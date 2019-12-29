Candle light and doughnuts: Israelis celebrate Hanukkah
Jewish seminary students light hanukkiyot as they mark Hanukkah at the entrance to their dormitories in Bnei Brak, Israel. As sun set on Sunday, Jews across Israel marked the last night of the Hanukkah festival of lights. Hanukkah, Hebrew for...more
Children from the Shternefeld family stand next to a hanukkiyah in Kiryat Ye'arim, Israel. Light is a main theme of the eight-day festival because, Jewish tradition says, the Maccabees found only enough ritually pure oil to fuel the temple's...more
During the holiday, it is customary for friends and families to get together in the evening and light the hanukiah, a nine-arm candelabra traditionally set by the window, and to eat jam-filled doughnuts (like these ones on the table as the Shainfeld...more
The Orbach family lights a hanukkiyah at their home in the Jewish settlement of Tekoa, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. One special candle, the shamash, is used to light a Hanukkah candle for each day of the holiday starting with one candle on the...more
Hanukkah often holds special significance for Israelis who see the Maccabee victory as symbolic of Jewish triumph in dark times. Avraham Harshalom, 95, is a survivor of the Nazi Holocaust whose parents and brother were murdered in Auschwitz. As the...more
Grandchildren of Israeli Holocaust survivor Avraham Harshalom stand next to a hanukkiyah in Ramat Gan. "We are lighting candles 75 years after, it is a good feeling to be in the bosom of my family, with my children, with my grandchildren - it is a...more
The Pedhatzur family stand together as they light a hanukkiyah at their home in Neve Ilan, Israel, December 23, 2019. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Members of the Avivi family gather together after lighting a hanukkiyah in Tel Aviv, Israel December 22, 2019. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Members of the Ben Shahar family light a hanukkiyah in Moshav Kfar Mordechai, Israel December 25, 2019. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Children from the Ben Shahar family sit next to a hanukkiyah at Moshav Kfar Mordechai, Israel December 25, 2019. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Members of the Shainfeld family gather after lighting a hanukkiyah in Ramat Gan, Israel December 25, 2019. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Israeli soldiers from a combat unit gather together to light a hanukkiyah at Urim base in southern Israel December 26, 2019. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Jewish seminary students read religious texts after lighting a hanukkiyah at their seminary of Yeshiva, in Bnei Brak, Israel December 28, 2019. REUTERS/Nir Elias
The Orbach family lights a hanukkiyah at their home in the Jewish settlement of Tekoa, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank December 29, 2019.REUTERS/Nir Elias
A Jewish seminary student is seen through his window as he lights a hanukkiyah in Bnei Brak, Israel December 28, 2019. REUTERS/Nir Elias
