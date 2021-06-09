Canada grieves after Muslim family killed in suspected hate attack
A girl named Haneen holds a sign during a vigil at London Muslim Mosque in London, Ontario, Canada, June 8, 2021. Several thousand mourners gathered at a vigil to remember three generations of a Canadian Muslim family killed in what police said was a...more
People attend a vigil outside the London Muslim Mosque, June 8, 2021. The victims were Salman Afzaal, 46; his wife, Madiha Salman, 44; their 15-year-old daughter, Yumna Afzaal; and Afzaal's 74-year-old mother. Their 9-year-old son, Fayez Afzaal,...more
People attend a vigil in London, Ontario, Canada, June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
People pray following a vigil at London Muslim Mosque, June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Kira Stephani speaks with her daughters Aisha Sayyed and Aliyah Sayyed at a makeshift memorial at the crime scene, June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Mourners react during a moment of silence at a vigil outside the London Muslim Mosque, June 8, 2021. Nathan Denette/Pool via REUTERS
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau lays flowers at a vigil outside the London Muslim Mosque, June 8, 2021. Nathan Denette/Pool via REUTERS
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh points to his turban as he speaks about racism during a speech at a vigil outside the London Muslim Mosque, June 8, 2021. Nathan Denette/Pool via REUTERS
People attend a vigil at London Muslim Mosque, June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Somia Aslam cries during a moment of silence while attending a vigil with her husband Mansoor Malik, June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
People hold placards during a vigil in London, Ontario, Canada, June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
People hold placards as they attend a vigil in London, Ontario, Canada, June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
People embrace at a makeshift memorial, June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
People attend a vigil at London Muslim Mosque, June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau greets mourners before the start of a vigil outside the London Muslim Mosque, June 8, 2021. Nathan Denette/Pool via REUTERS
People receive free ice cream from a mobile ice cream vendor, following a vigil, June 8, 2021. The sign reads "From our Muslim family to yours". REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Candice Auclair hugs Endaiya Campbell at a makeshift memorial at the fatal crime scene in London, Ontario, Canada June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
People stand at a makeshift memorial, June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Flowers are left at a makeshift memorial, June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Misty Santerre and her daughter Jasmina react near flowers laid at the scene, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
People gather at a makeshift memorial at the scene, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
The London Muslim Mosque, which is located about 500 metres from where police arrested the suspect in London, Ontario, Canada June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Abdullah Alzureiqi and his daughter Hala say a prayer at the crime scene, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Members of the Selamati family lay flowers at the scene, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
People put up a sign at a makeshift memorial at the crime scene, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Flowers are seen at a makeshift memorial, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Three men view the makeshift memorial at the London Muslim Mosque June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
A woman blows a kiss at the London Muslim Mosque June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
A woman prays at the London Muslim Mosque June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
People and members of the media are seen at a makeshift memorial at the scene, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
A woman wearing a face mask reacts near flowers laid at the scene, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Candles arranged in a heart shape are seen at a makeshift memorial at the scene, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Siblings Zeina Abdulhadi, 15, and Abood, 18, light candles at the scene, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
A man and a girl react as they stand near flowers laid at the scene, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Nathan Watson and his son Tyson, 8, lay flowers at a makeshift memorial at the scene, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
People stand at a makeshift memorial at the scene, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Zubair Ahmad and his wife put up a poster at the scene, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Members of the Najjar family lay flowers at the scene, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Clara Meagher, 16, and Kelyalynn Detibeiro (R), 17, put up a sign at the scene, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Nafisa Azima carries Seena Safdari while laying flowers at the scene, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
