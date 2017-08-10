Canada's refugee border camp
A Haitian refugee sticks his head out of the window from a tent set up from Canadian Armed Forces near the border in Lacolle, Quebec. Canada has deployed soldiers to erect tents near the U.S. border to temporarily house hundreds of asylum seekers...more
A refugee rests in tents set up by the Canadian Armed Forces near the border in Lacolle, Quebec. Around 250 asylum seekers are arriving each day in Montreal, the largest city in Canada's mainly French-speaking Quebec province. Quebec has opened its...more
Members of the Canadian Armed Forces carry cots to the newly erected tents they assembled to help deal with the influx of asylum seekers near the border in Lacolle, Quebec. Heated tents will accommodate up to 500 people as Canadian border officials...more
Refugees stand outside one of the tents set up to house the influx of asylum seekers by the Canadian Armed Forces near the border in Lacolle, Quebec. Hundreds of Haitians have crossed into Quebec in recent weeks, spurred partly by false accounts of...more
Refugees stand outside one of the tents set up to house the influx of asylum seekers by the Canadian Armed Forces near the border in Lacolle, Quebec. The Canadian immigration ministry, on its Facebook page on Aug. 5, discouraged illegal entries and...more
Members of the Canadian Armed Forces carry cots to the newly erected tents they assembled to help deal with the influx of asylum seekers near the border in Lacolle, Quebec. In the first half of 2017, more than 4,300 asylum seekers walked across the...more
Members of the Canadian Armed Forces carry cots to the newly erected tents they assembled to help deal with the influx of asylum seekers near the border in Lacolle, Quebec. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Refugees sit outside one of the tents set up to house the influx of asylum seekers by the Canadian Armed Forces near the border in Lacolle, Quebec. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Members of the Canadian Armed Forces carry cots to the newly erected tents they assembled to help deal with the influx of asylum seekers near the border in Lacolle, Quebec. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
A refugee stands inside one of the tents set up to house the influx of asylum seekers by the Canadian Armed Forces near the border in Lacolle, Quebec. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
A Haitian refugee walks from his tent, one of the many set up by the Canadian Armed Forces to deal with the influx of asylum seekers at border in Lacolle, Quebec. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Refugees stand outside one of the tents set up to house the influx of asylum seekers by the Canadian Armed Forces near the border in Lacolle, Quebec. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Members of the Canadian Armed Forces walk past tents they erected to house asylum seekers at the Canada-United States border in Lacolle, Quebec. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Members of the Canadian Armed Forces install electricity for the tents erected to house asylum seekers at the Canada-United States border in Lacolle, Quebec. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Members of the Canadian Armed Forces rest after erecting tents to house asylum seekers at the Canada-United States border in Lacolle, Quebec. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Earthquake strikes China's remote Sichuan province
A 7.0-magnitude earthquake strikes a remote, mountainous part of China's southwestern province of Sichuan, killing at least 19 people.
North Korea holds mass rally
Pyongyang holds a mass rally to protest U.N. sanctions amid rising tensions over the country's nuclear and missile tests.
Saudi security forces flatten old quarter of Shi'ite town
A security campaign against Shi'ite Muslim gunmen in eastern Saudi Arabia has reduced dozens of buildings in the town of Awamiya to husks and forced thousands...
MORE IN PICTURES
24 hours in Charlottesville, Virginia
A white nationalist rally that followed a torch-lit procession of neo-Nazis turned deadly when a car plowed into counter-protesters.
White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville
At least one person was killed and 30 others injured in Charlottesville, Virginia when white nationalists protesting plans to remove the statue of a Confederate general clashed with counter-demonstrators and a car plowed into a crowd.
Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya
Protests turn deadly in Kenya as anger at the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta erupts.
White House under renovation
While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.
Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development
Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.
World Athletics Championships
The world's top athletes compete in London.
Political progressives gather at Netroots
American progressive political activists gather for the Netroots Nation convention in Atlanta.
Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital
The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.
Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.
Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.