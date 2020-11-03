Edition:
United States
Candidates make last-minute push on Election Day

Joe Biden stands by a mural during a stop on Election Day at a teen center in Wilmington, Delaware. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Joe Biden stands by a mural during a stop on Election Day at a teen center in Wilmington, Delaware. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Tuesday, November 03, 2020
Joe Biden stands by a mural during a stop on Election Day at a teen center in Wilmington, Delaware. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Donald Trump's campaign staff applaud him as he waves after speaking to them while visiting his presidential campaign headquarters on Election Day outside of Washington in Arlington, Virginia. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Donald Trump's campaign staff applaud him as he waves after speaking to them while visiting his presidential campaign headquarters on Election Day outside of Washington in Arlington, Virginia. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Tuesday, November 03, 2020
Donald Trump's campaign staff applaud him as he waves after speaking to them while visiting his presidential campaign headquarters on Election Day outside of Washington in Arlington, Virginia. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Kamala Harris gestures as she speaks during a canvass kickoff event at a Sheet Metal Workers Local in Southfield, Michigan. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Kamala Harris gestures as she speaks during a canvass kickoff event at a Sheet Metal Workers Local in Southfield, Michigan. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Tuesday, November 03, 2020
Kamala Harris gestures as she speaks during a canvass kickoff event at a Sheet Metal Workers Local in Southfield, Michigan. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
First lady Melania Trump arrives to cast her vote during the election at Morton and Barbara Mandel Recreation Center in Palm Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Marco Bello

First lady Melania Trump arrives to cast her vote during the election at Morton and Barbara Mandel Recreation Center in Palm Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Tuesday, November 03, 2020
First lady Melania Trump arrives to cast her vote during the election at Morton and Barbara Mandel Recreation Center in Palm Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Jill Biden, wife of Joe Biden, makes an appearance to speak with supporters at the Thomas Jackson Recreation Center polling precinct on Election Day in St Petersburg, Florida. &nbsp;REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Jill Biden, wife of Joe Biden, makes an appearance to speak with supporters at the Thomas Jackson Recreation Center polling precinct on Election Day in St Petersburg, Florida.  REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Tuesday, November 03, 2020
Jill Biden, wife of Joe Biden, makes an appearance to speak with supporters at the Thomas Jackson Recreation Center polling precinct on Election Day in St Petersburg, Florida.  REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Senator Susan Collins (R-ME), running for re-election to the U.S. Senate, speaks with Jim Carter as she visits a Tim Horton's donut shop on Election Day in Presque Isle, Maine. &nbsp;REUTERS/Joel Page

Senator Susan Collins (R-ME), running for re-election to the U.S. Senate, speaks with Jim Carter as she visits a Tim Horton's donut shop on Election Day in Presque Isle, Maine.  REUTERS/Joel Page

Tuesday, November 03, 2020
Senator Susan Collins (R-ME), running for re-election to the U.S. Senate, speaks with Jim Carter as she visits a Tim Horton's donut shop on Election Day in Presque Isle, Maine.  REUTERS/Joel Page
Joe Biden speaks through a megaphone during a canvassing stop, on Election Day in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Joe Biden speaks through a megaphone during a canvassing stop, on Election Day in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Tuesday, November 03, 2020
Joe Biden speaks through a megaphone during a canvassing stop, on Election Day in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Democratic Senate challenger Cal Cunningham speaks to voters outside a polling station during the election in Durham, Durham County, North Carolina. &nbsp; REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Democratic Senate challenger Cal Cunningham speaks to voters outside a polling station during the election in Durham, Durham County, North Carolina.   REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Tuesday, November 03, 2020
Democratic Senate challenger Cal Cunningham speaks to voters outside a polling station during the election in Durham, Durham County, North Carolina.   REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Joe Biden gestures outside of his childhood home on Election Day in Scranton, Pennsylvania,. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Joe Biden gestures outside of his childhood home on Election Day in Scranton, Pennsylvania,. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Tuesday, November 03, 2020
Joe Biden gestures outside of his childhood home on Election Day in Scranton, Pennsylvania,. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Kamala Harris speaks at Greater Grace Temple during the 2020 U.S. presidential election, in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Kamala Harris speaks at Greater Grace Temple during the 2020 U.S. presidential election, in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Tuesday, November 03, 2020
Kamala Harris speaks at Greater Grace Temple during the 2020 U.S. presidential election, in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Donald Trump points as he speaks to staff members and reporters while his son in-law and senior advisor Jared Kushner and his White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany listen as he visits his presidential campaign headquarters on Election Day in nearby Arlington, Virginia. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Donald Trump points as he speaks to staff members and reporters while his son in-law and senior advisor Jared Kushner and his White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany listen as he visits his presidential campaign headquarters on Election Day in nearby Arlington, Virginia. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Tuesday, November 03, 2020
Donald Trump points as he speaks to staff members and reporters while his son in-law and senior advisor Jared Kushner and his White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany listen as he visits his presidential campaign headquarters on Election Day in nearby Arlington, Virginia. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
South Carolina Democratic Senate candidate Jaime Harrison looks over the long lines of voters at the Savannah Grove Precinct near Florence on Election Day in Effingham, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill

South Carolina Democratic Senate candidate Jaime Harrison looks over the long lines of voters at the Savannah Grove Precinct near Florence on Election Day in Effingham, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Tuesday, November 03, 2020
South Carolina Democratic Senate candidate Jaime Harrison looks over the long lines of voters at the Savannah Grove Precinct near Florence on Election Day in Effingham, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Democratic candidate for the Senate Sara Gideon speaks to a girl after addressing canvassers in Portland, Maine. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

Democratic candidate for the Senate Sara Gideon speaks to a girl after addressing canvassers in Portland, Maine. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

Tuesday, November 03, 2020
Democratic candidate for the Senate Sara Gideon speaks to a girl after addressing canvassers in Portland, Maine. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz
Joe Biden greets a local elected leader outside of a restaurant, on Election Day in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Joe Biden greets a local elected leader outside of a restaurant, on Election Day in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Tuesday, November 03, 2020
Joe Biden greets a local elected leader outside of a restaurant, on Election Day in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Joe Biden makes his way through the crowd outside of his childhood home on Election Day in Scranton, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Joe Biden makes his way through the crowd outside of his childhood home on Election Day in Scranton, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Tuesday, November 03, 2020
Joe Biden makes his way through the crowd outside of his childhood home on Election Day in Scranton, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Joe Biden gives a thumbs-up as he leaves a restaurant, on Election Day in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Joe Biden gives a thumbs-up as he leaves a restaurant, on Election Day in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Tuesday, November 03, 2020
Joe Biden gives a thumbs-up as he leaves a restaurant, on Election Day in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Senator Susan Collins (R-ME), running for re-election to the Senate, samples french fries as she visits the McCrum french fry processing plant on election day in Washburn, Maine. &nbsp;REUTERS/Joel Page

Senator Susan Collins (R-ME), running for re-election to the Senate, samples french fries as she visits the McCrum french fry processing plant on election day in Washburn, Maine.  REUTERS/Joel Page

Tuesday, November 03, 2020
Senator Susan Collins (R-ME), running for re-election to the Senate, samples french fries as she visits the McCrum french fry processing plant on election day in Washburn, Maine.  REUTERS/Joel Page
Rep (D) Charlie Crist speaks to reporters at the Thomas Jackson recreation polling precinct on election day, in St. Petersburg, Florida. &nbsp;REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Rep (D) Charlie Crist speaks to reporters at the Thomas Jackson recreation polling precinct on election day, in St. Petersburg, Florida.  REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Tuesday, November 03, 2020
Rep (D) Charlie Crist speaks to reporters at the Thomas Jackson recreation polling precinct on election day, in St. Petersburg, Florida.  REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Kamala Harris looks on as she speaks with Michigan's Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist II at Greater Grace Temple in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Kamala Harris looks on as she speaks with Michigan's Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist II at Greater Grace Temple in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Tuesday, November 03, 2020
Kamala Harris looks on as she speaks with Michigan's Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist II at Greater Grace Temple in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Joe Biden departs church on election day in Wilmington, Delaware. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Joe Biden departs church on election day in Wilmington, Delaware. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Tuesday, November 03, 2020
Joe Biden departs church on election day in Wilmington, Delaware. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Oddities on America's Election Day

Oddities on America's Election Day

Oddities on America's Election Day

Oddities on America's Election Day

Odd and unusual images from around the U.S. on Election Day.
6:00pm EST

6:00pm EST
Election Day in America

Election Day in America

Americans head to the polls to choose either incumbent Donald Trump or challenger Joe Biden as their next president.
5:53pm EST

5:53pm EST
Buildings boarded up as anxious Americans brace for Election Day

Buildings boarded up as anxious Americans brace for Election Day

Businesses in major U.S. cities boarded up as a precaution against politically motivated vandalism, an extraordinary sight on Election Day in the United States.
5:05pm EST

5:05pm EST
Trump vs Biden: Final push before Election Day

Trump vs Biden: Final push before Election Day

The candidates barnstorm battleground states on the last day of the presidential campaign.
8:29am EST

8:29am EST

Anxious Americans await election results

Anxious Americans await election results

The winner will lead a nation strained by a pandemic, racial tensions and political polarization that has only worsened during a vitriolic campaign marked by provocative rhetoric.

Oddities on America's Election Day

Oddities on America's Election Day

Odd and unusual images from around the U.S. on Election Day.

Election Day in America

Election Day in America

Americans head to the polls to choose either incumbent Donald Trump or challenger Joe Biden as their next president.

Buildings boarded up as anxious Americans brace for Election Day

Buildings boarded up as anxious Americans brace for Election Day

Businesses in major U.S. cities boarded up as a precaution against politically motivated vandalism, an extraordinary sight on Election Day in the United States, where voting is typically peaceful in the modern era.

Trump vs Biden: Final push before Election Day

Trump vs Biden: Final push before Election Day

The candidates barnstorm battleground states on the last day of the presidential campaign.

Four years of a tumultuous Trump presidency

Four years of a tumultuous Trump presidency

Businessman-turned-politician Donald Trump has promoted "America First" nationalism, withstood impeachment and a bout with COVID-19, and taken contentious stands on race and immigration during a turbulent presidency that detractors say has flouted U.S. democratic norms.

Signs of the times: Voters share their 2020 election views

Signs of the times: Voters share their 2020 election views

Americans voice their electoral opinions with signs as campaigning for the 2020 presidential election enters the home stretch.

Long lines as early voting smashes records

Long lines as early voting smashes records

The pandemic and an extraordinary level of enthusiasm have prompted Americans to vote early in unprecedented numbers with more than 95 million votes already cast by mail or in person.

Crowds vs cars: The contrasting campaign rallies of Biden and Trump

Crowds vs cars: The contrasting campaign rallies of Biden and Trump

Images from the dueling U.S. presidential campaigns amid the coronavirus pandemic.

