Canadian ICU feels crush amid variant-driven COVID surge

Nurses communicate through the glass door of an isolation room of a COVID patient. Raman Rai, manager of the ICU at Toronto's Humber River Hospital, said she has never seen such a volume of critical care patients. The hospital has redeployed staff, is treating people in "unconventional spaces," and is stretching resources so a nurse who might have been responsible for one or two patients now has three, Rai said. "We have already gone over capacity," she said. "How much more can we stretch?" REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

