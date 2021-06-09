Canada grieves after Muslim family killed in suspected hate attack

A girl named Haneen holds a sign during a vigil at London Muslim Mosque in London, Ontario, Canada, June 8, 2021. Several thousand mourners gathered at a vigil to remember three generations of a Canadian Muslim family killed in what police said was a...more

A girl named Haneen holds a sign during a vigil at London Muslim Mosque in London, Ontario, Canada, June 8, 2021. Several thousand mourners gathered at a vigil to remember three generations of a Canadian Muslim family killed in what police said was a premeditated hate crime. On Sunday, four members of the family were killed as they were out on an evening walk near their home, when police say a man rammed them with his pick-up truck, targeting them because of their religion. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

