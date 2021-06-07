Canada mourns after 215 children's remains discovered at indigenous residential school
A man stands on the defaced statue of Egerton Ryerson, considered an architect of Canada's residential indigenous school system, as it lies on the pavement after being toppled following a protest at Ryerson University in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June...more
A convoy of trucks arrives at the site of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School, in support of the community after the remains of 215 children, some as young as three years old, were found at the site in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada...more
A memorial on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada June 5, 2021. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier
A crowd waits to welcome runners participating in the annual Spirit of Syilx Unity Run as they reach the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada June 5, 2021. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier
Protesters hold a banner during a march from the Ontario provincial legislature, after the remains of 215 children were found on the grounds of the Kamloops Indian Residential School, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
A woman embraces her daughter during a rally after the remains of 215 children were found at a residential school, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
The defaced statue of Egerton Ryerson, considered an architect of Canada's residential indigenous school system, is pulled to the pavement following a protest at Ryerson University in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 6, 2021. Courtesy of...more
A person raises his fist as he takes part in a rally after the remains of 215 children were found at a residential school, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
A person hits the defaced statue of Egerton Ryerson, considered an architect of Canada's residential indigenous school system, as it lies on the pavement after being toppled following a protest at Ryerson University in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June...more
Dancers perform during a rally in front of the defaced statue of Egerton Ryerson at Ryerson University in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Children's shoes and teddy bears line the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School, after the Tk'emlups te Secwepemc band council encouraged mourners to take part in a national day of prayer to honour the remains of 215 children that...more
A young woman takes part in a rally after the remains of 215 children were found at a residential school, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Matt Newlove, Alisa Hopkins, and 9-year-old Arianna Hopkins visit a makeshift memorial on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier
A protester takes part in a march from the Ontario provincial legislature in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Protesters take part in a march from the Ontario provincial legislature in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Toni Stepp of Kamloops and Margaret Hyslop of Bella Bella (Heiltsuk) visit a makeshift memorial on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier
A protester takes part in a march from the Ontario provincial legislature in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
A protester raises his fist as he takes part in a march from the Ontario provincial legislature in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
A child's red dress hangs on a stake near the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada June 5, 2021. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier
A makeshift memorial grows on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada June 5, 2021. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier
Tk'emlups te Secwepemc Councillor Marie Baptiste drums on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada June 5, 2021. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier
A makeshift memorial grows around a monument at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada June 5, 2021. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier
A gathering on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada June 5, 2021. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier
Crowds gather to watch as a convoy of trucks arrive at the site of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada June 5, 2021. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier
Drummers gather on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada June 5, 2021. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier
Tk'emlups te Secwepemc First Nation Kukpi7 (Chief) Rosanne Casimir speaks to the crowd that gathered on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada June 5, 2021. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier
Crowds gather on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada June 5, 2021. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier
Drummers gather on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada June 5, 2021. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier
Xwisten residential school survivor Everett Tom (centre) drums on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada June 5, 2021. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier
A memorial on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada June 5, 2021. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier
Jackie Andrew of lil'wat nation, daughter of a residential school survivor, sees off a group of motorcycle riders who rode to the site of the school in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada June 5, 2021. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier
Dorothy Coyote of Chilcotin drums after the arrival of motorcycle riders at the school in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada June 5, 2021. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier
A convoy of trucks arrives at the site of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada June 5, 2021. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier
The grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School are seen after the remains of 215 children, some as young as three years old, were found at the site in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada June 4, 2021. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier
People listen to speakers during a vigil in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada June 2, 2021. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier
The grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School are seen in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada June 4, 2021. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier
People walk past a memorial in front of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada May 31, 2021. REUTERS/Dennis Owen
Remains of 215 children found at indigenous residential school in Canada
Indigenous groups in Canada are calling for a nationwide search for mass graves at residential school sites after the discovery of the remains of 215 children at one former school shocked the country.