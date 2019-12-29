Candle light and doughnuts: Israelis celebrate Hanukkah

Jewish seminary students light hanukkiyot as they mark Hanukkah at the entrance to their dormitories in Bnei Brak, Israel. As sun set on Sunday, Jews across Israel marked the last night of the Hanukkah festival of lights. Hanukkah, Hebrew for...more

Jewish seminary students light hanukkiyot as they mark Hanukkah at the entrance to their dormitories in Bnei Brak, Israel. As sun set on Sunday, Jews across Israel marked the last night of the Hanukkah festival of lights. Hanukkah, Hebrew for "dedication", commemorates the 2nd century BC victory of Judah Maccabee and his followers in a revolt in Judea against armies of the Seleucid Empire and the ensuing restoration of the Jewish temple in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Nir Elias

