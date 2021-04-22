Edition:
International
Pictures | Thu Apr 22, 2021 | 6:17pm EDT

Canadian ICU feels crush amid variant-driven COVID surge

Nurses finish proning a COVID-19 patient inside the intensive care unit of Humber River Hospital in Toronto, Ontario, Canada April 19, 2021. Ontario's hospitals and ICUs have been crushed by a punishing third coronavirus wave, as depleted resources and overworked staff push Canada's healthcare system - often held up as a model for the rest of the world - to the brink. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Nurses finish proning a COVID-19 patient inside the intensive care unit of Humber River Hospital in Toronto, Ontario, Canada April 19, 2021. Ontario's hospitals and ICUs have been crushed by a punishing third coronavirus wave, as depleted resources...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2021
Nurses finish proning a COVID-19 patient inside the intensive care unit of Humber River Hospital in Toronto, Ontario, Canada April 19, 2021. Ontario's hospitals and ICUs have been crushed by a punishing third coronavirus wave, as depleted resources and overworked staff push Canada's healthcare system - often held up as a model for the rest of the world - to the brink. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Close
1 / 25
A respiratory therapist successfully performs chest compression on a COVID patient who had lost vital signs. By April 22, ICUs in Ontario, Canada's most populous province, had 800 COVID-19 patients, with such admissions at the highest point since the pandemic began. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

A respiratory therapist successfully performs chest compression on a COVID patient who had lost vital signs. By April 22, ICUs in Ontario, Canada's most populous province, had 800 COVID-19 patients, with such admissions at the highest point since the...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2021
A respiratory therapist successfully performs chest compression on a COVID patient who had lost vital signs. By April 22, ICUs in Ontario, Canada's most populous province, had 800 COVID-19 patients, with such admissions at the highest point since the pandemic began. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Close
2 / 25
A respiratory therapist and six nurses prepare to prone a COVID patient. Patients are coming in younger and sicker, driven by more highly transmissible virus variants. Hospital staff say they are seeing whole families infected due to transmission at front-line workplaces that have remained open through lockdowns and stay-at-home orders. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

A respiratory therapist and six nurses prepare to prone a COVID patient. Patients are coming in younger and sicker, driven by more highly transmissible virus variants. Hospital staff say they are seeing whole families infected due to transmission at...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2021
A respiratory therapist and six nurses prepare to prone a COVID patient. Patients are coming in younger and sicker, driven by more highly transmissible virus variants. Hospital staff say they are seeing whole families infected due to transmission at front-line workplaces that have remained open through lockdowns and stay-at-home orders. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Close
3 / 25
A man suffering from COVID-19 gives the thumbs up that he is prepared to be intubated inside the ICU. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

A man suffering from COVID-19 gives the thumbs up that he is prepared to be intubated inside the ICU. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2021
A man suffering from COVID-19 gives the thumbs up that he is prepared to be intubated inside the ICU. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Close
4 / 25
Nurses communicate through the glass door of an isolation room of a COVID patient. Raman Rai, manager of the ICU at Toronto's Humber River Hospital, said she has never seen such a volume of critical care patients. The hospital has redeployed staff, is treating people in "unconventional spaces," and is stretching resources so a nurse who might have been responsible for one or two patients now has three, Rai said. "We have already gone over capacity," she said. "How much more can we stretch?" REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Nurses communicate through the glass door of an isolation room of a COVID patient. Raman Rai, manager of the ICU at Toronto's Humber River Hospital, said she has never seen such a volume of critical care patients. The hospital has redeployed staff,...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2021
Nurses communicate through the glass door of an isolation room of a COVID patient. Raman Rai, manager of the ICU at Toronto's Humber River Hospital, said she has never seen such a volume of critical care patients. The hospital has redeployed staff, is treating people in "unconventional spaces," and is stretching resources so a nurse who might have been responsible for one or two patients now has three, Rai said. "We have already gone over capacity," she said. "How much more can we stretch?" REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Close
5 / 25
A healthcare worker removes a COVID patient from machines after they died inside the ICU. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

A healthcare worker removes a COVID patient from machines after they died inside the ICU. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2021
A healthcare worker removes a COVID patient from machines after they died inside the ICU. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Close
6 / 25
A Humber River Hospital nurse shows her cracked hands from constant washing and sanitizing. Exhausted staff are pulling overtime shifts and doctors are bracing for the tipping point no one wants to talk about: The activation of a "triage protocol" that will dictate who gets critical care when there isn't enough for everyone who needs it. Ontario's Ministry of Health did not respond when Reuters asked what criteria would activate that protocol. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

A Humber River Hospital nurse shows her cracked hands from constant washing and sanitizing. Exhausted staff are pulling overtime shifts and doctors are bracing for the tipping point no one wants to talk about: The activation of a "triage protocol"...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2021
A Humber River Hospital nurse shows her cracked hands from constant washing and sanitizing. Exhausted staff are pulling overtime shifts and doctors are bracing for the tipping point no one wants to talk about: The activation of a "triage protocol" that will dictate who gets critical care when there isn't enough for everyone who needs it. Ontario's Ministry of Health did not respond when Reuters asked what criteria would activate that protocol. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Close
7 / 25
A card left by family members of a COVID patient is pictured inside the intensive care unit. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

A card left by family members of a COVID patient is pictured inside the intensive care unit. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2021
A card left by family members of a COVID patient is pictured inside the intensive care unit. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Close
8 / 25
Healthcare workers gather around an isolation room to watch as a COVID-19 patient dies while nurses and doctors tried to keep them alive with CPR. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Healthcare workers gather around an isolation room to watch as a COVID-19 patient dies while nurses and doctors tried to keep them alive with CPR. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2021
Healthcare workers gather around an isolation room to watch as a COVID-19 patient dies while nurses and doctors tried to keep them alive with CPR. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Close
9 / 25
Olivia Coughlin, a registered healthcare social worker, calls the family of a coronavirus patient who died inside the intensive care unit. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Olivia Coughlin, a registered healthcare social worker, calls the family of a coronavirus patient who died inside the intensive care unit. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2021
Olivia Coughlin, a registered healthcare social worker, calls the family of a coronavirus patient who died inside the intensive care unit. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Close
10 / 25
A healthcare worker cleans the room of a coronavirus patient who was transferred to another floor. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

A healthcare worker cleans the room of a coronavirus patient who was transferred to another floor. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2021
A healthcare worker cleans the room of a coronavirus patient who was transferred to another floor. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Close
11 / 25
Nurses perform a wellness check of a COVID patient. The provincial government has promised more ICU beds and requested medical staff from other provinces. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Nurses perform a wellness check of a COVID patient. The provincial government has promised more ICU beds and requested medical staff from other provinces. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2021
Nurses perform a wellness check of a COVID patient. The provincial government has promised more ICU beds and requested medical staff from other provinces. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Close
12 / 25
Nurses waiting outside help the team working inside the isolation room of a COVID patient. Ramping up vaccinations targeting high-risk communities will help bring the third wave under control, experts said. But that will not relieve the immediate pressure on hospitals. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Nurses waiting outside help the team working inside the isolation room of a COVID patient. Ramping up vaccinations targeting high-risk communities will help bring the third wave under control, experts said. But that will not relieve the immediate...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2021
Nurses waiting outside help the team working inside the isolation room of a COVID patient. Ramping up vaccinations targeting high-risk communities will help bring the third wave under control, experts said. But that will not relieve the immediate pressure on hospitals. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Close
13 / 25
A respiratory therapist and six nurses prone a coronavirus patient. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

A respiratory therapist and six nurses prone a coronavirus patient. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2021
A respiratory therapist and six nurses prone a coronavirus patient. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Close
14 / 25
A nurse runs with equipment needed to treat a coronavirus patient. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

A nurse runs with equipment needed to treat a coronavirus patient. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2021
A nurse runs with equipment needed to treat a coronavirus patient. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Close
15 / 25
The team leader nurse gets updates from another nurse while they treat coronavirus patients. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

The team leader nurse gets updates from another nurse while they treat coronavirus patients. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2021
The team leader nurse gets updates from another nurse while they treat coronavirus patients. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Close
16 / 25
A respiratory therapist checks on the welfare of coronavirus patient. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

A respiratory therapist checks on the welfare of coronavirus patient. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2021
A respiratory therapist checks on the welfare of coronavirus patient. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Close
17 / 25
A respiratory therapist checks a COVID patient inside the intensive care unit. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

A respiratory therapist checks a COVID patient inside the intensive care unit. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2021
A respiratory therapist checks a COVID patient inside the intensive care unit. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Close
18 / 25
A respiratory therapist and nurses prepare a ventilator to treat a COVID patient. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

A respiratory therapist and nurses prepare a ventilator to treat a COVID patient. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2021
A respiratory therapist and nurses prepare a ventilator to treat a COVID patient. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Close
19 / 25
A nurse performs a wellness check of a coronavirus patient. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

A nurse performs a wellness check of a coronavirus patient. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2021
A nurse performs a wellness check of a coronavirus patient. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Close
20 / 25
A nurse passes instruments to the team working inside the isolation room of a coronavirus patient. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

A nurse passes instruments to the team working inside the isolation room of a coronavirus patient. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2021
A nurse passes instruments to the team working inside the isolation room of a coronavirus patient. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Close
21 / 25
A nurse is reflected in a window as she puts on personal protective equipment to treat a coronavirus patient. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

A nurse is reflected in a window as she puts on personal protective equipment to treat a coronavirus patient. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2021
A nurse is reflected in a window as she puts on personal protective equipment to treat a coronavirus patient. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Close
22 / 25
A nurse on loan from the operating room department takes a moment to look out of a window while redeployed to help coronavirus patients inside the intensive care unit. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

A nurse on loan from the operating room department takes a moment to look out of a window while redeployed to help coronavirus patients inside the intensive care unit. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2021
A nurse on loan from the operating room department takes a moment to look out of a window while redeployed to help coronavirus patients inside the intensive care unit. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Close
23 / 25
Nurses check the charts of two COVID patients. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Nurses check the charts of two COVID patients. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2021
Nurses check the charts of two COVID patients. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Close
24 / 25
Nurses perform a check of a coronavirus patient as morning comes. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Nurses perform a check of a coronavirus patient as morning comes. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2021
Nurses perform a check of a coronavirus patient as morning comes. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Hundreds mourn Daunte Wright, Black man killed by Minnesota police

Hundreds mourn Daunte Wright, Black man killed by...

Next Slideshows

Hundreds mourn Daunte Wright, Black man killed by Minnesota police

Hundreds mourn Daunte Wright, Black man killed by Minnesota police

Hundreds of mourners filed into a Minneapolis church for the funeral of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man whose shooting by police after a routine traffic...

4:43pm EDT
Ukraine eyes UNESCO status for abandoned Chernobyl wasteland

Ukraine eyes UNESCO status for abandoned Chernobyl wasteland

A mothballed nuclear power station surrounded by wasteland, rubble and abandoned buildings is not what most people associate with a UNESCO World Heritage site....

4:01pm EDT
Extinction Rebellion dumps cow manure at White House on Earth Day

Extinction Rebellion dumps cow manure at White House on Earth Day

Protesters from Extinction Rebellion dump wheelbarrows of cow manure at the White House entrance.

2:32pm EDT
India's round-the-clock cremations show staggering COVID death toll

India's round-the-clock cremations show staggering COVID death toll

As India reports a record 2,104 coronavirus deaths in a day, crematoriums are overwhelmed with bodies, burning funeral pyres in the parking lot and reporting...

2:26pm EDT

MORE IN PICTURES

Central American migrants journey to U.S. border

Central American migrants journey to U.S. border

Apprehensions at the U.S.-Mexico border are at their highest level in two decades, as migrants flee violence, natural disasters and economic hardship in Central America.

Hundreds mourn Daunte Wright, Black man killed by Minnesota police

Hundreds mourn Daunte Wright, Black man killed by Minnesota police

Hundreds of mourners filed into a Minneapolis church for the funeral of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man whose shooting by police after a routine traffic stop.

Ukraine eyes UNESCO status for abandoned Chernobyl wasteland

Ukraine eyes UNESCO status for abandoned Chernobyl wasteland

A mothballed nuclear power station surrounded by wasteland, rubble and abandoned buildings is not what most people associate with a UNESCO World Heritage site. But that is exactly what Ukraine has in mind for Chernobyl.

Extinction Rebellion dumps cow manure at White House on Earth Day

Extinction Rebellion dumps cow manure at White House on Earth Day

Protesters from Extinction Rebellion dump wheelbarrows of cow manure at the White House entrance.

India's round-the-clock cremations show staggering COVID death toll

India's round-the-clock cremations show staggering COVID death toll

As India reports a record 2,104 coronavirus deaths in a day, crematoriums are overwhelmed with bodies, burning funeral pyres in the parking lot and reporting metal parts on furnaces are beginning to melt.

Family and friends mourn Daunte Wright at his viewing

Family and friends mourn Daunte Wright at his viewing

Mourners gathered at a Minneapolis church to view the body of Daunte Wright, the 20-year-old Black man whose fatal shooting by a police officer in a nearby suburb set off protests that coincided with the trial over the death of George Floyd.

India running out of oxygen as COVID cases set new pandemic record

India running out of oxygen as COVID cases set new pandemic record

India recorded the world's highest daily tally of 314,835 new COVID-19 infections, as a second wave of the pandemic raised new fears about the ability of crumbling health services to cope.

Extremely rare two-headed calf born in North Macedonia

Extremely rare two-headed calf born in North Macedonia

A calf with two heads, an extremely rare condition, was born in Lazec, a village in North Macedonia.

Our natural world on Earth Day

Our natural world on Earth Day

Spectacular views of the environment and scenes of climate crisis around the world on Earth Day.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast