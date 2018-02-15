Canada's indigenous warriors fight for their culture

People take part in a smudging ceremony organized by the First Nations Indigenous Warriors and the American Indian Movement on the Cote First Nation, near the town of Kamsack, Saskatchewan. "We are a small group, but people are slowly noticing the things that we are doing," says Alex Munroe. "Where there is drugs and corruption we go out and try to drive out not the people, but the corruption, try and change their attitude and the way they think. We need to become the people we were called to be, that our ancestors used to be." REUTERS/Zachary Prong

