following a vigil, June 8, 2021. The sign reads "From our Muslim family to yours". REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Reuters / Tuesday, June 08, 2021
People receive free ice cream from a mobile ice cream vendor, following a vigil, June 8, 2021. The sign reads "From our Muslim family to yours". REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Close
16 / 40
Candice Auclair hugs Endaiya Campbell at a makeshift memorial at the fatal crime scene in London, Ontario, Canada June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Candice Auclair hugs Endaiya Campbell at a makeshift memorial at the fatal crime scene in London, Ontario, Canada June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Reuters / Tuesday, June 08, 2021
Candice Auclair hugs Endaiya Campbell at a makeshift memorial at the fatal crime scene in London, Ontario, Canada June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Close
17 / 40
People stand at a makeshift memorial, June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

People stand at a makeshift memorial, June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Reuters / Tuesday, June 08, 2021
People stand at a makeshift memorial, June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Close
18 / 40
Flowers are left at a makeshift memorial, June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Flowers are left at a makeshift memorial, June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Reuters / Tuesday, June 08, 2021
Flowers are left at a makeshift memorial, June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Close
19 / 40
Misty Santerre and her daughter Jasmina react near flowers laid at the scene, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Misty Santerre and her daughter Jasmina react near flowers laid at the scene, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Reuters / Monday, June 07, 2021
Misty Santerre and her daughter Jasmina react near flowers laid at the scene, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Close
20 / 40
People gather at a makeshift memorial at the scene, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

People gather at a makeshift memorial at the scene, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Reuters / Monday, June 07, 2021
People gather at a makeshift memorial at the scene, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Close
21 / 40
The London Muslim Mosque, which is located about 500 metres from where police arrested the suspect in London, Ontario, Canada June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

The London Muslim Mosque, which is located about 500 metres from where police arrested the suspect in London, Ontario, Canada June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Reuters / Tuesday, June 08, 2021
The London Muslim Mosque, which is located about 500 metres from where police arrested the suspect in London, Ontario, Canada June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Close
22 / 40
Abdullah Alzureiqi and his daughter Hala say a prayer at the crime scene, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Abdullah Alzureiqi and his daughter Hala say a prayer at the crime scene, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Reuters / Monday, June 07, 2021
Abdullah Alzureiqi and his daughter Hala say a prayer at the crime scene, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Close
23 / 40
Members of the Selamati family lay flowers at the scene, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Members of the Selamati family lay flowers at the scene, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Reuters / Monday, June 07, 2021
Members of the Selamati family lay flowers at the scene, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Close
24 / 40
People put up a sign at a makeshift memorial at the crime scene, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

People put up a sign at a makeshift memorial at the crime scene, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Reuters / Monday, June 07, 2021
People put up a sign at a makeshift memorial at the crime scene, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Close
25 / 40
Flowers are seen at a makeshift memorial, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Flowers are seen at a makeshift memorial, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Reuters / Monday, June 07, 2021
Flowers are seen at a makeshift memorial, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Close
26 / 40
Three men view the makeshift memorial at the London Muslim Mosque June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Three men view the makeshift memorial at the London Muslim Mosque June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Reuters / Tuesday, June 08, 2021
Three men view the makeshift memorial at the London Muslim Mosque June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Close
27 / 40
A woman blows a kiss at the London Muslim Mosque June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

A woman blows a kiss at the London Muslim Mosque June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Reuters / Tuesday, June 08, 2021
A woman blows a kiss at the London Muslim Mosque June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Close
28 / 40
A woman prays at the London Muslim Mosque June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

A woman prays at the London Muslim Mosque June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Reuters / Tuesday, June 08, 2021
A woman prays at the London Muslim Mosque June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Close
29 / 40
People and members of the media are seen at a makeshift memorial at the scene, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

People and members of the media are seen at a makeshift memorial at the scene, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Reuters / Monday, June 07, 2021
People and members of the media are seen at a makeshift memorial at the scene, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Close
30 / 40
A woman wearing a face mask reacts near flowers laid at the scene, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

A woman wearing a face mask reacts near flowers laid at the scene, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Reuters / Monday, June 07, 2021
A woman wearing a face mask reacts near flowers laid at the scene, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Close
31 / 40
Candles arranged in a heart shape are seen at a makeshift memorial at the scene, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Candles arranged in a heart shape are seen at a makeshift memorial at the scene, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Reuters / Monday, June 07, 2021
Candles arranged in a heart shape are seen at a makeshift memorial at the scene, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Close
32 / 40
Siblings Zeina Abdulhadi, 15, and Abood, 18, light candles at the scene, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Siblings Zeina Abdulhadi, 15, and Abood, 18, light candles at the scene, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Reuters / Monday, June 07, 2021
Siblings Zeina Abdulhadi, 15, and Abood, 18, light candles at the scene, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Close
33 / 40
A man and a girl react as they stand near flowers laid at the scene, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

A man and a girl react as they stand near flowers laid at the scene, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Reuters / Monday, June 07, 2021
A man and a girl react as they stand near flowers laid at the scene, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Close
34 / 40
Nathan Watson and his son Tyson, 8, lay flowers at a makeshift memorial at the scene, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Nathan Watson and his son Tyson, 8, lay flowers at a makeshift memorial at the scene, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Reuters / Monday, June 07, 2021
Nathan Watson and his son Tyson, 8, lay flowers at a makeshift memorial at the scene, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Close
35 / 40
People stand at a makeshift memorial at the scene, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

People stand at a makeshift memorial at the scene, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Reuters / Monday, June 07, 2021
People stand at a makeshift memorial at the scene, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Close
36 / 40
Zubair Ahmad and his wife put up a poster at the scene, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Zubair Ahmad and his wife put up a poster at the scene, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Reuters / Monday, June 07, 2021
Zubair Ahmad and his wife put up a poster at the scene, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Close
37 / 40
Members of the Najjar family lay flowers at the scene, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Members of the Najjar family lay flowers at the scene, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Reuters / Monday, June 07, 2021
Members of the Najjar family lay flowers at the scene, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Close
38 / 40
Clara Meagher, 16, and Kelyalynn Detibeiro (R), 17, put up a sign at the scene, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Clara Meagher, 16, and Kelyalynn Detibeiro (R), 17, put up a sign at the scene, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Reuters / Monday, June 07, 2021
Clara Meagher, 16, and Kelyalynn Detibeiro (R), 17, put up a sign at the scene, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Close
39 / 40
Nafisa Azima carries Seena Safdari while laying flowers at the scene, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Nafisa Azima carries Seena Safdari while laying flowers at the scene, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Reuters / Monday, June 07, 2021
Nafisa Azima carries Seena Safdari while laying flowers at the scene, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Close
40 / 40
View Again
View Next
Kamala Harris meets Mexican president to tackle the root causes of migration

Kamala Harris meets Mexican president to tackle the...

Next Slideshows

Kamala Harris meets Mexican president to tackle the root causes of migration

Kamala Harris meets Mexican president to tackle the root causes of migration

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris told Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador that relations were entering a "new era" as they agreed on Tuesday to...

Jun 08 2021
The haunting legacy of Ratko Mladic's crimes

The haunting legacy of Ratko Mladic's crimes

(Warning: graphic content) U.N. war crimes judges upheld a genocide conviction and life sentence against former Bosnian Serb military commander Ratko Mladic,...

Jun 08 2021
Graduating in the class of 2021

Graduating in the class of 2021

Young people mark a life milestone with socially distanced graduation ceremonies.

Jun 08 2021
Protesters occupy Enbridge pipeline construction site in Minnesota

Protesters occupy Enbridge pipeline construction site in Minnesota

Environmental protesters rally against Enbridge's Line 3 crude oil pipeline in Minnesota, which ships crude from Alberta, Canada, to U.S. Midwest refiners,...

Jun 08 2021

MORE IN PICTURES

Kamala Harris meets Mexican president to tackle the root causes of migration

Kamala Harris meets Mexican president to tackle the root causes of migration

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris told Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador that relations were entering a "new era" as they agreed on Tuesday to deepen economic ties and invest in Central America to try to address a record spike in migration.

The haunting legacy of Ratko Mladic's crimes

The haunting legacy of Ratko Mladic's crimes

(Warning: graphic content) U.N. war crimes judges upheld a genocide conviction and life sentence against former Bosnian Serb military commander Ratko Mladic, who terrorized Sarajevo during a 43-month siege and presided over the massacre of more than 8,000 Muslim men and boys in Srebrenica.

Graduating in the class of 2021

Graduating in the class of 2021

Young people mark a life milestone with socially distanced graduation ceremonies.

Protesters occupy Enbridge pipeline construction site in Minnesota

Protesters occupy Enbridge pipeline construction site in Minnesota

Environmental protesters rally against Enbridge's Line 3 crude oil pipeline in Minnesota, which ships crude from Alberta, Canada, to U.S. Midwest refiners, saying they stand in solidarity with indigenous communities concerned about the risks the line poses to their rivers and lakes.

Turkey's coast mired in 'sea snot'

Turkey's coast mired in 'sea snot'

A plague of "sea snot" threatens Turkey's Sea of Marmara, as the thick slimy layer of the organic matter, known as marine mucilage, spreads through the sea south of Istanbul, posing a threat to marine life and the fishing industry.

Peru presidential run-off still too close to call

Peru presidential run-off still too close to call

Peru's presidential election vote count ticked closer to the end on Tuesday, but a slender margin between the two polarized candidates Pedro Castillo and Keiko Fujimori, contested ballots and accusations of fraud mean the winner may take a lot longer to confirm.

Brood X cicadas emerge after 17 years underground

Brood X cicadas emerge after 17 years underground

Billions of red-eyed cicadas, known as Brood X, are crawling their way above ground after a 17-year stay underground in portions of the eastern United States.

Kamala Harris meets Guatemalan president to tackle corruption, undocumented immigration

Kamala Harris meets Guatemalan president to tackle corruption, undocumented immigration

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said on Monday she had held "robust" talks with Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei on the need to fight corruption and deter undocumented immigration from Central America to the United States.

Canada mourns after 215 children's remains discovered at indigenous residential school

Canada mourns after 215 children's remains discovered at indigenous residential school

The discovery of 215 children's remains last month at the Kamloops Indian Residential School in British Columbia reopened old wounds about the lack of information and accountability around the residential school system, which forcibly separated indigenous children from their families.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast