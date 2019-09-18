Canada kicks off federal election
Owner of Lucullus Bakery, Stone Yu, shows leader of Canada's Conservatives Andrew Scheer how to make Chinese pastries as he campaigns for the upcoming federal election in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, September 18, 2019. Canadians head to the polls on...more
Andrew Scheer campaigns for the upcoming election in Toronto, September 18, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau throws a ball at the Fredericton Lawn Bowling Club in Fredericton, New Brunswick, September 18, 2019. REUTERS/John Morris
Leader of the People s Party of Canada Maxime Bernier stands with a soaked shirt after an audience member threw a glass of water at him after his speech to supporters in Fredericton, New Brunswick, September 17, 2019. REUTERS/Michael Hawkins
A man runs away after throwing a glass of water at Maxime Bernier, after Bernier's speech to supporters in Fredericton, New Brunswick, September 17, 2019. REUTERS/Michael Hawkins
New Democratic Party (NDP) leader Jagmeet Singh arrives for a debate hosted by Maclean's news magazine, which was not be attended by Justin Trudeau, in Toronto, September 12, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Green Party leader Elizabeth May attends a campaign event in Toronto, September 16, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Justin Trudeau campaigns for the upcoming election in St. Peter's Bay, Prince Edward Island, September 17, 2019. REUTERS/John Morris
Andrew Scheer and his wife Jill take a selfie with a supporter as he launches his election campaign in Trois-Rivieres, Quebec, September 11, 2019. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Elizabeth May, Andrew Scheer and Jagmeet Singh take part in the Maclean's/Citytv National Leaders Debate in Toronto, September 12, 2019. Frank Gunn/Pool via REUTERS
A worker removes a billboard featuring the portrait of Maxime Bernier and its message "Say NO to Mass Immigration" in Toronto, August 26, 2019. REUTERS/Moe Doiron
Justin Trudeau introduces Vancouver Kingsway candidate Tamara Taggart at a rally in Vancouver, September 11, 2019. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier
Andrew Scheer and his wife Jill launch his election campaign in Trois-Rivieres, Quebec, September 11, 2019. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Jagmeet Singh hugs his wife Gurkiran Kaur after launching his election campaign at the Goodwill Centre in London, Ontario, September 11, 2019. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Elizabeth May attends a campaign event surrounded by other party members in Toronto, September 16, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
A protester uses a megaphone as Justin Trudeau holds a Liberal party election campaign event in Edmonton, Alberta, September 12, 2019. REUTERS/Candace Elliott
Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau leave Rideau Hall after asking Governor General Julie Payette to dissolve Parliament, and mark the start of a federal election campaign in Canada, in Ottawa, September 11, 2019. REUTERS/Patrick...more
Inside Iran's Revolutionary Guards
Comprising an estimated 125,000-strong military with army, navy and air units, Revolutionary Guards commanders have repeatedly said that U.S. bases in the Middle East and U.S. aircraft carriers in the Gulf are within range of Iranian missiles.
Best of London Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from London.
Activist Greta Thunberg takes climate protest to the U.S.
Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg, who sailed to New York in a zero-carbon emissions vessel, stages 'climate strikes' and appeals to American political leaders ahead of a United Nations climate summit.
President Donald Trump's former campaign manager, Corey Lewandowski, acknowledged that his former boss enlisted him to try to limit the Russia election interference inquiry but defended Trump and tangled with Democrats during pugnacious testimony to a U.S. congressional panel mulling whether to impeach the president.
An unprecedented surge in wildfires has occurred since Brazil's right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro took office in January vowing to develop the Amazon region for farming and mining, ignoring international concern over increased deforestation.
U.S. President Donald Trump said he ordered a major increase in sanctions on Iran as Saudi Arabia displayed remnants of drones and missiles it said Tehran used in a crippling weekend attack on its oil facilities.
Major U.S. airlines have canceled flights into December as a result of the MAX grounding, including American Airlines Group Inc and United Airlines, while Southwest Airlines Co has canceled flights into early January.
