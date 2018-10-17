Edition:
United States
Wed Oct 17, 2018

Canada legalizes recreational marijuana

Canopy Growth CEO Bruce Linton applauds after handing Ian Power and Nikki Rose, who were first in line to purchase the first legal recreational marijuana after midnight, their purchases at a Tweed retail store in St John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Wednesday, October 17, 2018
Customers line up outside the Natural Vibe store after legal recreational marijuana went on sale in St John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Wednesday, October 17, 2018
Chrissy Brun looks over a cannabis menu with customers at the Natural Vibe store after legal recreational marijuana went on sale in St John's, Newfoundland and Labrador. Canada became the first industrialized nation to legalize recreational cannabis on Wednesday. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Wednesday, October 17, 2018
Customers look at a cannabis menu at the Natural Vibe store after legal recreational marijuana went on sale in St John's, Newfoundland and Labrador. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Wednesday, October 17, 2018
A man plays a song as customers line up outside the Natural Vibe store after legal recreational marijuana went on sale in St John's, Newfoundland and Labrador. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Wednesday, October 17, 2018
An employee packs purchases into a shopping bag after the first legal recreational marijuana sale after midnight at a Tweed retail store in St John's, Newfoundland and Labrador. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Tuesday, October 16, 2018
Cannabis is seen under a magnifying glass after legal recreational marijuana went on sale at a Tweed retail store in St John's, Newfoundland and Labrador. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Wednesday, October 17, 2018
Cannabis is seen on display at a Tweed retail store after legal recreational marijuana went on sale in St John's, Newfoundland and Labrador. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Wednesday, October 17, 2018
Customers line up to purchase the first legal recreational marijuana that will go on sale after midnight at a Tweed retail store in St John's, Newfoundland and Labrador. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Tuesday, October 16, 2018
Canopy Growth CEO Bruce Linton poses for a photo with Ian Power and Nikki Rose, who were first in line to purchase the first legal recreational marijuana after midnight, at a Tweed retail store in St John's, Newfoundland and Labrador. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Tuesday, October 16, 2018
