Edition:
International
Pictures | Mon Jun 7, 2021 | 7:49am EDT

Canada mourns after 215 children's remains discovered at indigenous residential school

A man stands on the defaced statue of Egerton Ryerson, considered an architect of Canada's residential indigenous school system, as it lies on the pavement after being toppled following a protest at Ryerson University in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

A man stands on the defaced statue of Egerton Ryerson, considered an architect of Canada's residential indigenous school system, as it lies on the pavement after being toppled following a protest at Ryerson University in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June...more

Reuters / Sunday, June 06, 2021
A man stands on the defaced statue of Egerton Ryerson, considered an architect of Canada's residential indigenous school system, as it lies on the pavement after being toppled following a protest at Ryerson University in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Close
1 / 37
A convoy of trucks arrives at the site of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School, in support of the community after the remains of 215 children, some as young as three years old, were found at the site in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada June 5, 2021.  REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier

A convoy of trucks arrives at the site of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School, in support of the community after the remains of 215 children, some as young as three years old, were found at the site in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada...more

Reuters / Saturday, June 05, 2021
A convoy of trucks arrives at the site of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School, in support of the community after the remains of 215 children, some as young as three years old, were found at the site in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada June 5, 2021.  REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier
Close
2 / 37
A memorial on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada June 5, 2021.  REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier

A memorial on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada June 5, 2021.  REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier

Reuters / Saturday, June 05, 2021
A memorial on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada June 5, 2021.  REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier
Close
3 / 37
A crowd waits to welcome runners participating in the annual Spirit of Syilx Unity Run as they reach the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada June 5, 2021.  REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier

A crowd waits to welcome runners participating in the annual Spirit of Syilx Unity Run as they reach the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada June 5, 2021.  REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier

Reuters / Sunday, June 06, 2021
A crowd waits to welcome runners participating in the annual Spirit of Syilx Unity Run as they reach the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada June 5, 2021.  REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier
Close
4 / 37
Protesters hold a banner during a march from the Ontario provincial legislature, after the remains of 215 children were found on the grounds of the Kamloops Indian Residential School, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Protesters hold a banner during a march from the Ontario provincial legislature, after the remains of 215 children were found on the grounds of the Kamloops Indian Residential School, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Reuters / Sunday, June 06, 2021
Protesters hold a banner during a march from the Ontario provincial legislature, after the remains of 215 children were found on the grounds of the Kamloops Indian Residential School, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Close
5 / 37
A woman embraces her daughter during a rally after the remains of 215 children were found at a residential school, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

A woman embraces her daughter during a rally after the remains of 215 children were found at a residential school, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Reuters / Sunday, June 06, 2021
A woman embraces her daughter during a rally after the remains of 215 children were found at a residential school, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Close
6 / 37
The defaced statue of Egerton Ryerson, considered an architect of Canada's residential indigenous school system, is pulled to the pavement following a protest at Ryerson University in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 6, 2021. Courtesy of  @captcanuck6/via REUTERS

The defaced statue of Egerton Ryerson, considered an architect of Canada's residential indigenous school system, is pulled to the pavement following a protest at Ryerson University in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 6, 2021. Courtesy of...more

Reuters / Sunday, June 06, 2021
The defaced statue of Egerton Ryerson, considered an architect of Canada's residential indigenous school system, is pulled to the pavement following a protest at Ryerson University in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 6, 2021. Courtesy of  @captcanuck6/via REUTERS
Close
7 / 37
A person raises his fist as he takes part in a rally after the remains of 215 children were found at a residential school, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

A person raises his fist as he takes part in a rally after the remains of 215 children were found at a residential school, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Reuters / Sunday, June 06, 2021
A person raises his fist as he takes part in a rally after the remains of 215 children were found at a residential school, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Close
8 / 37
A person hits the defaced statue of Egerton Ryerson, considered an architect of Canada's residential indigenous school system, as it lies on the pavement after being toppled following a protest at Ryerson University in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

A person hits the defaced statue of Egerton Ryerson, considered an architect of Canada's residential indigenous school system, as it lies on the pavement after being toppled following a protest at Ryerson University in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June...more

Reuters / Sunday, June 06, 2021
A person hits the defaced statue of Egerton Ryerson, considered an architect of Canada's residential indigenous school system, as it lies on the pavement after being toppled following a protest at Ryerson University in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Close
9 / 37
Dancers perform during a rally in front of the defaced statue of Egerton Ryerson at Ryerson University in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Dancers perform during a rally in front of the defaced statue of Egerton Ryerson at Ryerson University in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Reuters / Sunday, June 06, 2021
Dancers perform during a rally in front of the defaced statue of Egerton Ryerson at Ryerson University in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Close
10 / 37
Children's shoes and teddy bears line the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School, after the Tk'emlups te Secwepemc band council encouraged mourners to take part in a national day of prayer to honour the remains of 215 children that were found at the site in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada June 6, 2021.  REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier

Children's shoes and teddy bears line the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School, after the Tk'emlups te Secwepemc band council encouraged mourners to take part in a national day of prayer to honour the remains of 215 children that...more

Reuters / Sunday, June 06, 2021
Children's shoes and teddy bears line the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School, after the Tk'emlups te Secwepemc band council encouraged mourners to take part in a national day of prayer to honour the remains of 215 children that were found at the site in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada June 6, 2021.  REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier
Close
11 / 37
A young woman takes part in a rally after the remains of 215 children were found at a residential school, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

A young woman takes part in a rally after the remains of 215 children were found at a residential school, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Reuters / Sunday, June 06, 2021
A young woman takes part in a rally after the remains of 215 children were found at a residential school, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Close
12 / 37
Matt Newlove, Alisa Hopkins, and 9-year-old Arianna Hopkins visit a makeshift memorial on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada June 6, 2021.  REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier

Matt Newlove, Alisa Hopkins, and 9-year-old Arianna Hopkins visit a makeshift memorial on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada June 6, 2021.  REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier

Reuters / Sunday, June 06, 2021
Matt Newlove, Alisa Hopkins, and 9-year-old Arianna Hopkins visit a makeshift memorial on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada June 6, 2021.  REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier
Close
13 / 37
A protester takes part in a march from the Ontario provincial legislature in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

A protester takes part in a march from the Ontario provincial legislature in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Reuters / Sunday, June 06, 2021
A protester takes part in a march from the Ontario provincial legislature in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Close
14 / 37
Protesters take part in a march from the Ontario provincial legislature in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Protesters take part in a march from the Ontario provincial legislature in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Reuters / Sunday, June 06, 2021
Protesters take part in a march from the Ontario provincial legislature in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Close
15 / 37
Toni Stepp of Kamloops and Margaret Hyslop of Bella Bella (Heiltsuk) visit a makeshift memorial on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada June 6, 2021.  REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier

Toni Stepp of Kamloops and Margaret Hyslop of Bella Bella (Heiltsuk) visit a makeshift memorial on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada June 6, 2021.  REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier

Reuters / Sunday, June 06, 2021
Toni Stepp of Kamloops and Margaret Hyslop of Bella Bella (Heiltsuk) visit a makeshift memorial on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada June 6, 2021.  REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier
Close
16 / 37
A protester takes part in a march from the Ontario provincial legislature in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

A protester takes part in a march from the Ontario provincial legislature in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Reuters / Sunday, June 06, 2021
A protester takes part in a march from the Ontario provincial legislature in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Close
17 / 37
A protester raises his fist as he takes part in a march from the Ontario provincial legislature in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

A protester raises his fist as he takes part in a march from the Ontario provincial legislature in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Reuters / Sunday, June 06, 2021
A protester raises his fist as he takes part in a march from the Ontario provincial legislature in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Close
18 / 37
A child's red dress hangs on a stake near the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada June 5, 2021.  REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier

A child's red dress hangs on a stake near the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada June 5, 2021.  REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier

Reuters / Sunday, June 06, 2021
A child's red dress hangs on a stake near the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada June 5, 2021.  REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier
Close
19 / 37
A makeshift memorial grows on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada June 5, 2021.  REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier

A makeshift memorial grows on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada June 5, 2021.  REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier

Reuters / Sunday, June 06, 2021
A makeshift memorial grows on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada June 5, 2021.  REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier
Close
20 / 37
Tk'emlups te Secwepemc Councillor Marie Baptiste drums on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada June 5, 2021.  REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier

Tk'emlups te Secwepemc Councillor Marie Baptiste drums on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada June 5, 2021.  REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier

Reuters / Sunday, June 06, 2021
Tk'emlups te Secwepemc Councillor Marie Baptiste drums on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada June 5, 2021.  REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier
Close
21 / 37
A makeshift memorial grows around a monument at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada June 5, 2021.  REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier

A makeshift memorial grows around a monument at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada June 5, 2021.  REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier

Reuters / Sunday, June 06, 2021
A makeshift memorial grows around a monument at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada June 5, 2021.  REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier
Close
22 / 37
A gathering on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada June 5, 2021.  REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier

A gathering on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada June 5, 2021.  REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier

Reuters / Sunday, June 06, 2021
A gathering on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada June 5, 2021.  REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier
Close
23 / 37
Crowds gather to watch as a convoy of trucks arrive at the site of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada June 5, 2021.  REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier

Crowds gather to watch as a convoy of trucks arrive at the site of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada June 5, 2021.  REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier

Reuters / Saturday, June 05, 2021
Crowds gather to watch as a convoy of trucks arrive at the site of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada June 5, 2021.  REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier
Close
24 / 37
Drummers gather on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada June 5, 2021.  REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier

Drummers gather on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada June 5, 2021.  REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier

Reuters / Saturday, June 05, 2021
Drummers gather on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada June 5, 2021.  REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier
Close
25 / 37
Tk'emlups te Secwepemc First Nation Kukpi7 (Chief) Rosanne Casimir speaks to the crowd that gathered on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada June 5, 2021.  REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier

Tk'emlups te Secwepemc First Nation Kukpi7 (Chief) Rosanne Casimir speaks to the crowd that gathered on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada June 5, 2021.  REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier

Reuters / Sunday, June 06, 2021
Tk'emlups te Secwepemc First Nation Kukpi7 (Chief) Rosanne Casimir speaks to the crowd that gathered on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada June 5, 2021.  REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier
Close
26 / 37
Crowds gather on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada June 5, 2021.  REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier

Crowds gather on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada June 5, 2021.  REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier

Reuters / Sunday, June 06, 2021
Crowds gather on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada June 5, 2021.  REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier
Close
27 / 37
Drummers gather on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada June 5, 2021.  REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier

Drummers gather on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada June 5, 2021.  REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier

Reuters / Saturday, June 05, 2021
Drummers gather on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada June 5, 2021.  REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier
Close
28 / 37
Xwisten residential school survivor Everett Tom (centre) drums on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada June 5, 2021.  REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier

Xwisten residential school survivor Everett Tom (centre) drums on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada June 5, 2021.  REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier

Reuters / Saturday, June 05, 2021
Xwisten residential school survivor Everett Tom (centre) drums on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada June 5, 2021.  REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier
Close
29 / 37
A memorial on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada June 5, 2021.  REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier

A memorial on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada June 5, 2021.  REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier

Reuters / Saturday, June 05, 2021
A memorial on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada June 5, 2021.  REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier
Close
30 / 37
Jackie Andrew of lil'wat nation, daughter of a residential school survivor, sees off a group of motorcycle riders who rode to the site of the school in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada June 5, 2021.  REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier

Jackie Andrew of lil'wat nation, daughter of a residential school survivor, sees off a group of motorcycle riders who rode to the site of the school in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada June 5, 2021.  REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier

Reuters / Saturday, June 05, 2021
Jackie Andrew of lil'wat nation, daughter of a residential school survivor, sees off a group of motorcycle riders who rode to the site of the school in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada June 5, 2021.  REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier
Close
31 / 37
Dorothy Coyote of Chilcotin drums after the arrival of motorcycle riders at the school in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada June 5, 2021.  REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier

Dorothy Coyote of Chilcotin drums after the arrival of motorcycle riders at the school in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada June 5, 2021.  REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier

Reuters / Saturday, June 05, 2021
Dorothy Coyote of Chilcotin drums after the arrival of motorcycle riders at the school in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada June 5, 2021.  REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier
Close
32 / 37
A convoy of trucks arrives at the site of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada June 5, 2021.  REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier

A convoy of trucks arrives at the site of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada June 5, 2021.  REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier

Reuters / Saturday, June 05, 2021
A convoy of trucks arrives at the site of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada June 5, 2021.  REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier
Close
33 / 37
The grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School are seen after the remains of 215 children, some as young as three years old, were found at the site in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada June 4, 2021.  REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier

The grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School are seen after the remains of 215 children, some as young as three years old, were found at the site in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada June 4, 2021.  REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier

Reuters / Friday, June 04, 2021
The grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School are seen after the remains of 215 children, some as young as three years old, were found at the site in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada June 4, 2021.  REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier
Close
34 / 37
People listen to speakers during a vigil in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada June 2, 2021.  REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier

People listen to speakers during a vigil in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada June 2, 2021.  REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier

Reuters / Wednesday, June 02, 2021
People listen to speakers during a vigil in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada June 2, 2021.  REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier
Close
35 / 37
The grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School are seen in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada June 4, 2021.  REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier

The grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School are seen in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada June 4, 2021.  REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier

Reuters / Friday, June 04, 2021
The grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School are seen in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada June 4, 2021.  REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier
Close
36 / 37
People walk past a memorial in front of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada May 31, 2021. REUTERS/Dennis Owen

People walk past a memorial in front of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada May 31, 2021. REUTERS/Dennis Owen

Reuters / Tuesday, June 01, 2021
People walk past a memorial in front of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada May 31, 2021. REUTERS/Dennis Owen
Close
37 / 37
View Again
View Next
I am LGBTQ

I am LGBTQ

Next Slideshows

I am LGBTQ

I am LGBTQ

As Pride Month begins, a look at the lives of those in LGBTQ communities around the world.

Jun 06 2021
Venezuela's Dancing Devils ask for an end to the pandemic

Venezuela's Dancing Devils ask for an end to the pandemic

Members of a Venezuela ceremonial brotherhood known as the Dancing Devils held their annual Corpus Christi celebration by calling for the end of COVID-19...

Jun 04 2021
Inside Canada's residential school system

Inside Canada's residential school system

A look inside Canada's residential school system after the remains of 215 children were discovered at one of the former sites. Between 1831 and 1996, the...

Jun 04 2021
Hong Kong protesters try to mark Tiananmen anniversary as China cracks down

Hong Kong protesters try to mark Tiananmen anniversary as China cracks down

Police blocked off a Hong Kong park to prevent people gathering to commemorate the anniversary of China s 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown.

Jun 04 2021

MORE IN PICTURES

I am LGBTQ

I am LGBTQ

As Pride Month begins, a look at the lives of those in LGBTQ communities around the world.

Venezuela's Dancing Devils ask for an end to the pandemic

Venezuela's Dancing Devils ask for an end to the pandemic

Members of a Venezuela ceremonial brotherhood known as the Dancing Devils held their annual Corpus Christi celebration by calling for the end of COVID-19 pandemic in the country and the world.

Inside Canada's residential school system

Inside Canada's residential school system

A look inside Canada's residential school system after the remains of 215 children were discovered at one of the former sites. Between 1831 and 1996, the residential school system forcibly separated about 150,000 indigenous children from their homes. Many were subjected to abuse, rape and malnutrition in what the Truth and Reconciliation Commission in 2015 called "cultural genocide."

Hong Kong protesters try to mark Tiananmen anniversary as China cracks down

Hong Kong protesters try to mark Tiananmen anniversary as China cracks down

Police blocked off a Hong Kong park to prevent people gathering to commemorate the anniversary of China s 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Minneapolis crews clear intersection at George Floyd Square

Minneapolis crews clear intersection at George Floyd Square

Work crews in Minneapolis took down barricades at George Floyd Square, the intersection where the 46-year-old Black man was murdered by a police officer just over a year ago, though activists quickly replaced them with makeshift barriers.

Container ship sinks off Sri Lanka two weeks after massive fire

Container ship sinks off Sri Lanka two weeks after massive fire

Sri Lanka braced for the possibility of an oil spill after the MV X-Press Pearl cargo ship, laden with chemicals and on fire for two weeks, sank off its western coast in what is already the country's worst ever man-made environmental disaster.

Crackdown at Tiananmen Square, 32 years ago

Crackdown at Tiananmen Square, 32 years ago

Scenes from China's bloody crackdown on pro-democracy protesters at Beijing's Tiananmen Square on June 4, 1989.

Remains of 215 children found at indigenous residential school in Canada

Remains of 215 children found at indigenous residential school in Canada

Indigenous groups in Canada are calling for a nationwide search for mass graves at residential school sites after the discovery of the remains of 215 children at one former school shocked the country.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast