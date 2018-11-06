Edition:
Pictures | Tue Nov 6, 2018 | 5:10pm EST

Candidates cast their ballots

California Democratic gubernatorial candidate Gavin Newsom ties his son's shoelace after voting in the midterm elections in Larkspur, California, November 6, 2018. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Tuesday, November 06, 2018
Republican candidate for Governor Ron DeSantis, carrying his daughter Madison, and his wife Casey DeSantis with their son Mason stand in line to vote in the midterm election at a polling place in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, November 06, 2018
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum holds his son Davis, age 16 months, as he greets well-wishers outside his polling place after voting during midterm elections in Tallahassee, Florida. REUTERS/Colin Hackley

Reuters / Tuesday, November 06, 2018
Republican Beto O'Rourke, candidate for U.S. Senate, arrives with his family to vote in the 2018 midterm elections in El Paso, Texas. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, November 06, 2018
Democratic Congressional candidate Jahana Hayes fills out her ballot to vote with her son Myles at a voting station during the midterm election in Wolcott, Connecticut. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin

Reuters / Tuesday, November 06, 2018
Republican gubernatorial candidate Brian Kemp is joined by his family as he prepares to vote in the midterm elections in Winterville, Georgia. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Reuters / Tuesday, November 06, 2018
Democratic New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and his girlfriend Sandra Lee stop to take a picture after casting their votes for the mid-term elections, at the Presbyterian Church in Mt. Kisco, New York. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Tuesday, November 06, 2018
Democratic candidate Christine Hallquist votes during the midterm election in Hyde Park, Vermont. REUTERS/Caleb Kenna

Reuters / Tuesday, November 06, 2018
Democratic U.S. Representative candidate in Michigan's 8th congressional district Elissa Slotkin with her husband Dave at her campaign office in Lansing, during the midterm elections, Michigan. REUTERS/Jeff Kowalsky

Reuters / Tuesday, November 06, 2018
Republican candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives Eddie Edwards votes at a polling place during the midterm election in Dover, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

Reuters / Tuesday, November 06, 2018
Democratic congressional candidate running in the 49th district Mike Levin gets an "I Voted" sticker put on by his wife Chrissy after they voted during midterm elections in San Juan Capistrano, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, November 06, 2018
Michigan Democratic gubernatorial candidate Gretchen Whitmer arrives to vote with her daughters, Sherry, left and Sydney in midterm election at her polling station at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in East Lansing, Michigan. REUTERS/Jeff Kowalsky

Reuters / Tuesday, November 06, 2018
Democratic U.S. congressman Conor Lamb, brings his grandmother Barbara Lamb to vote, at a polling station in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Federica Valabrega.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 06, 2018
Democratic 48th congressional district candidate Harley Rouda walks with family and supporters to a polling station to vote in midterm elections, in Laguna Beach, California. REUTERS/Monica Almeida

Reuters / Tuesday, November 06, 2018
California Democratic gubernatorial candidate Gavin Newsom asks his wife Jennifer Siebel Newsom for advice while voting, during midterm elections in Larkspur, California. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Tuesday, November 06, 2018
