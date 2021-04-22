Canadian ICU feels crush amid variant-driven COVID surge
Nurses finish proning a COVID-19 patient inside the intensive care unit of Humber River Hospital in Toronto, Ontario, Canada April 19, 2021. Ontario's hospitals and ICUs have been crushed by a punishing third coronavirus wave, as depleted resources...more
A respiratory therapist successfully performs chest compression on a COVID patient who had lost vital signs. By April 22, ICUs in Ontario, Canada's most populous province, had 800 COVID-19 patients, with such admissions at the highest point since the...more
A respiratory therapist and six nurses prepare to prone a COVID patient. Patients are coming in younger and sicker, driven by more highly transmissible virus variants. Hospital staff say they are seeing whole families infected due to transmission at...more
A man suffering from COVID-19 gives the thumbs up that he is prepared to be intubated inside the ICU. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Nurses communicate through the glass door of an isolation room of a COVID patient. Raman Rai, manager of the ICU at Toronto's Humber River Hospital, said she has never seen such a volume of critical care patients. The hospital has redeployed staff,...more
A healthcare worker removes a COVID patient from machines after they died inside the ICU. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
A Humber River Hospital nurse shows her cracked hands from constant washing and sanitizing. Exhausted staff are pulling overtime shifts and doctors are bracing for the tipping point no one wants to talk about: The activation of a "triage protocol"...more
A card left by family members of a COVID patient is pictured inside the intensive care unit. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Healthcare workers gather around an isolation room to watch as a COVID-19 patient dies while nurses and doctors tried to keep them alive with CPR. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Olivia Coughlin, a registered healthcare social worker, calls the family of a coronavirus patient who died inside the intensive care unit. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
A healthcare worker cleans the room of a coronavirus patient who was transferred to another floor. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Nurses perform a wellness check of a COVID patient. The provincial government has promised more ICU beds and requested medical staff from other provinces. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Nurses waiting outside help the team working inside the isolation room of a COVID patient. Ramping up vaccinations targeting high-risk communities will help bring the third wave under control, experts said. But that will not relieve the immediate...more
A respiratory therapist and six nurses prone a coronavirus patient. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
A nurse runs with equipment needed to treat a coronavirus patient. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
The team leader nurse gets updates from another nurse while they treat coronavirus patients. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
A respiratory therapist checks on the welfare of coronavirus patient. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
A respiratory therapist checks a COVID patient inside the intensive care unit. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
A respiratory therapist and nurses prepare a ventilator to treat a COVID patient. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
A nurse performs a wellness check of a coronavirus patient. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
A nurse passes instruments to the team working inside the isolation room of a coronavirus patient. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
A nurse is reflected in a window as she puts on personal protective equipment to treat a coronavirus patient. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
A nurse on loan from the operating room department takes a moment to look out of a window while redeployed to help coronavirus patients inside the intensive care unit. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Nurses check the charts of two COVID patients. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Nurses perform a check of a coronavirus patient as morning comes. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Next Slideshows
Hundreds mourn Daunte Wright, Black man killed by Minnesota police
Hundreds of mourners filed into a Minneapolis church for the funeral of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man whose shooting by police after a routine traffic...
Ukraine eyes UNESCO status for abandoned Chernobyl wasteland
A mothballed nuclear power station surrounded by wasteland, rubble and abandoned buildings is not what most people associate with a UNESCO World Heritage site....
Extinction Rebellion dumps cow manure at White House on Earth Day
Protesters from Extinction Rebellion dump wheelbarrows of cow manure at the White House entrance.
India's round-the-clock cremations show staggering COVID death toll
As India reports a record 2,104 coronavirus deaths in a day, crematoriums are overwhelmed with bodies, burning funeral pyres in the parking lot and reporting...
MORE IN PICTURES
Central American migrants journey to U.S. border
Apprehensions at the U.S.-Mexico border are at their highest level in two decades, as migrants flee violence, natural disasters and economic hardship in Central America.
Hundreds mourn Daunte Wright, Black man killed by Minnesota police
Hundreds of mourners filed into a Minneapolis church for the funeral of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man whose shooting by police after a routine traffic stop.
Ukraine eyes UNESCO status for abandoned Chernobyl wasteland
A mothballed nuclear power station surrounded by wasteland, rubble and abandoned buildings is not what most people associate with a UNESCO World Heritage site. But that is exactly what Ukraine has in mind for Chernobyl.
Extinction Rebellion dumps cow manure at White House on Earth Day
Protesters from Extinction Rebellion dump wheelbarrows of cow manure at the White House entrance.
India's round-the-clock cremations show staggering COVID death toll
As India reports a record 2,104 coronavirus deaths in a day, crematoriums are overwhelmed with bodies, burning funeral pyres in the parking lot and reporting metal parts on furnaces are beginning to melt.
Family and friends mourn Daunte Wright at his viewing
Mourners gathered at a Minneapolis church to view the body of Daunte Wright, the 20-year-old Black man whose fatal shooting by a police officer in a nearby suburb set off protests that coincided with the trial over the death of George Floyd.
India running out of oxygen as COVID cases set new pandemic record
India recorded the world's highest daily tally of 314,835 new COVID-19 infections, as a second wave of the pandemic raised new fears about the ability of crumbling health services to cope.
Extremely rare two-headed calf born in North Macedonia
A calf with two heads, an extremely rare condition, was born in Lazec, a village in North Macedonia.
Our natural world on Earth Day
Spectacular views of the environment and scenes of climate crisis around the world on Earth Day.