Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Sep 18, 2019 | 3:10pm EDT

Canada kicks off federal election

Owner of Lucullus Bakery, Stone Yu, shows leader of Canada's Conservatives Andrew Scheer how to make Chinese pastries as he campaigns for the upcoming federal election in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, September 18, 2019. Canadians head to the polls on October 21 for the 42nd federal election, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal Party facing a tough re-election battle against the main opposition Conservatives led by Andrew Scheer. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Owner of Lucullus Bakery, Stone Yu, shows leader of Canada's Conservatives Andrew Scheer how to make Chinese pastries as he campaigns for the upcoming federal election in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, September 18, 2019. Canadians head to the polls on...more

Reuters / Wednesday, September 18, 2019
Owner of Lucullus Bakery, Stone Yu, shows leader of Canada's Conservatives Andrew Scheer how to make Chinese pastries as he campaigns for the upcoming federal election in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, September 18, 2019. Canadians head to the polls on October 21 for the 42nd federal election, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal Party facing a tough re-election battle against the main opposition Conservatives led by Andrew Scheer. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Close
1 / 17
Andrew Scheer campaigns for the upcoming election in Toronto, September 18, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Andrew Scheer campaigns for the upcoming election in Toronto, September 18, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Reuters / Wednesday, September 18, 2019
Andrew Scheer campaigns for the upcoming election in Toronto, September 18, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Close
2 / 17
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau throws a ball at the Fredericton Lawn Bowling Club in Fredericton, New Brunswick, September 18, 2019. REUTERS/John Morris

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau throws a ball at the Fredericton Lawn Bowling Club in Fredericton, New Brunswick, September 18, 2019. REUTERS/John Morris

Reuters / Wednesday, September 18, 2019
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau throws a ball at the Fredericton Lawn Bowling Club in Fredericton, New Brunswick, September 18, 2019. REUTERS/John Morris
Close
3 / 17
Leader of the People s Party of Canada Maxime Bernier stands with a soaked shirt after an audience member threw a glass of water at him after his speech to supporters in Fredericton, New Brunswick, September 17, 2019. REUTERS/Michael Hawkins

Leader of the People s Party of Canada Maxime Bernier stands with a soaked shirt after an audience member threw a glass of water at him after his speech to supporters in Fredericton, New Brunswick, September 17, 2019. REUTERS/Michael Hawkins

Reuters / Tuesday, September 17, 2019
Leader of the People s Party of Canada Maxime Bernier stands with a soaked shirt after an audience member threw a glass of water at him after his speech to supporters in Fredericton, New Brunswick, September 17, 2019. REUTERS/Michael Hawkins
Close
4 / 17
A man runs away after throwing a glass of water at Maxime Bernier, after Bernier's speech to supporters in Fredericton, New Brunswick, September 17, 2019. REUTERS/Michael Hawkins

A man runs away after throwing a glass of water at Maxime Bernier, after Bernier's speech to supporters in Fredericton, New Brunswick, September 17, 2019. REUTERS/Michael Hawkins

Reuters / Tuesday, September 17, 2019
A man runs away after throwing a glass of water at Maxime Bernier, after Bernier's speech to supporters in Fredericton, New Brunswick, September 17, 2019. REUTERS/Michael Hawkins
Close
5 / 17
New Democratic Party (NDP) leader Jagmeet Singh arrives for a debate hosted by Maclean's news magazine, which was not be attended by Justin Trudeau, in Toronto, September 12, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

New Democratic Party (NDP) leader Jagmeet Singh arrives for a debate hosted by Maclean's news magazine, which was not be attended by Justin Trudeau, in Toronto, September 12, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Reuters / Thursday, September 12, 2019
New Democratic Party (NDP) leader Jagmeet Singh arrives for a debate hosted by Maclean's news magazine, which was not be attended by Justin Trudeau, in Toronto, September 12, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Close
6 / 17
Green Party leader Elizabeth May attends a campaign event in Toronto, September 16, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Green Party leader Elizabeth May attends a campaign event in Toronto, September 16, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Reuters / Monday, September 16, 2019
Green Party leader Elizabeth May attends a campaign event in Toronto, September 16, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Close
7 / 17
Justin Trudeau campaigns for the upcoming election in St. Peter's Bay, Prince Edward Island, September 17, 2019. REUTERS/John Morris

Justin Trudeau campaigns for the upcoming election in St. Peter's Bay, Prince Edward Island, September 17, 2019. REUTERS/John Morris

Reuters / Tuesday, September 17, 2019
Justin Trudeau campaigns for the upcoming election in St. Peter's Bay, Prince Edward Island, September 17, 2019. REUTERS/John Morris
Close
8 / 17
Andrew Scheer and his wife Jill take a selfie with a supporter as he launches his election campaign in Trois-Rivieres, Quebec, September 11, 2019. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Andrew Scheer and his wife Jill take a selfie with a supporter as he launches his election campaign in Trois-Rivieres, Quebec, September 11, 2019. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Wednesday, September 11, 2019
Andrew Scheer and his wife Jill take a selfie with a supporter as he launches his election campaign in Trois-Rivieres, Quebec, September 11, 2019. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Close
9 / 17
Elizabeth May, Andrew Scheer and Jagmeet Singh take part in the Maclean's/Citytv National Leaders Debate in Toronto, September 12, 2019. Frank Gunn/Pool via REUTERS

Elizabeth May, Andrew Scheer and Jagmeet Singh take part in the Maclean's/Citytv National Leaders Debate in Toronto, September 12, 2019. Frank Gunn/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, September 12, 2019
Elizabeth May, Andrew Scheer and Jagmeet Singh take part in the Maclean's/Citytv National Leaders Debate in Toronto, September 12, 2019. Frank Gunn/Pool via REUTERS
Close
10 / 17
A worker removes a billboard featuring the portrait of Maxime Bernier and its message "Say NO to Mass Immigration" in Toronto, August 26, 2019. REUTERS/Moe Doiron

A worker removes a billboard featuring the portrait of Maxime Bernier and its message "Say NO to Mass Immigration" in Toronto, August 26, 2019. REUTERS/Moe Doiron

Reuters / Monday, August 26, 2019
A worker removes a billboard featuring the portrait of Maxime Bernier and its message "Say NO to Mass Immigration" in Toronto, August 26, 2019. REUTERS/Moe Doiron
Close
11 / 17
Justin Trudeau introduces Vancouver Kingsway candidate Tamara Taggart at a rally in Vancouver, September 11, 2019. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier

Justin Trudeau introduces Vancouver Kingsway candidate Tamara Taggart at a rally in Vancouver, September 11, 2019. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier

Reuters / Wednesday, September 11, 2019
Justin Trudeau introduces Vancouver Kingsway candidate Tamara Taggart at a rally in Vancouver, September 11, 2019. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier
Close
12 / 17
Andrew Scheer and his wife Jill launch his election campaign in Trois-Rivieres, Quebec, September 11, 2019. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Andrew Scheer and his wife Jill launch his election campaign in Trois-Rivieres, Quebec, September 11, 2019. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Wednesday, September 11, 2019
Andrew Scheer and his wife Jill launch his election campaign in Trois-Rivieres, Quebec, September 11, 2019. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Close
13 / 17
Jagmeet Singh hugs his wife Gurkiran Kaur after launching his election campaign at the Goodwill Centre in London, Ontario, September 11, 2019. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Jagmeet Singh hugs his wife Gurkiran Kaur after launching his election campaign at the Goodwill Centre in London, Ontario, September 11, 2019. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / Wednesday, September 11, 2019
Jagmeet Singh hugs his wife Gurkiran Kaur after launching his election campaign at the Goodwill Centre in London, Ontario, September 11, 2019. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Close
14 / 17
Elizabeth May attends a campaign event surrounded by other party members in Toronto, September 16, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Elizabeth May attends a campaign event surrounded by other party members in Toronto, September 16, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Reuters / Monday, September 16, 2019
Elizabeth May attends a campaign event surrounded by other party members in Toronto, September 16, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Close
15 / 17
A protester uses a megaphone as Justin Trudeau holds a Liberal party election campaign event in Edmonton, Alberta, September 12, 2019. REUTERS/Candace Elliott

A protester uses a megaphone as Justin Trudeau holds a Liberal party election campaign event in Edmonton, Alberta, September 12, 2019. REUTERS/Candace Elliott

Reuters / Thursday, September 12, 2019
A protester uses a megaphone as Justin Trudeau holds a Liberal party election campaign event in Edmonton, Alberta, September 12, 2019. REUTERS/Candace Elliott
Close
16 / 17
Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau leave Rideau Hall after asking Governor General Julie Payette to dissolve Parliament, and mark the start of a federal election campaign in Canada, in Ottawa, September 11, 2019. REUTERS/Patrick Doyle

Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau leave Rideau Hall after asking Governor General Julie Payette to dissolve Parliament, and mark the start of a federal election campaign in Canada, in Ottawa, September 11, 2019. REUTERS/Patrick...more

Reuters / Wednesday, September 11, 2019
Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau leave Rideau Hall after asking Governor General Julie Payette to dissolve Parliament, and mark the start of a federal election campaign in Canada, in Ottawa, September 11, 2019. REUTERS/Patrick Doyle
Close
17 / 17
View Again
View Next
Ex-campaign chief defends Trump at chaotic impeachment hearing

Ex-campaign chief defends Trump at chaotic impeachment...

Next Slideshows

Ex-campaign chief defends Trump at chaotic impeachment hearing

Ex-campaign chief defends Trump at chaotic impeachment hearing

President Donald Trump's former campaign manager, Corey Lewandowski, acknowledged that his former boss enlisted him to try to limit the Russia election...

2:45pm EDT
Wildfires rage in Brazil's Amazon

Wildfires rage in Brazil's Amazon

An unprecedented surge in wildfires has occurred since Brazil's right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro took office in January vowing to develop the Amazon region...

1:15pm EDT
U.S. blames Iran for Saudi oil attack

U.S. blames Iran for Saudi oil attack

U.S. President Donald Trump said he ordered a major increase in sanctions on Iran as Saudi Arabia displayed remnants of drones and missiles it said Tehran used...

12:00pm EDT
Boeing 737 MAX aircraft still grounded

Boeing 737 MAX aircraft still grounded

Major U.S. airlines have canceled flights into December as a result of the MAX grounding, including American Airlines Group Inc and United Airlines, while...

9:25am EDT

MORE IN PICTURES

Inside Iran's Revolutionary Guards

Inside Iran's Revolutionary Guards

Comprising an estimated 125,000-strong military with army, navy and air units, Revolutionary Guards commanders have repeatedly said that U.S. bases in the Middle East and U.S. aircraft carriers in the Gulf are within range of Iranian missiles.

Best of London Fashion Week

Best of London Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from London.

Activist Greta Thunberg takes climate protest to the U.S.

Activist Greta Thunberg takes climate protest to the U.S.

Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg, who sailed to New York in a zero-carbon emissions vessel, stages 'climate strikes' and appeals to American political leaders ahead of a United Nations climate summit.

Ex-campaign chief defends Trump at chaotic impeachment hearing

Ex-campaign chief defends Trump at chaotic impeachment hearing

President Donald Trump's former campaign manager, Corey Lewandowski, acknowledged that his former boss enlisted him to try to limit the Russia election interference inquiry but defended Trump and tangled with Democrats during pugnacious testimony to a U.S. congressional panel mulling whether to impeach the president.

Wildfires rage in Brazil's Amazon

Wildfires rage in Brazil's Amazon

An unprecedented surge in wildfires has occurred since Brazil's right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro took office in January vowing to develop the Amazon region for farming and mining, ignoring international concern over increased deforestation.

U.S. blames Iran for Saudi oil attack

U.S. blames Iran for Saudi oil attack

U.S. President Donald Trump said he ordered a major increase in sanctions on Iran as Saudi Arabia displayed remnants of drones and missiles it said Tehran used in a crippling weekend attack on its oil facilities.

Boeing 737 MAX aircraft still grounded

Boeing 737 MAX aircraft still grounded

Major U.S. airlines have canceled flights into December as a result of the MAX grounding, including American Airlines Group Inc and United Airlines, while Southwest Airlines Co has canceled flights into early January.

Israel's Netanyahu fights for record fifth term

Israel's Netanyahu fights for record fifth term

Israel's election was too close to call on Wednesday, with a partial vote tally showing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tied with his main rival, former military chief Benny Gantz.

Street style at London Fashion Week

Street style at London Fashion Week

Stylish spectators at London Fashion Week.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast