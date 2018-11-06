Candidates cast their ballots
California Democratic gubernatorial candidate Gavin Newsom ties his son's shoelace after voting in the midterm elections in Larkspur, California, November 6, 2018. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Republican candidate for Governor Ron DeSantis, carrying his daughter Madison, and his wife Casey DeSantis with their son Mason stand in line to vote in the midterm election at a polling place in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum holds his son Davis, age 16 months, as he greets well-wishers outside his polling place after voting during midterm elections in Tallahassee, Florida. REUTERS/Colin Hackley
Republican Beto O'Rourke, candidate for U.S. Senate, arrives with his family to vote in the 2018 midterm elections in El Paso, Texas. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Democratic Congressional candidate Jahana Hayes fills out her ballot to vote with her son Myles at a voting station during the midterm election in Wolcott, Connecticut. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin
Republican gubernatorial candidate Brian Kemp is joined by his family as he prepares to vote in the midterm elections in Winterville, Georgia. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Democratic New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and his girlfriend Sandra Lee stop to take a picture after casting their votes for the mid-term elections, at the Presbyterian Church in Mt. Kisco, New York. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Democratic candidate Christine Hallquist votes during the midterm election in Hyde Park, Vermont. REUTERS/Caleb Kenna
Democratic U.S. Representative candidate in Michigan's 8th congressional district Elissa Slotkin with her husband Dave at her campaign office in Lansing, during the midterm elections, Michigan. REUTERS/Jeff Kowalsky
Republican candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives Eddie Edwards votes at a polling place during the midterm election in Dover, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz
Democratic congressional candidate running in the 49th district Mike Levin gets an "I Voted" sticker put on by his wife Chrissy after they voted during midterm elections in San Juan Capistrano, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Michigan Democratic gubernatorial candidate Gretchen Whitmer arrives to vote with her daughters, Sherry, left and Sydney in midterm election at her polling station at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in East Lansing, Michigan. REUTERS/Jeff Kowalsky
Democratic U.S. congressman Conor Lamb, brings his grandmother Barbara Lamb to vote, at a polling station in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Federica Valabrega.
Democratic 48th congressional district candidate Harley Rouda walks with family and supporters to a polling station to vote in midterm elections, in Laguna Beach, California. REUTERS/Monica Almeida
California Democratic gubernatorial candidate Gavin Newsom asks his wife Jennifer Siebel Newsom for advice while voting, during midterm elections in Larkspur, California. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Next Slideshows
India's toxic smog problem
Pollution levels surge to severe and hazardous levels in New Delhi this week.
U.S. military on Mexico border
The U.S. military is sending over 7,000 troops to the border with Mexico as a caravan of Central American migrants slowly heads toward the United States.
Election eve on the campaign trail
Candidates make their last pitches as midterm voting day arrives.
On the midterm campaign trail
Candidates hit the road ahead of the U.S. congressional midterm elections on November 6.
MORE IN PICTURES
America votes
Americans vote in the 2018 midterm elections after a divisive campaign marked by fierce clashes over race and immigration.
Voting in hurricane-ravaged Florida
For some voters in the Florida Panhandle, casting a ballot in the midterm elections is taking a back seat to cleanups and hardships after Hurricane Michael.
Strange polling places
A look at the unusual places where voters are casting their ballot.
India's toxic smog problem
Pollution levels surge to severe and hazardous levels in New Delhi this week.
U.S. military on Mexico border
The U.S. military is sending over 7,000 troops to the border with Mexico as a caravan of Central American migrants slowly heads toward the United States.
Election eve on the campaign trail
Candidates make their last pitches as midterm voting day arrives.
Bonfire night in Britain
Participants parade through the streets carrying fireworks, effigies and torches during the Bonfire Night processions in Lewes in southern England.
On the midterm campaign trail
Candidates hit the road ahead of the U.S. congressional midterm elections on November 6.
MTV Europe Music Awards
Highlights from the MTV Europe Music Awards in Bilbao, Spain.