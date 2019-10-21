Canada heads to the polls
Liberal leader and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, accompanied by his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, their sons Xavier and Hadrien, and their daughter Ella-Grace, votes in the federal election in Montreal, Quebec, October 21, 2019....more
New Democratic Party (NDP) leader Jagmeet Singh waves as he arrives to meet campaign volunteers and supporters at the NDP election office on Election Day in Burnaby, British Columbia, October 21, 2019. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Green Party leader Elizabeth May waves after voting in the federal election in Sidney, British Columbia, October 21, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Light
People arrive at a polling station to vote in the federal election in Beauce, Quebec, October 21, 2019. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
Bloc Quebecois leader Yves-Francois Blanchet talks to his supporters at the electoral office in Beloeil, Quebec, October 21, 2019. REUTERS/Andrej Ivanov
The Leader of Canada's Conservatives Andrew Scheer visits a local candidates office on Election Day in Regina, Saskatchewan, October 21, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
A sign directs voters to a polling station at the Metropolitan United Church for the federal election in Toronto, Ontario, October 21, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Liberal leader and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, accompanied by his son Xavier and his daughter Ella-Grace, votes in the federal election in Montreal, Quebec, October 21, 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
People wait in line at a polling station to vote in the federal election in Beauce, Quebec, October 21, 2019. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
Green Party leader Elizabeth May votes in the federal election in Sidney, British Columbia, October 21, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Light
People's Party of Canada (PPC) leader Maxime Bernier speaks with a volunteer before casting his ballot as he votes in the federal election in Beauce, Quebec, October 21, 2019. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
